Silicon Motion: A Potential Dividend Increase On The Horizon

But, I'm hoping the company delays the decision until year-end as it stated it would in the second quarter earnings call.

Coupled with the optimism for 2020, the preliminary results appear to strengthen the potential for a dividend hike.

The company reported preliminary third quarter results on October 7th exceeding prior guidance. This could set up an upgrade to full-year revenue guidance.

Silicon Motion started paying a dividend in 2013. It has bumped the rate just twice since - both times in late October.

The majority of the time, in fact far more times than not, I've found I can trust the words of executive management at Silicon Motion (SIMO). If they project things will get better, the numbers are better. If they warn things will be pressured, the numbers follow. Over the past few years, there have been ample opportunities for the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier to hype optimistically as well as cautiously warn.

Silicon Motion reported 2019 third quarter preliminary results on October 7th. Despite management's optimistic projection, this may be only the second time in quite some time I've not been fully confident about what to expect. But, I do suspect a dividend increase is on the horizon.

Recent History

In 2017, the industry faced the challenges of converting from 2D NAND to 3D NAND. As NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production, the industry suffered from a very tight supply and higher prices. Silicon Motion issued warnings all through the journey while continuing to paint an optimistic future.

"Overall, while we continue to face headwinds from ongoing, but temporary NAND flash tightness, we are excited by our strong pipeline of new design wins and backlog across all of our major product segments."

Prior to the 2017 migration from 2D to 3D NAND, Silicon Motion measured growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis rather than the standard year-over-year basis. For seven quarters from the fourth quarter of 2014 through the third quarter of 2016, revenue increased each consecutive quarter. But, in 2017, revenue slipped approximately 6% from $556.2 million in 2016 to $523.6 million.

When Silicon Motion reported 2017 year-end results, it optimistically projected a rebound for 2018. Not only did it expect to exceed 2017 revenue but also the 2016 total.

Source

Things were on track until the second quarter of 2018.

In the third quarter, large SSD sales to our primary hyperscale customers have been delayed to the fourth quarter due to new procurement timing. We expect fourth quarter Shannon SSD sales to rebound."

By 2018 third quarter reporting, Silicon Motion waved yet another warning flag, this one more dire.

Our SSD solutions sales declined quite sharply in Q3, declined approximately 40% in Q3, and we expect to continue to decline sharply in Q4."

This was the first point where I felt management was operating in the dark and I wondered what to expect next.

That's a polite way of saying the company has failed shareholders of late with its predictive abilities. Yes, they've reeked."

Ultimately, I talked myself into forgiveness.

But, it doesn't truly change the fact that the company has developed a defensible moat being the leading NAND flash controller supplier. Therefore, this flub will have to be forgiven."

It helped that management was projecting a turning point.

The Shannon SSD solutions, we are in the final stage I think in the qualification. But being through the past three to four months, very intense qualification; now will go to the live application through the data center. We believe we will start to ship small volume this year and being through different business units, and they will start to ramp up from probably late Q2 and middle of next year." (emphasis added)

Revenue improved slightly, 1.3%, from $523.6 million in 2017 to $530.4 million in 2018 but did not surpass the 2016 total of $556.2 million.

Uncharacteristically, Silicon Motion didn't offer guidance in its typical format for the full year of 2019. Industry pressures were simply too challenging.

For full year 2019, until we receive more concrete procurement forecast from our customers, there is a reasonable likelihood that our sales revenue this year could be approximately the same as the prior year."

And, the first half of 2019 did indeed prove itself challenging. Revenue in the first six months declined 28% year-over-year from $268.4 million in 2018 to $193.54 million in 2019. It wasn't until the company reported 2019 second quarter results on July 31 that shareholders had a revenue projection for the full year.

Source

Even though the company projects second half improvement, it cannot be ignored revenue for the full year, at the midpoint of $424 million, is projected at 20% less than the 2018 total, 19% less than the 2017 total and 24% less than the 2016 total. But, if revenue in the 2019 third and fourth quarter does improve sequentially, it should not be ignored it would be the fourth consecutive quarter with sequential increase.

Preliminary Third Quarter Results

With 2019 second quarter results, Silicon Motion projected third quarter revenue in a range of $104 million to $108 million. However, on the earnings call, the company offered a slightly more upbeat projection.

In Q3, we expect revenue to grow 10% to 15% sequentially, driven by our three key products: SSD controllers, eMMC plus UFS controllers and SSD solutions." (emphasis added)

With second quarter revenue at $98.9 million, a 10% to 15% increase equates to a range of $108.7 million to $113.7 million. Of course, Silicon Motion's guidance is notoriously conservative. Thus, it shouldn't have been a surprise on October 7th when the company offered preliminary results and an updated range.

Revenue (non-GAAP) is expected to be within 5% above the high-end of the original guidance range of $104 million to $108 million."

Thus, the new range for third quarter revenue would be $108 million to $113.4 million - exactly in line with the projection of a 10% to 15% sequential improvement over the second quarter.

