PG&E: Public Anger Grows Over Power Shutoffs As Company Loses Control Over Bankruptcy

Following the judicial decision, the stock looks like a sell. But short-selling the company is ill-advised due to extreme short-squeeze potential.

The company did not go bankrupt because of the fires, it went bankrupt because they did not appropriately manage finances to prepare for an inevitable rainy day.

While the shutoff's protected PG&E from new liabilities, the company will need all the political points it can get if it want it's current shareholders to stay afloat.

At the same time, the company has been engaging in widespread public safety power shutoffs that have effectively shutdown public support for the company.

A U.S Judge recently opened the pathway to cede control over PG&E's bankruptcy to bondholders who's plan would likely result in a 100% loss of current equity value.

(Source - Pexels)

As you likely know, California's Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) has been in bankruptcy for quite some time. While the surge in liabilities due to the 2017 and 2018 California Wildfires was the catalyst that brought the company down, it's downfall started long before the fires.

Financial mismanagement, poor customer relations, and questionable political relationships have plagued the utility giant for years. Indeed, a utility company like PG&E would usually have ample backup resources to deal with a tail-risk event in order to protect shareholders and customers. However, the company's poor financial management and failure to maintain safe equipment have let such risks bring it down.

In my opinion, the company does little to protect the interest of its shareholders or even its customers and much to benefit its management. As an example, the bankrupt company is currently paying its new CEO Bill Johnson $2.5M a year on top of a $3M signing bonus and an annual equity reward of $3.5M. While this is less than many CEO's, it is more than twice as much as the previous PG&E CEO.

This week, the company is leaving up to 3 million of its customers without power for what is called "public safety power shutoffs". Admittedly, I am a PG&E customer (and am hoping my power stays on before I can finish the article). While the shutoffs protect the company from wildfire liabilities due to high wind in Northern California (though most of us affected have experienced almost no wind), they are causing the court of public opinion to rapidly turn against the company just when they need it.

The company needs to keep its customers happy to win much needed political points. Even California Governor Gavin Newsom says Californians "should be outraged and infuriated" over the PSPS's (he also admitted that it is an industry best practice, but the public is not interested in that point).

Indeed, the shutoffs are being generally poorly handled even if they are an industry norm. Customers, including myself, are currently unable to see if they may be affected by the shutoffs because PG&E's website could not handle the traffic. Thus, they are left not knowing if they need to stock up on supplies or make arrangments. There was a quick run on many grocery stores in my town due to fear over the website being down and not knowing how long we'd be hit.

While they may be protecting themselves from another fire, they are opening themselves up to more lawsuits and claims from disgruntled customers. Even more, any hopes of a state bailout or leniency are likely to fade due to these poor optics.

Importantly, I would not short-sell the stock. I may buy near-zero puts on it, but short interest is high and the stock could double or more in the unlikely event of a good news event. Still, I think the company is a clear zero and investors should sell while their stock still has value.

Equity Shareholders Just Lost Control

The company fell 28% on Wednesday after hours. After the Judge covering the restructuring case opened the door for alternative restructuring plans floated by the activist Elliot Management and bondholders. These plans would most likely result in a complete loss for current equity holders.

The previous reorganization plan would raise capital primarily through mass shareholder dilution of up to $14 billion (current market cap is $5 billion) on top of up to debt financing (up to $30 billion). This would likely not be great for equity investors, but be much better than the new alternatives. It would also call for an $11 billion deal for insurance claims (not including victims which is still not calculated).

The current new bondholder plan would pay wildfire victims before insurers and would wipe out current equity holders. The new plan includes a $25 billion settlement to pay all victims and insurers and would give about 58.8% of the new equity to bondholders and the other 39.5% to the victim's trust. This would almost definitely mean a 100% loss in the value of current PCG stock.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali was previously unsure about allowing bondholders to surface their own plan. He said, “if both plans pass muster, the voters will make their choice or leave the court with the task of picking one of them".

Now, in the past (i.e. a few days ago), before PG&E managed to make most of its millions of customers upset, the company was more likely to sway those who will decide its fate with the narrative of "this alternative plan will hurt victims and help hedge funds". In fact, the new plan seems likely to help victims much faster than PG&E's due to the fact that it pays victims before insurers.

Quite frankly, I can attest that many disgruntled Californians will have a bias toward whatever will harm PG&E management and current shareholders the most. While the decision to shut off power in Northern California makes sense from a legal standpoint, most customers here are complaining that "The company is shutting off power instead of making necessary upgrades". Of course, they don't have the free cash to make such upgrades.

The fact that the company has now most likely lost its exclusive control over bankruptcy proceedings (which is very rare) in itself is a sign that political sentiment has turned against the company.

Years of Financial Mismanagement

As I mentioned earlier, the problem with PG&E is not limited to wildfire claims, it is a generally poorly run company that put itself at risk.

To begin, take a look at how PG&E's debt has grown over the years despite essentially no changes in revenue:

The company is bankrupt because it was overleveraged and the tide happened to turn out when they were not expecting.

Even more, the company has seen its margins fall over the past decade:

While there is a multitude of potential reasons for the drop in margins, the company's Glassdoor reviews indicate that, while the pay is good, the company has experienced a huge increase in bureaucratic inefficiencies and top-heavy management. So go as far as to accuse management of nepotism, corruption, and being an "Old Boy Club". Of course, employee reviews should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is alarming to see such striking complaints that are inline with Californian customer sentiment.

The company did reach a settlement days ago for $65M over falsified records that misrepresented how quickly it responded to request to locate and mark gas pipelines.

The Bottom Line

In 2017 and 2018, nearly 13% of California's wildfires were allegedly caused by PG&E equipment. This year, a much better year for fires so far, at least nine wildfires are believed to be caused by faulty PG&E equipment. It seems the company would be best off by overhauling its equipment and increasing security measures to stop fires. Of course, the company does not have the financing or time to do so and must resort to mass power shutoffs which are expected to cost the California economy $2.6B.

The outcome of the bankruptcy proceedings for the company will depend primarily on public sentiment above legal and financial details. Whichever plan that helps victims more quickly and fully is likely to pass and it seems that bondholders are more likely to be the winners than equity holders.

Now that the company has effectivley lost control over judicial proceedings, investors are probably best selling while their shares are still worth something. The way I see it, there is roughly a 60% chance that shareholders are wiped out, a 30% chance that they are diluted to a lower price, and a 10% chance that buyers today make a profit. Though, if they do make a profit it could be over 100%+.

It's incredibly easy to get bogged down by short-term news events in situations like this. Even if the company gets lucky and current equity holders survive, they have a long way to go before they can have a clean balance and an even longer way to go before the court of public opinion warms back up. If the company manages to make most of its settlements via new debt, the company will be so levered that a small mistake or unfortunate event will bring it down.

I give PG&E a hard "sell" rating. At this point, the company's stock is essentially a super out of the money call option. Importantly, I would refrain from betting against the company as short borrowing fees are high and the current short-interest could cause a nasty squeeze if a good news event occurs.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.