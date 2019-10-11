NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Trending Down Faster

Net Asset Value on October 4, 2019, was down 5.1%, which indicates that the Third Quarter results will be disappointing. Because of the uncertainty, the stock is a sell.

Stock price

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) is a closed-end investment fund with net assets of one billion dollars. These funds are income sources. This is a hedge fund. Its concentration is on Real Estate. Its dividend yield is 13.6% but the fund did not earn enough in 2018 and 2019 to sustain the dividend. Because of results it is a sell.

Income Per Share

The fund's dividend remained at twenty cents a month for the last three years. It must earn that money or the value of the shares will drop to pay the dividend. The following table illustrates the earnings per share from 2017 to the first half of 2019.

In 2017, the Strategic Opportunity Fund had investment income dividends and interest payments of 93 cents. However, it did well in the stock market with a net gain on investment up $2.88. That year its total gains were $3.81. After the dividend, the net asset value per share increased by $1.41. In 2018, investment income was much lower so the book value per share declined 82 cents.

In the first half of 2019, investment gains on the securities turned into losses. So, even though the investment income was high, the book value dropped by $1.56 in the first half. The Net Asset Value in the third quarter fell even faster, down $1.12 to $21.04 per share.

The investment income and gains in security value have been insufficient to pay the dividends since 2017. The results of the third quarter were an acceleration in the decline in net asset value per share. Detailed data for the third quarter is yet to be published, so the break out between investment income and the gains on shares is not yet available.

Investor Income

The dividend yield of 13.6% is based on a stock price of $17.65. The stock trades at a 16% discount to the net asset value. The return on net asset value is 11.4%. The fund also has debt so there is additional leverage in the fund results. Administrative Fees, which were subtracted from the returns, were 2.13% in the second quarter including interest of 0.73%. The income is excellent. The only question is how sustainable is it? Continued declines in net asset value leave fewer assets to generate income.

Industry Mix

The following chart illustrates the industry breakdown. Real Estate represents forty-seven percent of the industry concentration. That includes a fund of Real Estate common stocks worth twenty-seven point two percent of the fund. Another NexPoint REIT is worth three point eight percent. The other sixteen percent is made up of mortgage securities, equity investments in housing companies, and in their collection of stock options and shorts. Thus the real estate is a collection of different investment instruments as are the other industries.

That decline in share value in the second quarter was primarily due to three small stocks, an energy company, and two in pharmaceuticals. The value of their exotic instruments like reverse repurchase agreements and zero-interest securities had little effect on the decline in investment value. The complexity of the portfolio makes it hard to analyze the fund. It has a large number of smaller equity investments along with the exotic instruments. The best way to evaluate the fund is the returns it makes. An analyst would like to see stable performance but, as the stock market changes, the smaller equity investments seem to be much riskier. At the same time, the returns from debt instruments have been good. A thirteen point six percent return is excellent, but the declining trend of investment gains leads to the question of sustainability. It is impossible to evaluate a portfolio that runs as large as this. You’re left with trends that are negative. The risk that the dividend will be cut is substantial and that outweighs the high dividend yield.

Conclusion

Closed-end investment funds are strange instruments in normal times. They sell at discount to the net asset value. They seem to be great vehicles for long-term income investment. However, when the trends are down, it is dangerous to buy as seen by the declining stock price. If the fund were to stabilize, it would become an excellent long-term investment. The federal tax law allows no taxes on these funds if they return most of the gains to shareholders. But since these are not times of stable performance, this fund is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.