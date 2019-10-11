Why Tesla's Earnings Are A Complete Mystery

There are a variety of unknown factors that make it impossible to determine how the upcoming earnings report will be.

Q3 2018 sets a high bar as the most profitable quarter in Tesla's history and will be tough to match.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) “fell short” of expectations last week, but still set a quarterly record by producing 96,155 and delivering an estimated 97,000 vehicles worldwide.

Model S/X deliveries: 17,400, down 2% quarter over quarter and down 37% year over year

Model 3 deliveries: 79,600, up 2.5% quarter over quarter and up 42% year over year

Q3 could be a quarter of negative growth for Tesla on a year-over-year basis. Q3 of 2018 was Tesla’s third ever profit and by far, the largest at $312M. Revenues were higher than even Q2 of this year, despite having sold less vehicles. It has set the bar for Tesla’s results coming within a few weeks.

Last year, the average selling prices for Model 3, S, and X were well above today’s prices. As a result, even though Tesla delivered 16% more vehicles than the same quarter last year, there’s a good chance that revenues will be less. Last year, Q3 revenue came in at $6.8B, which is more than last quarter’s (Q2 2019) revenue of $6.35B despite having sold 14% more cars (95,356 versus 83,500). A two percent QoQ increase in deliveries will make it a bit challenging to come up with that $450M difference, especially when you take into account the July price reduction, but there are some factors that could mitigate or reverse that effect.

In Mid-July, Tesla made the following price adjustments in the US in response to a $1,875 reduction to the federal tax credit:

Model Price (after mid-July) Change Model 3 SR+ $38,990 -$910 Model 3 Long Range $47,990 -$1,910 Model 3 Performance *adjusted $54,990 $55,990 -$4,910 -$3,910 Model S Standard Range (Previously: $75,000) Removed Model S Long Range $79,990 -$5,010 Model S Performance $99,990 +$3,990* Model X Standard Range (Previously: $81,000) Removed Model X Long Range $84,990 -$6,010 Model X Performance $104,990 +$2,990*

*Includes Ludicrous mode, which was previously $20,000. (Other changes included multi-coat white paint, which became the base color option and black paint, which increased by $750-1,000)

While these changes were in response to the tax credit, the changes were intended to mix up the demand for each product in favor of more expensive trims.

Model 3 Performance Dramatic Price Cut

The nearly $5,000 price reduction of the Model 3 Performance made it a very attractive option. In fact, it may have been so popular that Tesla increased the price of the Performance trim by $1,000 later in the quarter; it was the only change since July. For anyone considering a Long Range Model 3, the price difference for a Performance trim was $7,000, while in Q2, it was $10,000.

The Performance trim adds larger wheels, a rear spoiler, a lowered suspension, and track mode. Everything else is the same, making this a higher-margin vehicle for customers. While Tesla cut into those margins with a $5,000 price drop, it may have more than made up for it with increased volume.

Removing Base Model S/X

Another unusual change was the removal of the Standard Range Model S and X, which received a slight increase in range following the “Raven” code-named refresh that launched in April. The S was priced at $75,000 and had 285 miles of range, which is less than the 310 miles from the cheaper, newer Model 3 Long Range. The X was priced at $81,000.

Removing the Standard Range variants from the lineup increased the lowest-selling prices for these vehicles by $5,000 for Model S and $4,000 for Model X. Tesla sold 1.7% less Model S/X vehicles in Q3 than Q2, but this will likely be offset by the elimination of the Standard Range Variants.

Relying on other categories

Any chance of Tesla matching revenues from Q3 2018 will have to come from other categories, and there are some sources that could be very helpful:

Regulatory credits

Full Self Driving Revenue recognition following the launch of Smart Summon

Tesla Insurance

Tesla Energy (any major deployment of a solar or energy storage project)

Q3 was eventful

A lot happened during Q3 for Tesla, including events such as rapid advancement of Gigafactory 3, that may have shareholders looking beyond a poor financial performance. Here’s a list of just some of the major events that happened over the quarter:

Customers' US federal tax credit halved from $3,750 to $1,850

Reported earnings with a loss of $400M, but noted that it had $5B in cash

Launched an insurance product for California customers

Launched a $0 upfront residential solar subscription service

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) unveiled the Taycan, the first competitor to the Model S

Tesla unveiled smart summon, which is a part of its Full Self Driving product that allows Tesla to recognize some revenue that they’ve been collecting for customers for this product

Rapid advancement of the Shanghai Gigafactory 3, including a possible start in production this month

Q3 earnings, a complete mystery

With all that’s going on, Q3 earnings will be a complete mystery as there are plenty of questions that need to be answered with many that simply cannot be accurately guessed by analysts.

How much revenue did Tesla recognize from FSD purchases it’s been collecting for many quarters?

How much regulatory credits did Tesla sell during the quarter?

How many customers signed up for Tesla’s insurance product?

What are the gross margins for Model 3?

Will Tesla Energy be making a comeback?

How much did Tesla have to invest in Gigafactory 3?

Will Gigafactory be online by the time Tesla reports earnings?

Going into this quarter, reading analysts' expectations will be interesting, but not very useful in the short term. Tesla could report disastrous earnings but state that Gigafactory 3 is in production and that vehicles from it will be cheaper with better margins. As Tesla stated during its recent letter, it is building a backlog, and if that backlog is growing, this could be another positive metric that overlooks short-term financials.

There are also unknown factors such as regulatory credits or Full Self Driving revenue recognition that could drive Tesla into a profitable or break-even quarter. Given all the money Tesla has lost after Elon stated that it would be profitable in all quarters going forward - it would be a very pleasant surprise for investors and a catastrophic event for shorts.

In the end, Tesla needs time and investors to understand this; it’s why the stock trades at over $240 despite having lost a surprising $400M last quarter. When it comes to the war between the bull and bears, that should be concluding within a year or two. Tesla is like a rocket that’s already taken off, accelerating towards space, and investors can do nothing but watch and wonder if it will accomplish the mission. We’ll have to wait and see.

