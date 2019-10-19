REITs Are Victim Of Fake News

REITs are up significantly in 2019 and many market pundits are now calling the sector overvalued.

REITs have taken on a new shine amid the Fed’s softened view on rates.

REITs are hot again! Since the start of the year, REITs (VNQ) have returned 23% on average – over 700 basis point more than the broader equity market (SPY):

As a result, many market pundits are now claiming that “REITs are Overpriced”. We call it Fake News.

We believe that most REITs are fairly priced while many lesser known REITs are underpriced. Only a few strikes us as being overpriced.

Below we debunk this claim by first looking at sector performance and valuations. We then assess the fundamental health of the sector. Finally, we discuss a few individual opportunities to illustrate our point: REITs are not overpriced.

Performance and Valuation

Investors are affected by recency bias, which is the phenomenon of easily remembering something that has happened recently, compared to remembering something that may have occurred a while back.

Here in the case of REITs, investors are convinced that they are overpriced because of the strong performance in 2019. What they have forgotten is that REITs were hated for most of 2016, 2017 and 2018. Rising interest rates caused a lot of concerns to investors and REITs repeatedly sold off with each rate hike announcement.

Therefore, the total return of the last 4-year period is actually quite disappointing and below historic average. This also explains why REITs have seen their P/FFO ratio stagnate over the past many years:

The broader stock market (SPY) saw its P/E ratio expand drastically during the past bull market. The current average is at 22x earnings – a nearly 30% premium to its historic average.

In comparison, REITs trade today at only 17x FFO which is in-line with the historical average. Moreover, the current yield spread of REITs relative to the 10-year Treasury is historically high – suggesting that REITs are underpriced.

I don’t know about you, but I rather pay 17x FFO for resilient real estate than 22x earnings for an average business in a late cycle economy. Nothing suggests that REITs are overpriced here. And this is especially true when you consider that fundamentals are historically strong:

Healthy Fundamentals

To assess fundamentals, we look at balance sheet strength (assessed by looking at LTV levels) and property market strength (assessed by looking at NOI growth). In both cases, REITs rank highly in 2019.

REITs have steadily fortified their balance sheets since the great financial crisis, leaving the industry in a financial position it has never seen before. The leverage levels are conservative today with the average debt-to-assets at just ~35%, which compares very favorably to most private equity real estate investors who often use up to 70% debt to finance deals.

While balance sheets are stronger than ever before, NAREIT notes that REITs are achieving fast growth with increasing rents and occupancies.

"Current operating performance for the REIT industry is right in its 'sweet spot': over the last four quarters, same-property NOI growth averaged 3.2 percent, consistent with the industry's long-term norm. Same property NOI growth greater than about 4 percent can be "too much of a good thing," stimulating so much new construction that it results in oversupply that reduces occupancy rates and rents, eventually suppressing same-property NOI growth to its "soft" range of 2.5 percent or less."

NOI growth is right around 2-3% for most property sector - a very healthy level. And given that occupancy rates are currently at historically high levels, it leads us to believe that quality REITs will continue to post solid growth in the coming years. There is no oversupply, demand is high, and consistently surpassing new supply in most property sectors.

So to recap: balance sheets are the strongest ever and the property market remains solid in 2019. Both of these factors should be rewarded with premium valuations – and yet – REITs trade at very reasonable valuation multiples.

Individual Opportunities

Many market pundits look at popular market-favorite large-cap REITs such as Realty Income (O), Prologis (PLD) and quickly conclude that REITs are overpriced. The reality is very different when you look into smaller and lesser-known REITs.

The difference in small-cap vs. large-cap REIT valuations has rarely been as large as today.

Large caps trade at close to 20x FFO

While smaller REITs trade at only 12x FFO

That is a 40% discount.

We believe that this creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial REIT investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such a large valuation differential.

We generally do not disclose our Top Ideas on the public site, but here are two examples of deeply discounted REITs that are unknown to most investors on Seeking Alpha:

MNR Real Estate (MNR):

It owns arguably the best industrial portfolio of its entire peer group. It is the youngest, most modern, e-commerce-centered portfolio that also enjoys the longest lease terms and highest percentage of investment grade rated tenants. Yet, the portfolio is today for sale at 14x FFO – or a 35% discount to closest peers. The 5% dividend yield is easily covered and rock-solid. It was not cut even during the great financial crisis.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP):

It is a specialty financing REIT that invests in self-storage properties. It is today perceived to be a “Mortgage” REIT due to its development loan portfolio – but it is getting closer and closer to becoming a traditional “Equity” REIT which will allow it to command a higher FFO Multiple. Priced at ~7x FFO and paying a 7% dividend yield, we believe that JCAP has 30-40% upside to fair value.

These are just two example among the 19 positions that we hold in our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord. Market pundits may claim that REITs are overpriced, but we believe that these are deeply undervalued.

Our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the REIT indexes. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO, providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential:

Do we know whether REITs will be higher six months from now? No. But we do believe that there remain abundant opportunities in the REIT market.

Balance sheets are solid, fundamentals are healthy, and yet they trade at a steep discounts to the broader stock market. Therefore, we would expect REITs to outperform stocks in today's late cycle economy, and even more so as the cycle finally turns.

Conclusion: REITs are not overpriced and now is a good time to build long term positions in select REITs that remain undervalued.

A Final Note about REIT Investing: To succeed as a REIT investor and earn high consistent income, we recommend to:

Closely monitor your REITs, including quarterly NOI and FFO performance.

Diversify your REIT portfolio with at least 10 companies (there are over 200 publicly traded REITs, so please be selective).

Identify REITs with strong long-term fundamentals but affected by temporary challenges causing their valuation to decline and yields to rise.

Be ready to take advantage of market volatility, and look for opportunistic buying points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR; JCAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.