GEO Group: A High-Risk High-Reward Income Play

Shares yield 12% as well but there is uncertainty about the prospects of the for-profit prison industry.

Investment thesis

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) share price has declined 34% in the last 12 months, primarily driven by the uncertainty in the political environment in the U.S. From a financial performance perspective, GEO has delivered improved returns in the first half of this year. The market is pricing GEO shares incorrectly, and this has pushed the shares into undervalued territory. With a yield of 12% at the current market price of $15.98 and an upside potential of 47%, GEO is undervalued. However, investors would be exposed to a high risk through GEO, which makes shares not suitable for all investors alike.

Company profile & business strategy discussion

The GEO Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in designing, financing, development, and operation of correctional facilities and community reentry centers. The company currently holds properties in the U.S., South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

According to the second quarter (2019) filings by GEO, the company currently operates 133 facilities across the world with approximately 95,000 beds. The majority of these facilities are in the United States.

Country/region Number of facilities The United States of America 127 Australia 4 South Africa 1 The United Kingdom 1

Source: Company filings

These properties fall into two broad categories.

Owned or leased facilities (98) Managed only facilities (35)

The core business strategy of GEO is to build strong relationships with regulators in each of its jurisdictions and provide a high-quality service to the residents of these facilities. To remain profitable, it's vital to win the contracts and funding from government institutions.

Industry analysis

In 2016, then-President Barrack Obama signed an order to reduce the use of privately-run prisons in the U.S. However, upon coming to power, President Trump reversed that order and raised the importance of private sector participants in this industry. This decision proved to be a massive win for GEO Group, which resulted in a secular uptrend of the share price.

However, this favorable regulatory environment is challenged once again.

The recent decline in the share price was caused by reports that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will discontinue future financial support for private operators of ICE processing centers. Private prisons in the U.S. have mainly come under scrutiny with the comments made by Elizabeth Warren of the Democratic party. In an article published on Medium, she categorically accused private prison operators that house unaccompanied migrant children. In conclusion, she proposed banning these facilities altogether on the premise that these companies do not even provide essential services such as health care to its residents.

However, in the second-quarter earnings conference call, George Zoley, the CEO of GEO Group, confirmed that this is a false narrative as the company has never operated facilities that house unaccompanied minors and any Border Patrol holding facilities.

He went on to comment on the state-of-the-art facilities available in GEO Group's premises.

"The physical plant features and residential care requirements were contractually refined under the Obama Administration. GEO's facilities are modern, air-conditioned, clean, and safe. GEO's typical ICE processing center amenities include flat-screen TVs in the housing areas comprised of either dormitory or a combination of cellular units, with multipurpose rooms, outdoor covered pavilions, and artificial turf soccer fields. The residents are provided with hot meals, clothing, 24/7 access to health care services, and full access to telephones and legal services. The average length of stay is approximately two months, while the residents are waiting for a decision on their immigration cases."

This uncertainty resulting from political tensions will remain the same at least until the Presidential election in 2020. While this could lead to increased volatility in the share price, prudent investors should look at the fundamentals and the available options for GEO Group if private prisons are to be banned.

Data from Statista reveals that the U.S. prison systems are overcrowded and had an occupancy level of 103.9% at the end of 2018.

Source: Statista

This is a clear indication of the U.S. government's inability to shut down private prisons in a whisk. Even with these operators functioning well, the prison system cannot facilitate all the inmates at present. It would take many years to build the necessary infrastructure to support additional inmates in Federal prisons if for-profit prisons are going to be banned.

On the other hand, if a future President somehow garners the support from the Senate to ban private prisons, the best thing the government could do is to acquire all the facilities from GEO. This is not an adverse outcome for shareholders, and the maximum risk is limited by the fair value of GEO's assets.

The short-term risk for GEO is minimal, which is something the market is not pricing correctly.

According to data from BBC, the U.S. has the highest incarceration rate among developed nations. In the U.S., 737 people per 100,000 of the population is sent to jail every year. In contrast, this rate is 118 in China and 148 in the United Kingdom. As a leader of private prison operations in the U.S., GEO Group will continue to benefit from this trend.

In the short-term (the next 4-5 years), GEO will thrive on the available market opportunity. There could be troubles in the long-term, but the company will still have an option to sell their properties at an attractive rate to the government.

Fundamentals

GEO is a company that earns stable revenue as a result of the mature nature of the industry in which it operates. Therefore, the company cannot be expected to grow at double-digit rates. Over the last five years, revenue has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.9%.

Source: Koyfin

The customer retention rate has been above 94% since 2015, which is an indication of the strong relationships GEO Group has with its clients.

Figure 1: Retention rate of customers

Source: Company filings

Since the third quarter of 2017, the occupancy level of GEO's beds has improved steadily, which highlights the stable and growing demand for the company's facilities.

Figure 2: Occupancy level

Source: Company filings

GEO's revenue is highly concentrated on its three top customers; the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the U.S. Marshals Service. These three customers contributed to 43.7% of revenue in the second quarter. GEO needs to maintain a healthy relationship with these institutions to avoid an erosion of revenue and earnings in the future. Given the nature of the business, the company cannot diversify its revenue sources any further in the U.S. as government authorities are the only customers of GEO. There is a concentration risk for investors, but the company has been able to maintain a good relationship with U.S. authorities since 1987; the year in which GEO received its first contract.

