Wait For Brookline Bancorp's Price To Dip

Dividends are also expected to be maintained at $0.11 per quarter in 2020, providing a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Net interest margin is expected to decline due to lower interest rates. This decline will counter the effect of loan growth, leading to no earnings growth for 2020.

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), a multi-bank holding company, is expected to show no growth in earnings and dividends for 2020. This is because the positive effects of loan growth and increase in non-interest income are likely to be countered by a decline in margin and rise in non-interest expense. Meanwhile, BRKL's provisions for credit losses, which dragged earnings in 2QFY19, are expected to return a normal level.

Credit Losses to Normalize

BRKL's earnings dipped in the second quarter of 2019 due to a surge in provisions charge for loan losses. I expect provisions charge to normalize by 2020 as the management mentioned that they have taken the hit from the last major taxi medallion borrower in the second quarter. According to disclosures made in the 2QFY19 conference call, around $2.5 million of taxi medallion loans now remain on BRKL's books, with 47% reserves.

High provisions in 2QFY19 were also attributable to one fraud case, which I believe will not affect future quarters as the management said they have taken a big charge-off on the case in order to put it behind them.

For the remainder of 2019, I expect provisions charge to trend downwards towards a normal level. I expect BRKL to book provisions of $2.5 million in 3QFY19 and $2.0 million in 4QFY19, before posting an average of $1 million for each quarter of 2020.

Loan Growth to Slow Down

Due to the outlook of economic slowdown, it is likely that BRKL's loan growth will also decline in 2020. Through its three bank subsidiaries, BRKL has presence in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, two states that have been performing worse than the national average since the second quarter of 2018. Massachusetts 1Q2019 GDP growth was recorded at only 2.7% while Rhode Island's growth was recorded at 2.2% as opposed to the national average of 3.1%. Going forward, trade uncertainties are likely to lead to an economic downturn in the United States, consequently dampening demand for credit products. I expect BRKL's loan growth to slow to 3.0% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Net Interest Margin to Dip

In the 2QFY19 conference call, it was mentioned that around $1.5 billion of the loan book (around 23%) was tied to short-duration index like LIBOR or Prime. The management also mentioned that they expected margins to decline by 5 to 7bps in the second half of the year as a result of a 25bps Fed Funds rate cut in July. Keeping this guidance in mind, I'm expecting BRKL's net interest margin to decline by 12bps in the remainder of 2019. My estimates are shown in the table below.

I do not expect a further Fed rate cut as the monetary agency will want to wait and see the effect of its previous 50bps rate cut before deciding on future monetary easing. Also, I expect relations between US and China to not worsen any further, but there is high risk that they might. If the Fed surprises with another rate cut then I will revise my estimates downwards.

Earnings to Remain Stable

The decline in net interest margin is expected to counter the effect of loan growth, thereby leading to stability in net interest income for 2020. BRKL's earnings are likely to receive support from high non-interest income and normalization of provisions charge. I'm expecting the high non-interest income recorded in 2QFY19 to remain at an elevated level due to management's guidance that fee income will be fairly consistent.

On the other hand, continued growth in non-interest expense is expected to limit earnings growth. The table below shows my earnings estimates.

Offering Dividend Yield of 2.96%

I'm expecting BRKL to maintain its dividend at a level of $0.11 per quarter through 2020. This expectation is inline with my anticipation of stability in earnings. Further, the dividend estimate suggests a payout ratio of 42%, which is sustainable and close to the payout ratio BRKL has maintained in the past. The dividend expectation of $0.44 for 2020 (equal to $0.11 per quarter) implies a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Valuing at $15.8

BRKL has traded at an average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.26 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $12.5 gives a target price of $15.8 for December 2020. This price target implies a 6.2% upside from BRKL's October 7, 2019 closing price.

Conclusion: Adopting a Neutral Stance

Adding the potential price upside and forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 9.2%. As this is less than 10%, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. I advise investors to buy BRKL if its market price dips to below $14.33. This entry point implies a 10% upside to the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.