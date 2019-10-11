3Q Preview For EPAM Systems: Expect Continued Double-Digit Revenue Growth And Annual Guidance Raise

Company Description

EPAM is a company that offers software engineering and product development solutions in the IT services space, being one of the leaders in the industry. The company occupies a niche space in consulting and outsourcing fields, focusing on lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, managed services, and cross-platform migration, among other tasks. EPAM’s main competitors are Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, and Infosys, though its core differentiating factor is the labor sourcing platform, since the vast majority of the company’s employees come from Eastern Europe, largely Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia. EPAM serves technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, as well as healthcare. It derives about 50% of revenue from the United States, 40% from Western Europe, and approximately 10% from CIS and the emerging markets.

Valuation

Per our industry-wide analysis and EPAM’s strong fundamentals, as well as in light of the recent favorable guidance, we believe that EPAM shares merit ~22x PE multiple on 2020 earnings. We note that this multiple comes at a ~1.5-2x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space. When we apply it to our 2020 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $9.75 (down from our previous estimate of $9.77), we get the target price of $215.

Five Core Expectations for 3Q Earnings:

Our channel checks indicate that Financial Services vertical has outperformed in 3Q, growing as much as 25% Y/Y, with an upside coming from the bulge-bracket accounts, such as Barclays and possibly UBS, where cloud-related and back-end services have been more aggressive than usual. While EPAM has been fairly competitive with pricing, we do not anticipate major pricing cuts in the financial services space, particularly with established accounts. Aggressive new account growth in Eastern Europe. Given the pricing concessions that we just referenced, it is our understanding that EPAM is adding a number of new accounts in the Eastern Europe throughout 2019, and we expect third quarter to be particularly active. Eastern Europe has smaller margins than the rest of the continent, but we expect that to change in 2020-21. The company’s Health segment, although still relatively young and small relative to other verticals, should see solid double digit revenue growth during the quarter, largely due to ongoing demand from pharma companies. As deregulation hits the industry, there could be more tailwinds in 2020, though they are not in our model yet. Consumer segment was another solid grower during the quarter, per our channel checks, as retailers are not showing signs of yielding to macro pressures and remain fairly solid in their IT Services demand. Virtually all macro analyses we read indicate that consumer remains strong and is the core force behind the ongoing 2% GDP growth in the US. Further, EPAM’s Expedia revenue stream is highly recurring and is not showing any signs of slowing down. For EPAM, third quarter earnings releases historically received the greatest number of annual guidance raises: in fact, the company upped its guidance during all years, but one, since it went public in 2012. Given that EPAM guides conservatively in the first place, particularly on the top line, and given that in late October/early November the company has nearly a crystal ball about the rest of the year, it is usually a safe to increase annual outlook. We expect the same this year as well.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Geopolitical Factors:

Given that Epam Systems sources labor force from the relatively volatile region of Eastern Europe, such as Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, we believe that political turmoil or destabilization could be harmful to the company’s operations. We saw how in 2014 EPAM shares plummeted 10-15% on the news of political upheaval in Ukraine. Further, continued sanctions levied on Russia could have a negative top-line impact on EPAM, albeit the company derives only 3-4% of total revenue from Russia.

2. Pricing Wars:

While EPAM strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see Luxoft, EPAM’s main competitor, potentially (and selectively) lowering prices as well. In turn, this could lead to a pricing war and result in lower revenues for both parties.

3. Concentrated Revenue:

With top 10 clients constituting about 45% of total revenue, we see any defection of a client or a reduction in the scope of the project as an inherent threat.

4. OPEX Pressures

The company faces incremental operating pressures, as it opens new markets not only to attract new clients but also to find new sources of labor. We believe that mismanagement of new opex investments may lead to higher-than-expected margins and thus threaten the company’s valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.