For dividend investors, it's crucial to assess the quality of the balance sheet, as a deterioration of financial health could lead to significant dividend cuts. GEO Group has a healthy balance sheet, and the scheduled debt maturities until 2023 are minimal. This reduces the refinancing risk of the company in the next five years, but the upcoming maturity of $1.457 billion of debt in 2024 might turn out to be a drag on the company. However, the significant time remaining until then provides the company with ample opportunities to find alternative financing solutions to honor its debt repayments.

Figure 3: Debt maturities (in millions)

Source: Company filings

GEO Group earns sufficient free cash flow to cover dividend payments as well. According to company filings, the lease of the Hudson Colorado Facility will come to an end at the end of 2019, which will save $10 million to the company on an annual basis. This will provide an additional boost to the liquidity position. However, if banks avoid lending to private prisons in the U.S. as proposed by some politicians, GEO will face difficulties in refinancing their debt in the future, which would be a constraint.

Growth opportunities

The expected increase in demand for GEO's facilities prompted the management to allocate a higher portion of its capital expenditures budget to growth operations in the last three years.

Figure 4: Capital expenditures (in thousands)

Source: Company filings

The management expects these investments to deliver benefits to the company within the next couple of years and further expects that capital expenditures will decline significantly in the future. This is because the company has already invested sufficient funds to unlock growth opportunities for the next 3 to 4 years. Maintenance capital expenditure requirements are much lower than growth requirements (approximately $28 per annum), indicating that the company will save millions of dollars in each of the next five financial years. These savings can be allocated to repay debt.

GEO currently has three projects in its pipeline, and two of these facilities will become operational by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Project Location Number of beds Estimated activation date North Lake Correctional Facility Michigan 1,800 Q4 2019 Fulham Correctional Center Australia 137 Q3 2020 Junee Correctional Center Australia 489 Q4 2019

Source: Company filings

At the end of the second quarter, there were three idle facilities in the U.S. with a combined bed capacity of 2,290. In the earnings conference call, the management confirmed that these three facilities would once again be operational before the end of this year. Together with new facility openings, this start-up activity of idle facilities is expected to result in incremental revenue of $100 million annually on the back of the activation of 5,700 beds.

GEO has a stable business, which will likely survive for many years if not for involvement from the government.

Dividend analysis

GEO Group has a long history of dividend distributions dating back to 2012. The company has never failed to distribute its quarterly dividends over the last seven years, and distributions have increased in each of the previous six years.

Year Dividends per share 2013 $1.336 2014 $1.5533 2015 $1.6732 2016 $1.7332 2017 $1.8767 2018 $1.88

Source: Reuters Eikon

Consistent dividend growth is an indication of the management's commitment toward shareholders and the persistent profitability of the company.

While discussing the second-quarter financial performance, the management said that they would use excess free cash flow after paying dividends to repay debt. This is a positive sign for investors as a high debt burden could eventually lead to cash constraints. Also, the management reiterated that the current level of dividends would be maintained in the foreseeable future.

As per the second quarter filings, GEO Group has been able to cover dividend distributions with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in this year.

Adjusted funds from operations per share (2019) $1.37 Dividends per share (2019) $0.96

Source: Second quarter filings

There is no imminent threat for dividend investors, apart from the possibility that GEO's business structure will change in the future depending on the level of involvement from the U.S. government. For now, the high yield of 12% is safe.

Risks

The primary risk of investing in GEO is the possibility that the U.S. government will pass a law to ban for-profit private prisons. However, considering the overcrowded nature of U.S. prisons, it would be difficult to immediately shut down the operations of GEO and other private prison companies. Investors, however, should keep an eye on the latest developments from a political perspective.

Another risk to this thesis is a decision by financial institutions to stop funding for-profit prisons. In late September, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, SunTrust, BNP Paribas, Fifth Third Bancorp, Barclays, and PNC announced that they would not involve in any financing activities related to the private prison companies. Even though other financing avenues such as issuing equity and bonds do exist, banks are key providers of funding to private prisons.

Takeaway

Political tensions have pushed back GEO Group shares to an undervalued territory, and the yield of 11% is handsome compensation for holding on to a risky investment vehicle. Even if the U.S. government eventually decides against private prison operators, it would take many years to execute a plan to ban such institutions. In the worst-case scenario, GEO would still be able to negotiate a deal to sell its assets at the fair value. The industry outlook is positive and the addition of new facilities in the further quarter of this year will generate higher revenue for the company in fiscal 2020.

According to GuruFocus data, the median dividend yield over the last ten years is 6.89%, implying that shares are currently trading close to double its median. While the historical dividend yield is not a stand-alone indicator of the undervalued or overvalued status of a company, this should prompt investors to identify the reasons behind the unusually high yield.

The primary reason behind the high yield is the recent pullback of the share price. To account for the bearish sentiment, an assumption is made that shares should trade above its median dividend yield in the next five years. Even if the yield was to stay at 8%, which is significantly higher than that of many REITs and fixed income securities, shares should still trade at $23.5. Accordingly, shares are undervalued by 47% at present.

Source: The Income Strategist

Even though shares are undervalued and the dividend yield is handsome, GEO Group might not be suitable for all investors alike due to the volatility of shares and the high risks associated with the company. However, strategically allocating funds and investing in GEO could boost the income potential.

