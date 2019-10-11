electroCore Burning Cash Quickly And Will Likely Need To Dilute Soon

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome BuySellHold Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

As per the company’s own overview, “electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company, engaged in the commercialization and development of a range of patient-administered non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (“nVNS”) therapies initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. Unfortunately, their commercialization attempts are going very slowly and they are burning cash at an impressive rate. While they may eventually become a profitable company, they don’t have the cash to last that long and their recent S3 shelf filing shows that the current shareholders won’t be profiting.

A bit of background on gammaCore: it’s a therapy that’s been available in Europe for a few years. In April 2017, it received FDA clearance for the treatment of cluster headaches (CH), in Jan 2018 it was cleared for treatment of migraines and in Dec 2018, it was cleared for the prevention of CH. The mechanics of FDA clearance are such that the first de novo device approval in the category is a complicated process whereas label expansion or the clearance of a device similar to one already on the market is a simpler task. The company is hoping to expand the label to other indications.

Vagus Nerve Stimulation as a therapy has been known since the 19th century and is currently used for multiple indications; the typical one is epilepsy but those devices are implanted which is obviously a much more invasive treatment. Multiple non-invasive through-the-skin VNS devices have emerged in Europe (for example, Nemos and Parasym). There is a good review of the literature on Cigna’s VNS coverage document.

In summary, VNS is a relatively well-known therapy that is generally used. Non-invasive transdermal VNS has been used in Europe but ECOR has gone through the effort of securing FDA clearance and while it doesn’t appear have any real proprietary IP to secure their position, they have FDA clearance and their competitors (yet) don’t so that’s something.

Now, for the bad news: the financials. In 2019Q2, the company had sales of $623k but operating expenses of $13 million. In 2019Q1, their sales were $410k and the operating expenses were $14.6 million.

In June 2018, they raised $77.5 million pricing the stock at $15.00. That quarter, they had $95.83 million in cash and short-term investments; by 2018Q4 it was down to $68.56m and by 2019Q2, it was down to $41.13m. Q3 numbers aren’t yet available but under even pretty aggressive sales growth assumptions, they are likely to use up at least $11 million and be at roughly $30 million of cash which leaves them with at most 3 quarters of cash.

In fact, the company is ramping up “Premium 2”, a study for using gammaCore for the prevention of migraines. They are currently enrolling patients, expect enrollment to finish in the first half of 2020. This study and their other growth ambitions will cost money which near-term revenues have no hopes of covering.

So, what will ECOR do? Luckily, we have an idea. On Jul 15th, the company filed an initial shelf S3 for $50 million; after a few amendments, it was declared effective on Sept 5. If they get in a cash squeeze, they can try to raise more by selling shares but in order to make the deal happen, they would likely have to sell them at a significant discount to the market price.

They have 29.6 million shares outstanding, so that’s roughly $1.00 a share in cash as of now and the rest of the assets and liabilities cancel out. After the IPO at $15.00, the stock tanked all the way down to a low of $1.23 mid-summer but has recovered somewhat since then. In the middle of Sept, the stock ran up on no real news from $1.70 all the way to $5 but the company failed to use the high price to sell new shares; it collapsed all the way down to $1.90s but since is back to $2.65 at the time of writing.

If they sell more shares via either an at-the-money offering (ATM) or a private placement, the terms will have to be awful to existing shareholders. The shares will have to be sold at a discount to the current price to make the sale happen; even a $2.00 deal price (which is very optimistic) would mean 25 million new shares into an existing 29.6 million, creating 84.4% more new shares for another year of runway. In reality, they are likely to go even lower or pad the deal with warrants, further capping the upside for any current investor.