Resource Sector Digest: The Value Of Apples, Oranges, And Ounces In The Ground

Setting The Scene

There are abundant mis-conceptions about the value of presumed ounces in the ground some of which we have addressed in the past on various occasions (for example here), and which we would like to address again in this post.

Junior explorers often have very limited data on offer for the market to base a valuation on, in some cases barely a set of drill results. And in such cases, investors need to make assumptions about the amount of metals that could be found at a given project, and the value of these metals in a possible future mining scenario. Assumptions often turn into all-out speculation with the release of promising exploration results (or a simple youtube video in the case of Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) ) as any valuation would inevitably be forward-looking and therefore attempt to account for possible future hits. A good drill hole can lead to charts looking like Colorado Resources' (OTCPK:CLASF) back in 2013 as investors speculate on a discovery and its potential.

More educated valuations are possible as more exploration data become available and the extent, grade, geometry, and metallurgy of a mineralized body becomes tangible. And it is at this stage that an educated guess at the value of each "ounce in the ground" (in the case of precious metals) is a common and oftentimes justified means of reaching a valuation for an exploration project.

In the mentioned case of Colorado Resources the release of additional exploration data certainly did little to confirm initial speculation, as is more often the case than not.

Data by YCharts

Valuation becomes more formalized as more data is collected and released, until formal economic studies can be performed. These studies typically look at specific extraction scenarios, take into account the costs and compute the present value of a deposit for a given metal price. Valuations should be based on the merit of these studies from this point onward, and continued insistence on ounce-in-the-ground valuations for such advanced development-stage projects is in-appropriate unless it is closely linked to the extraction scenario considered in the available economic studies.

Turning back to the early-stage explorers now where ounce-in-the-ground valuations actually make sense. The question arises on how best to derive a value for each assumed ounce in the ground. And unfortunately, this question attracts a complex answer as the per-ounce value needs to take the specific properties of a given (presumed) deposit into account. For example, a shallow low-grade oxide deposit close to infrastructure in Nevada should attract a vastly different per-ounce valuation than a deep porphyry of similar grade at altitude in the Andes.

And additionally, appropriate valuation multiples need to be applied for ounces valued in such a way depending on the level of confidence one has in the assumed ounce-count. Measured and indicated resources will attract a higher multiple than inferred ounces, which in turn should be valued higher than a back-of-the envelop ounce-count estimate by an analyst in the absence of a formal resource statement by the project operator. Again, these confidence multiples are far from being cast in stone, and they will differ greatly depending on the nature of a deposit and the probability of resources eventually ending up in a future mine plan.

With so many variables in play to fill the typically wide gaps between the available data points it comes with little surprise that ounce-in-the-ground valuations more often than not yield questionable results. All too often we see apples compared to oranges, oftentimes just to "prove" an otherwise un-tenable point, or to support a certain marketing spin. Input assumptions simply have a wide enough range to cater to most marketing person's objective.

So how does one induce objectivity into this valuation exercise? Takeovers provide a good starting point as mining companies acquiring junior explorers presumably have a reasonable handle on the value of a project which would then be reflected in the price of a transaction. Unfortunately, such transactions are too few and far between to populate a valuation data base that can be applied across the described spectrum of variables and therefore this starting point needs to be complemented with other data. Thankfully, the mentioned economic studies come to the rescue here. With some experience, the present value computed in these studies can be related to the underlying resource estimate, and thankfully there is no shortage of such studies for all kinds of deposits across many jurisdictions; plus they are often freely available in the public domain.

We use ounce-in-the-ground valuation tentatively, and we make sure to point out the weakness of this approach when we do. And we also make sure to use adequate comparables from our data base so we compare apples with apples, and lemons with lemons.

Actionable Ideas

To quote from a recent post for subscribers:

"Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) may well be a falling knife still looking for a bottom. But for once, this is a falling knife I am prepared to buy."

We are bullish GSV at current levels.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) for achieving commercial production at the Borden mine. Ore sourced from this latest addition to the company's production base will be processed at the Porcupine operation in Timmins. We have followed this project from its humble beginnings, and we are still following the team that has originally discovered and developed the Borden deposit.

Drill Result Summary

Oceana Gold 's (OTCPK:OCANF) drill program at the Macreas goldfields in New Zealand has yielded numerous noteworthy intercepts. These latest results are highly encouraging with regards to a possible new underground mine at Golden Point.

's (OTCPK:OCANF) drill program at the Macreas goldfields in New Zealand has yielded numerous noteworthy intercepts. These latest results are highly encouraging with regards to a possible new underground mine at Golden Point. Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) released another batch of infill drilling from Valentine Lake in Newfoundland. The results should turn plenty of inferred into indicated ounces for the upcoming resource update scheduled for release later in the year.

