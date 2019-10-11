Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's Execution Still Overshadowed By Macro Worries And Rate Pressure

BBVA shares do look undervalued, but an inability to earn its cost of equity or show meaningful core earnings growth for a few years could be a tough hurdle.

Management may be looking for inorganic growth opportunities, as both the Spanish and U.S. operations could conceivably benefit from the right deal(s).

I wasn’t particularly keen on BBVA (BBVA) shares back in December, due to a combination of both macro challenges in markets like Mexico, Spain, Turkey, and the U.S., as well as some internal execution/value-creation issues. Since then, the shares have kept pace with other European banks, but are still down slightly.

BBVA shares do appear to offer some value here, but lower rates in Europe and the U.S. aren’t going to do the bank any favors, and there are likewise worries about an upcoming lowering cycle in Mexico. Moreover, not unlike ING (ING) and SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLY) the prospects for meaning near-term earnings growth look poor, and BBVA seems unlikely to earn its cost of equity anytime soon – all of which is bad for sentiment and relative performance. I can see some value-hunting appeal here, but I’d at least consider some other quality European bank names like ING and the Nordics (Danske, DNB, Nordea, and Swedbank) as part of the due diligence process.

If You Can't Produce Growth ... Buy It?

One of the more serious issues with BBVA’s growth outlook is the relatively weak macro outlook for most of its key markets. Spain isn’t a disaster anymore, but there are still legal issues to sort out in the mortgage business (a new mortgage law has led most Spanish banks to pull back on lending) and the ECB has begun another easing cycle, albeit with a structure designed to mitigate some of the negative effects on bank spreads. In the U.S., loan demand is slowing and an easing cycle is going to pressure spreads in 2020 and possibly beyond. Turkey remains a mess; while BBVA has done better than expected here, there are still significant risks to Turkey’s economic situation.

Arguably the biggest macro risk relative to the situation a year ago is the health of the Mexican market. Mexico has been the workhorse for BBVA for years, generating more than 40% of the bank’s earnings (more than half in the second quarter). Growth has been fading in Mexico, though, as businesses have been reluctant to invest and the government has yet to deliver on growth-stimulating election promises. With that, a rate easing cycle in Mexico seems more likely now. Although I’m pretty confident that BBVA can offset some of the pressure with strong loan growth, lower rates are still going to create headwinds both in loan yields and in the large security portfolio.

With tough macro conditions across nearly all of BBVA’s major contributing markets, management could look to inorganic levers, M&A especially, to drive some growth. Management has been fairly consistent over the last year (and longer) that they didn’t really see attractive potential returns from expanding/investing into new markets, but they did see attractive opportunities to consolidate and build share in core markets.

I see little-to-no chance of BBVA bulking up in Mexico, and I think the market would aggressively punish any consolidation moves in Turkey. Spain and the U.S. are different cases, though. In Spain, I could see the acquisition of Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) potentially producing enough scale/cost advantages, in addition to a more attractive corporate lending mix, to offset the risk of expanding in a low-growth market.

The U.S. is a more controversial opportunity in my view. Management openly acknowledges that the U.S. business hasn’t “earned the right” to reinvest additional capital. On the other hand, management also believes that the business is under-scaled (it has a roughly 6% share in the Sunbelt). I can appreciate why investors may regard further M&A in the U.S. as “watering the weeds” (to borrow a phrase from Peter Lynch), and the U.S. operations do seem to under-earn relative to other similarly-sized Sun Belt banks, but I could also see how scale-building M&A done at the right price could be accretive and value-creating over the next three to five years and beyond.

Not Getting Enough Credit For Beating Expectations?

Although it’s well noting that Street expectations for earnings in 2019-2022 are meaningfully lower than where they were roughly a year ago, BBVA has been exceeding expectations in recent quarters. Spain’s performance has been pretty consistently “meh”, with weak loan and spread income growth, but credit quality has continued to improve. Mexico, too, has been performing better than expected, with healthy constant currency loan growth. Turkey has been the biggest source of upside in recent quarters, with BBVA reporting meaningfully lower than expecting provisioning expense as credit quality has held up better than expected.

Unfortunately, “less bad” isn’t a particularly powerful driver for rerating in bank stocks. To that end the beats at the spread income line (net interest income) have been more on the order of the low single-digits, which is nice but not thesis-changing.

The bigger issue is that while BBVA has been doing a little better than expected, management has openly acknowledged that spread pressures in Europe, the U.S., and Mexico are going to impact revenue and earnings in 2020,and expectations now call for a decline in return on tangible equity next year.

The Outlook

Not unlike ING and SocGen, I’m looking for little-to-no core earnings growth over the next five years, as the Spanish operations look stuck in a low-growth, low-margin cycle, the U.S. operations will see spread compression, and Mexico will see more headwinds from lower rates and possibly lower fee income. Turkey and certain South American markets could offer some upside, but Turkey now contributes about half of what it used to contribute to total earnings, so the impact is somewhat muted.

I’m expecting ROE to fall into the 8%’s starting in 2020, and I’m not convinced that BBVA has a credible path to out-earning its cost of equity anytime soon. Not unlike SocGen, then, I see this as an important “but” when considering what otherwise look like low valuations even next to conservative earnings growth expectations.

The Bottom Line

I do expect low single-digit long-term core earnings growth from BBVA, and I do see at least some potential for boosting that into the mid-single-digits if management can improve its scale/operating efficiency in markets like Span and the United States. As is, though, I believe $6 is a fair price for the ADRs today, with some upside toward $7 if/when sentiment shifts on banks in general and/or BBVA management offers a compelling path toward long-term double-digit ROEs.

It’s not hard to find seemingly undervalued European bank stocks now, and I’d underling the risk that these stocks could be more or less dead money so long as spread pressure squeezes profitability and returns. Patient investors may want to take a look at BBVA as a longer-term opportunity, but I would at least advice some wider-ranging due diligence, as I think those banks with stronger near-term ROTE prospects could outperform over the next year or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.