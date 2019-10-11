Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF: Investors Should Wait On The Sidelines

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) focuses on long-term government bonds in the United States. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index. The fund invests in U.S. treasuries that will mature 20 years or later. VGLT has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are U.S. treasury bonds. However, the fund has much higher interest rate risk because its portfolio of bonds has long average duration to maturity. The ETF offers a 2.3%-yielding dividend. We think investors may be too pessimistic about the U.S. economy in the next half year. Any signs of improving economic condition or economic uncertainties may result in a pullback in VGLT’s fund price. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait until a pullback before initiating a position.

Fund Analysis

When evaluating bonds, we typically look at three things. First, we look at whether the bond is safe or not (credit risk). Second, we look at how well these bonds are impacted by the interest rate (interest rate risk). Third, we look at whether this is the time to buy these bonds or not. So, we will go through this checklist one by one.

Low credit risk

VGLT’s portfolio consists of mainly U.S. treasuries. As can be seen from the table below, U.S. government bonds represent 99.2% of the portfolio. These are bonds that are basically backed by the credit of the U.S. government. This is probably one of the safest bonds we can find in the world right now (especially if you are investing in U.S. dollar bonds). At the moment, U.S. government bonds have credit ratings of AA+ stable (S&P) and AAA stable (Fitch, and DBRS). Therefore, we do not foresee any credit risk at all even in an economic downturn.

Source: Vanguard Website

High interest rate risk

The next item we will check is whether bonds in VGLT’s portfolio are impacted by the change of the interest rate. In general, short-term bonds are less impacted by the changes in interest rate as these bonds are nearing their maturities. On the other hand, long-term bonds’ market value can be impacted by the change of interest rates. As can be seen from the table below, 92.1% of VGLT's bonds will mature between 20 and 30 years. In fact, the average duration year of the bonds in its portfolio is about 18.8 years.

Source: Vanguard Website

What does this long average effective maturity year mean? The long average maturity year of VGLT’s bonds means that the fund performance can be quite sensitive to changes in interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, VGLT’s fund performance is inversely correlated to the 20-year treasury yield rate. Therefore, interest rate risk is very real for VGLT.

Is it time to buy or hold on to VGLT now?

Since VGLT has almost no credit risk, what we really need to pay attention to is how its price is impacted by the change in interest rate. As we have observed in our analysis, its fund performance is inversely correlating to the treasury rate. What is driving the change to the treasury rate? To answer this question, we have to analyze the current economic conditions.

In the near-term, we believe trade uncertainties will continue to weigh on the treasury rate. Therefore, long-term treasury rate may continue to go lower if trade uncertainties and the fear of global economic recession exists. However, in the medium term, we hold the view that treasury rate will eventually move upward. We think the bond market may be too cautious right now especially overreacting on the declining U.S. manufacturing PMI data. The reality is that U.S. consumers are still spending, and that manufacturing sector represents less than 20% of the U.S. GDP. We also want to remind readers that the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX and the strike of GM workers may somewhat distort manufacturing PMI data lately. GM has stockpiled its inventory in anticipation of a strike. On the other hand, Boeing is still maintaining its production of 737 MAX. Therefore, we think U.S. manufacturing PMI may be distorted. Once the market recognizes the strength of the U.S. economy, we believe the treasury rate will move up. Since VGLT’s fund price is inversely correlated to the treasury rate, we think it may be better to wait on the sidelines especially if you have a medium-term investment horizon.

A 2.3%-yielding dividend

VGLT investors will receive dividends with an annualized yield of about 2.3% on a trailing 12-month basis. This yield is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Investor Takeaway

Investors of VGLT will earn a 2.3%-yielding dividend. Since we are not that pessimistic about the U.S. economy and believe the treasury rate will eventually move up, we think investors may want to stay on the sideline until a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.