(OTCQX:MGDPF) released another batch of infill drilling from Valentine Lake in Newfoundland. The results should turn plenty of inferred into indicated ounces for the upcoming resource update scheduled for release later in the year. Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) has been drilling at the Percival discovery again, hitting 31m at 1.15g/t. The company is attempting to raise C$2M on the back of this latest batch of results.

(OTCQX:EANRF) has been drilling at the Percival discovery again, hitting 31m at 1.15g/t. The company is attempting to raise C$2M on the back of this latest batch of results. Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) managed to further extend the footprint of the Wedge satelite deposit at the company's Madsen project near Red Lake in Ontario. The market is shrugging off exploration results from this developer at the moment.

(OTCPK:LRTNF) managed to further extend the footprint of the Wedge satelite deposit at the company's Madsen project near Red Lake in Ontario. The market is shrugging off exploration results from this developer at the moment. Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) provided a summary of brownfield drill results from Costerfield in Australia as well as from Bjorkdal in Sweden. The numbers for both locations bode well for upcoming resource updates.

(OTCQB:MNDJF) provided a summary of brownfield drill results from Costerfield in Australia as well as from Bjorkdal in Sweden. The numbers for both locations bode well for upcoming resource updates. Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) has completed 14 drill fences at the Dixie zone in Ontario's Red Lake district. Results obtained so far seem to link the Bear-Rimini, Auro and Yuma zones.

(OTCPK:GTBDF) has completed 14 drill fences at the Dixie zone in Ontario's Red Lake district. Results obtained so far seem to link the Bear-Rimini, Auro and Yuma zones. Silver Bull Resources (OTC:SVBL) reported 17.1m grading 120g/t silver and 0.43% copper from the Sierra Mojada project in Mexico where South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) is earning into. The market looked beyond the headline, however, and the junior's share price continues its slide.

Data by YCharts

Wheelings and Dealings

Ely Gold (OTCQB:ELYGF) has closed the acquisition of a 1% royalty on the Lincoln Hill property adjacent to Coeur Mining's (CDE) Rochester mine in Nevada. Coeur has recently purchased this property from Alio Gold (AGO) and is currently permitting a new leach pad, presumably in preparation for mining at Lincoln Hill.

Kootenay Silver (OTC:KOOYF) is an established entry on Mr Eric Sprott's long and growing list of junior investments. The silver explorer with projects in Mexico has now also secured a further C$2M investment from Sprott Asset Management and plans to put the cash into the ground at the Columba and Copalito projects.

New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF) is raising C$15M in order to advance its Silver Sand project in Bolivia. Silvercorp Metals (SVM) is supporting the placement by maintaining its 28.93% stake in the company.

Fortuna Silver (FSM) has placed C$40M worth of convertible debentures in order to ensure financing for mine construction at the Lindero project in Argentina. The debentures have a 5-year term, bear 4.65% interest and will be convertible into shares at C$5. This former darling in the silver space has been under-performing peers (GDXJ), presumably due to concerns about this project in Argentina.

Data by YCharts

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (OTCQX:CBLLF) has struck a revised deal to sell its crown jewels to private equity, details are listed here. We were first to point out the many shortfalls of the initial offer, and see only marginal improvements in this new proposal. Pala Investments Limited and management of Cobalt 27 are still the only winners here. We suggest readers take note of the names of the involved players so they can draw informed conclusions in future encounters.

Other News

Premier Gold (OTCPK:PIRGF) and Centerra Resources (OTCPK:CAGDF) announced an updated resource estimate for the jointly owned Hardrock project in Ontario. The latest estimate includes 12km of drilling since the 2016 resource showing little change in tonnage, but a significant 21% increase in grade of the measured and indicated portion.

Otis Gold (OTCPK:OGLDF) is finally drilling again at the Kilgore project in Idahoe, putting the recently raised funds to work. Judging from the drill plan the program is targeting low hanging fruit in terms of expanding the existing mineral resource of this project.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) has appointed Mr Stephen Lang as the new chair of the company's board of directors concluding the board re-shuffle agreed on with activist investor Waterton. The search for a new CEO continues.

IAMGOLD (IAG) contradicted a Reuters report about a mine blockade at Rosebel in Suriname. Activities are ramping up as planned at the Southern pits, the company stated.

SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) has completed a PEA on the Nabanga project in Burkina Faso. This looks like a small and in-expensive project offering a modest IRR of 22.6%. We are wondering how this will fit in the company's pipeline.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) issued an update of mine construction at Buritica in Colombia. It appears the company is on track for mechanical completion early in 2020, and presumably commercial production late next year. And with this last tidbit, we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all in due time, for the next edition of this newsletter.

