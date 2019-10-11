Tullow Oil Plc Is Elephant Hunting

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) (OTCPK:TUWOY) has long been a successful offshore operator. Building a company by means of offshore field discoveries carries an above-average amount of risk. Tullow management has minimized that risk by diversifying into a lot of different areas so that any one disappointment did not wreck the future prospects of the company. Now that the company is comfortably in the billion-dollar enterprise value range, management appears to be upping the ante by increasing the working interest in several of these offshore projects.

Now, the returns will be greater for a company of Tullow's size. But the failures will also become more expensive. Investors with the stomach to endure gyrations associated with large ventures may want to consider an investment in a higher risk oil and gas concern.

Current operating reports are not quite as important as the future prospects of a large find. The company's debt ratios appear to be very satisfactory. But, generally, investors find much more appeal when looking at the future exploration prospects than they do when they review the current financial results. This company is growing in a healthy and profitable way. But that chance to find an "elephant" discovery is what makes this company interesting.

The Stock Action

The stock price itself is volatile. But despite the recent good news, the volatility really continues in the same range. One could argue that purchasing at the lows would have resulted in some profits upon an announcement of a discovery.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 10, 2019

But the stock price is at the same level as about a month ago. Issues like this tend to be extremely volatile. Many traders love a company like this as they wait for that low price to get in and then ride the stock up on the next favorable announcement. If, on the other hand, the stock does not behave as planned, they usually exit and wait for another trade. Some will average down if they really believe in the long-term prospects of the company.

Clearly, the market is waiting for that giant discovery known in the industry as an "elephant". This company usually announces large discoveries anyway. But the high costs of the offshore business make a large discovery announcement almost a mandatory recurring event. It is really the only way to show steady profitable growth.

Six-Month Results

This company did show some growth during the six-month period.

Source: Tullow Oil Plc July 2019 Fact Book

Sales volumes did increase, while production slowed a slight decrease due to some temporary technical issues that will be resolved. Actually, the ability to produce more oil increased. Probably, the biggest deal by far has to be the decrease in cash operating costs.

The large players often get the best acreage due to the superior financial resources. This company tries to "tag along" next to that great geology in the hopes of finding good geology. The result is usually higher costs than the best geology but costs that allow for sufficient profitability. The partnership with a major oil company has added some credibility to this strategy.

The "Gearing" shown above is the leverage ratio that many lenders would consider. It is very reasonable, but there appears to be some pressure to reduce it some more. The offshore business often involves long-term projects that continually produce in good times and bad times. The ability to ratchet up production or adjust production as needed like the unconventional business is absent.

Therefore, lenders may be more comfortable with a lower debt ratio "just in case" a cyclical downturn is around the corner. The current stock market concerns about a trade war could be spilling over to the lender sector. If that is the case, then the whole industry will have to reduce debt substantially. In any case, management is likely to sell some non-core production in order to bring the debt ratios down.

For many companies like this one, there is a constant drive to discover, and then, if the discovery does not make a difference, then sell an older producing field before the higher costs have an adverse effect on quarterly reports and finances. That keeps the lenders happier long term and results in lower interest rates and better credit terms.

The Current Market Focus

Producing fields are really not the concern of the market. Here, the focus is on the new find that no one else ever saw coming that will materially change costs and allow for that giant investor payday.

Source: Tullow Oil Plc July 2019 Fact Book

In this part of the world, that would have to be the recent discovery in Guyana. Even though production is probably years away and one discovery really does not make for commercial production, the market is excited enough to want to hear about the second well results.

Some of the other new ventures shown above could similarly surprise to the upside. It should be noted that a company such as Tullow often drills for years or decades without finding that "elephant". Therefore, a good investor strategy could be to buy when there is no news for a while and then sell on good news. Stocks like this often advance well past the reasonable ongoing enterprise value when a favorable announcement is made.

The Future

Tullow Oil has long maintained a decent balance sheet. Ratios are reasonable, but there appears to be a drive to make the ratios more reasonable. That drive cannot be bad for long-term investors. In the meantime, there is plenty of options that could point to a successful future. Investors need to realize, though, that the majors have much more resources than a company such as this. As a result, the majors often "get there first". Still, the way to speculate on a home run is to find a company hitting a lot of singles. Tullow Oil appears to be that company. A long-term speculator could find a reasonable degree of safety at the current price with the income and the dividend.

On the other hand, a cyclical oil price downturn could provide the opportunity for a better bargain should that occur. But investors would miss all the potential of the current drilling. The choice is really up to the temperament of the investor. As a speculation, though, both traders and investors could do far worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.