Should full-year guidance hold, the range for fourth quarter revenue would be derived at $113.1 million to $126.5 million. But, alert investors will note these hints from the second quarter earnings call.

Current indications from customers suggest our Q4 revenue could grow 15% to 20% sequentially." That's why we are confident Q4 have better outlook than Q3." We expect our SSD controller sales to grow sequentially in both Q3 and Q4 with stronger sequential growth in Q4... We expect eMMC plus UFS controller sales to grow sequentially in both Q3 and Q4... We expect our SSD solutions sales growth to grow sequentially in both Q3 and Q4 with new Shannon Open Channel SSD sales and growth from our FerriSSDs." (emphasis added)

Based on the third quarter range of $108 million to $113.4 million in revenue, a 15% to 20% increase equates to a range of $124.2 million to $136.1 million for the fourth quarter. If the market indications noted from the second quarter prove true, Silicon Motion should be updating full-year revenue guidance to a range of $426.5 million to $443.3 million when it reports third quarter results in late October.

Source: Author-created from company data and author estimates

For as clear-cut as the revenue path appears now, the income line appears a tad cloudier as there are still some unknowns.

During 2019 second quarter reporting, management warned on the status of the 2015 Shannon acquisition.

A significant portion of our $34 million of goodwill and intangible assets from our Shannon acquisition is now likely impaired due to lower projected future profitability and cash flow. We are still conducting our impairment evaluation and we expect to take a large impairment charge later this year." (emphasis added)

The impairment charge will impact GAAP earnings but should be excluded from non-GAAP figures. And, that wasn't the only projection made with the potential to impact the bottom line.

You should expect us to be repurchasing our shares this quarter."

Silicon Motion had $345 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter. Its share repurchase authorization has approximately $165 million remaining. There are approximately 35.5 million ADS outstanding. If the company exhausted 10% of the remaining authorization or $16.5 million when the share price dropped below $33, the outstanding share count could near 35 million. Repurchasing shares will impact both GAAP earnings and non-GAAP earnings.

Although the impacts to the bottom line have not yet been clarified, it does appear earnings in the second half of 2019 will improve compared to the first half.

Source: Author-created from company data and author estimates

Early Impressions for 2020

Based on discussions so far, Silicon Motion is expecting improvements in multiple areas in 2020.

We believe in the near future, especially 2020, and we will see more PCIe controller and UFS 2.1 move to 3.0 and will benefit for higher ASP and better gross margin."

It will launch the next generation of its Open Channel SSD in its SSD solutions business. It expects a "strong recovery" in 2020.

On the subject of potential technology architecture changes, Silicon Motion appears confident there will be little disruption. (Details on Floating-gate vs. Charge-trap Flash available here.)

We don't see there will be any obstacle challenging for our business to grow for 2020."

Signs appear to indicate a dividend increase for 2020 is doable.

Potential For A Dividend Increase

Silicon Motion paid its first dividend in the first quarter of 2013. It bumped its dividend in October 2016 by 33% and again in October 2017 by 50%. There wasn't an increase in 2018.

Please note that while the company's profitability, cash flow and long-term outlook continue to be strong, the Board has decided to maintain the same annual dividend as last year, given the current volatile global economic conditions and uncertainty."

The Board intended to revisit the subject in January 2019. The pressures had not let up, so nothing changed.

Silicon Motion expects to report its third quarter results on October 29th after the market closes. Normally, I would have expected to hear about a dividend increase if there was to be one, in this same time frame. But, it appears the decision may be pushed out further.

At the end of the year, our Board will, we then have to decide whether to keep the same dividend amount or to raise it."

It could be perceived as a potential delay in the dividend rate announcement is a cautionary signal regarding the company's outlook. I, on the other hand, perceive it as sly.

Silicon Motion's current dividend rate is $1.20 per ADS annually. When the stock trades below $40, as it has done throughout most of 2019, the yield tops 3% - hardly a reason to bellyache. Thus, one could argue share repurchases, while the stock trades under $40, are a more efficient use of capital.

Yet, the next dividend increase does not have to be as aggressive as the prior two. A 10% increase to $1.32 would bump the company's obligation negligibly. At year-end 2018, the company's outstanding share count topped 36 million. Its distribution budget for 2019 would have been approximately $43.2 million. If the share count were whittled down closer to the 35 million mark by year-begin 2020, the company's distribution budget in the upcoming year based on a dividend of $1.32 would be just $46.2 million. Comparatively, the $3 million difference would buy back only approximately 75,000 at prices under $40.

In that regard, if I were on Silicon Motion's board, I'd support delaying the decision and announcement on a dividend increase as long as possible. This could potentially assist in keeping the price depressed allowing more time to aggressively buy back shares.

All in all, though there are unknown pieces - an impairment charge and the outstanding share count, there are optimistic signals flashing for Silicon Motion. I suspect the full-year revenue guidance range will be conservatively bumped when third quarter results are reported. However, I don't expect a dividend rate announcement. I'm actually hoping that the announcement won't be made until after 2020 begins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SIMO.