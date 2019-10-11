KYN: A Way To Get Income And Growth But A Second Drawer Choice

As I have mentioned in multiple previous articles, one of the best assets for income-focused investors is master limited partnerships. These companies usually operate in the midstream segment of the energy industry, which afford them with relatively stable cash flows and growth potential. This will be explained in more detail later in this report. The reason why they are good assets for income investors comes from the fact that they tend to pay out a high percentage of their cash flows to investors in the form of distributions. They also tend to be rather underrepresented in the portfolios of many investors, which results in their distribution yields being much higher than most other things in the market. One reason for this underrepresentation is that due to tax laws, these companies are difficult to include in either retirement accounts or most mutual funds, which is how most retail money is invested. There are a few funds that manage to work around these limitations though, making the high yields paid out by these companies accessible to those investors that want the benefits of a professionally-managed portfolio and have most of their liquid assets inside retirement accounts. One such fund is the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company has the stated objective of obtaining a high level of after-tax total return for its shareholders. This objective is quite similar to that of most other closed-end funds but curiously it does not state in what form (current income, current capital gains, or long-term appreciation) it expects to provide these after-tax returns. As the fund intends to deliver its objective by investing at least 85% of its assets into master limited partnerships, we can expect both current income and gains to make up a major part of this return. This is something that occasionally turns off investors as current income and gains can have higher tax rates than long-term appreciation but master limited partnerships have inherent tax advantages that mitigate this problem.

A look at the company's holdings does show that it is investing its assets in-line with its objective. Here are the ten largest positions in the fund:

The companies represented here will undoubtedly be familiar to anyone that has even a passing interest in the midstream industry as many of these are among the largest companies in the space. These companies also mostly have reasonably strong investment cases, as I have discussed in past articles that I have published to this site. Thus, for the most part, investors should be reasonably content to hold these companies.

With that said though, we do definitely see some risks here. Perhaps the most significant one comes from the large weightings of a handful of stocks. As my regular readers on the topic of funds are likely aware, I generally do not like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which that position begins to expose the portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but of course if an asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the unit price of a given company to decline when the market as a whole does not and if this asset occupies too high of a weighting, then such an event would cause the whole fund to be dragged down with it. As we can clearly see above, there are seven companies that each account for more than 5% of the portfolio. Thus, investors should keep in mind that they are exposed to the individual risks of these companies and while these are all generally good solid companies, this kind of exposure defeats the purpose of investing in a sector via a fund.

The name of the fund would likely make one thing that it invests exclusively in midstream master limited partnerships. However, this is not the case as only about 71% of the fund's assets are invested in midstream partnerships. The remainder are invested almost exclusively into midstream corporations, although it does have a 1% position in shipping partnerships:

This is not necessarily a problem for income investors though. This is because midstream corporations generally pay out a sizable percentage of their cash flows just like the partnerships do. With that said though, midstream corporations do usually have lower yields than comparable partnerships do. This is partly due to the fact that these entities have to pay corporate taxes that the partnerships are able to avoid and partly that midstream corporations can be easily included into sector ETFs and other ordinary funds that partnerships cannot. This second factor results in greater demand for securities issued by these companies, increasing their price and driving down the yields. The fact that such a large percentage of the fund's assets is invested in these companies compared to partnerships serves as a drag on its income and is likely one factor that causes this fund to have a lower yield than something like the First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) that is much more heavily invested in partnerships.

As already mentioned, one reason why master limited partnerships are underrepresented in the portfolios of many investors, especially retirement investors, is that they can be quite difficult to include in funds. This is due to U.S. tax law that forbids a registered investment company, which most funds are structured as, from having more than 25% of their assets invested into partnerships. In order to get around this, KYN has structured itself as a C-corporation, which has no such restrictions on what it can invest in. The downside to this though is that it does result in the fund having corporate tax liability, serving as a drag on returns. The fund is still able to pass through some of the tax benefits enjoyed by partnerships though, which is nice, and can be included in an IRA or similar structure much more easily than a partnership can. Thus, there are both advantages and disadvantages for investors here but overall we should judge it by its after-tax performance and not by its structure.

Why Invest In Midstream?

Midstream companies are some of the best assets for income-focused investors. One of the reasons for this is that these firms typically have stable cash flows that are guaranteed by contracts. The usual business model is transporting resources from one location to another and charging a fee that correlates with the volume of commodities transported. The most widely known companies using this model are the giant energy pipeline companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) but strictly speaking midstream companies do not have to use pipelines. The nice thing about this model is that these transportation services are provided under long-term contracts that include minimum volume guarantees. The minimum volume guarantee ensures that the midstream company will receive a certain minimum amount of money from the customer while the multi-year term of these contracts ensures that money will be steadily received over a long period of time. This is exactly the kind of thing that provides a great deal of support to a distribution.

One of the biggest stories in the energy space over the past few years has been the growth in North American oil and natural gas production. As we can see here, the production of both commodities has been steadily increasing in the Permian basin of West Texas, one of the most resource-rich basins in the world, since 2010:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This production growth is not limited to the Permian basin. Indeed, as we can see here, every resource basin in the continental United States is currently producing more resources than during the same time of last year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

As the business model of midstream companies results in revenue growth whenever transported volumes increase, we can expect this production growth to have generated growth in the midstream sector. This is indeed what has happened and as anyone that follows the sector could tell you, we have seen an investment boom as midstream firms have been aggressively expanding their pipeline and other infrastructure to accommodate the higher production levels that need moved to market. This has resulted in strong growth for many of these companies over the past ten years.

There are some reasons to believe that the sector will continue to grow over the next few years. This is due to rising global demand for energy resources and the fact that the United States is one of the only countries that is able to grow its production in the near-term. This is something that Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) pointed out in a recent presentation:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, the global demand for natural gas liquids from the United States is expected to increase by approximately 30% over the 2019-2025 period. Additionally, the global demand for American-produced crude oil is expected to increase by 33% over the same period. It would be reasonable to assume that upstream energy producers will increase their production to meet this demand as not doing so would essentially be leaving money on the table. This would result in growth for the midstream firms as well since these companies are the ones that will be moving this incremental production to the market to be sold. As the cash flows and revenues of midstream companies directly correlated to transported volumes, we should see these companies perform well over the next few years.

Distributions

As one of the major reasons why midstream companies appeal to investors is the high distribution yields that they offer, we might expect KYN to also boast a respectable yield. This is indeed the case as the fund's monthly distribution of $0.12 per share gives it a 10.75% yield at the present share price.

One thing that might concern potential investors though is that a relatively large proportion of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not bringing in enough money off of its investments to cover the distributions that it is paying out and is therefore essentially returning an investor's own money back to them. This scenario would be unsustainable over long periods of time for obvious reasons. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is distributing money that was received from a partnership and is what I meant with my earlier statement that the fund is still able to pass through some of the tax benefits of investing in partnerships despite being a C-corporation itself. This is what the fund is doing here and investors should just enjoy the tax-deferred income instead of worrying too much about it being return of capital.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like KYN, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the assets held by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's common shareholders would receive if the fund was immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase the shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially implies that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of October 9, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), KYN had a net asset value of $14.96 per share. However, the fund currently trades for $13.39 per share. This represents a 10.49% discount to net asset value and is a reasonable price to pay for this fund.

Conclusion

Overall, it is a good idea for any income-focused investor to have some exposure to midstream assets in their portfolios and the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is one way to obtain this exposure. Personally though, this fund is not diversified enough for my tastes and the distribution is a bit low compared to a few other midstream MLP funds. I would recommend one of the First Trust funds over this one for those reasons.

