Delta Air Lines: 'Growing Pains' Turn Investors Off

DAL trades at low P/E of 7.5x on expected long-term earnings increase of 16.2% - a compelling combination of value and growth in one package.

Delta Air Lines has kicked off earnings season with a report that can be characterized as mixed due to a 4Q19 outlook that raised eyebrows.

This is it, ladies and gentlemen. Third quarter earnings has begun, and Delta Air Lines (DAL) opened the season with a report that can be characterized as mixed. Revenues of $12.55 billion missed expectations by the widest margin since 2015. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS of $2.32 beat consensus by a nickel, producing impressive YOY growth of 29%.

Credit: Delta's website

On the results of the quarter

To be fair, quite a bit of the results of the third quarter had been pre-announced earlier in the month, about a week after I published my earnings preview. So, the earnings report shouldn't have caught many by surprise.

Indeed, travel activity in the quarter remained strong, particularly in the domestic segment (roughly 70% of total passenger revenues). Capacity in the U.S. increased by 4.5%, while unit revenue advanced by more than 3% YOY. The numbers reflect (1) a robust consumer spending environment in the home country leading to strong occupancy rates and higher average fares, along with (2) what I perceive to be Delta's command over strategic hubs and its connectivity advantage in the eastern U.S. and (3) Delta's lack of exposure to Boeing's (BA) MAX woes in the summer.

On the cost side, fuel expenses dipped as expected, driven by lower crude prices compared to this time last year. Average jet fuel cost per gallon decreased by about 12%, while better fuel efficiency led to only a minor consumption increase - despite the 4% capacity bump. Non-fuel unit costs increased as per the revised guidance, in part due to one-off, inclement weather-related expenses (hurricane Dorian hit the Caribbean and the East Coast in early September).

See summarized, non-GAAP P&L below compared to my estimates, consensus expectations as of late last month, and last year's numbers.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

Investors raise an eyebrow over future costs

The stock's timid pullback of -1.5% following the earnings release can probably be best traced to Delta's 4Q19 guidance (see table below). The capacity and TRASM (a measure of total per-unit revenue) outlook seems to be aligned with recent trends and largely consistent with current consensus estimate of 5% revenue growth. But the 4.5% guided increase in CASM ex-fuel at the midpoint of the range seemed a bit rich, certainly compared to 3Q19's 2.4% rise - and some might be concerned about how much of the cost increase might spill into 2020.

To be clear, I believe op cost is a topic worth monitoring (more details about Delta's expected financial performance in the coming year will be provided at the December Investor Day). But I am not quite concerned about these expenses at the moment since (1) the 4Q19 bump seems to be partially related to the timing of certain items, including a pay raise effective October 1st and markup in benefit liabilities, and (2) some of the extra expenses in 2020 are likely reflective of Delta's "growing pains" - revenues have been rising by a very healthy 15% pace in the past two years, despite the very competitive nature of the U.S. airline industry.

Source: Delta's earnings release

Still a good airline stock

At the end of the day, I continue to find DAL one of the best U.S. airline stocks to own, along with peer Southwest (LUV). The company continues to ride the tailwinds of a solid (for now, at least) consumer spending landscape in the U.S. and strong execution. It helps that shares trade at a very low forward earnings multiple of 7.5x on expected long-term earnings increase of 16.2%, pointing at a compelling combination of value and growth in one single package.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.