Fastenal Confirms Main Street Doing Better Than Wall Street - Also, It's All About Stocks And Earnings

What Fastenal tells us about the real US economy

Going into earnings this week, I was going to go negative on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), after all the ISM manufacturing number gave me and plenty of others the shivers. Then, I thought to myself that Fastenal is not just an industrial provider to the big mega-cap companies but to all sorts of businesses. It is my contention, and I have said this over and over, Main Street is doing better than Wall Street. What I mean by that is Wall Street is hyper-focused on public companies, as it should. It also focuses primarily on the huge mega caps. However, if you look beneath the numbers, the little guy is doing a lot better. Hate 'em or adore 'em (I find myself having both feelings), the current administration has lowered the regulatory regime that was killing projects, business creation, and ultimately jobs. Combine that with the corporate tax reform, that the other side of the aisle rails against as being only used for buybacks, nope, nope, nope, the little guy with the 5-man corporation is using that money to buy a new truck, lathe, or laptops for the salespeople or their first salesperson for that matter. This is a powerful bottom-up economic impulse that we are not really seeing in the reports. I know it's subjective, but go into any barbershop, or Uber and ask how are you friends and customers doing? How are jobs out there? If you ask the individual about themselves, they may not answer as positively since you're the customer. Perhaps, you shouldn't base your investment on what your dry cleaner has to say about his no-good brother-in-law who finally got a job and is moving out of his basement. However, it will certainly be a colorful exercise, and I bet you'll find yourself agreeing with me. FAST did well because it works with Main Street. Our overall economy will surprise the naysayers by being much more resilient and sustainable in the face of the flagging international environment. That leaves me with...Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), it does have China exposure, but it caters to all kinds of maintenance operations from garages to airliners/MRO. I am not pounding the table or even recommending any kind of purchase, but I want to spark some thinking. They report next week. I think they surprise to the upside and perhaps with the tariff/trade truce. They can speak about better China outlook, and maybe SNA generates some alpha. Right now, SNA is up strong but is still about 20 below its 52-week high. I am not being forceful because I don't know the industrial sector as well as I do other areas. So, do your own research. There might be other industrial services that cater to the small guy, like how about W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) or HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) (they are splitting their businesses in 2). I just checked the price of GWW, and it's up over 6% today. I guess I'm not the only one thinking this way. GWW is still about 7%, its all-time high, and it reports Oct. 23, so you have time to figure it out. How about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has been suffering, but it's totally domestic (reports Oct. 16)? Again, this is just me trying to synthesize new information, namely what does FAST say about the industrial space. I encourage you to do some thinking about this outlook, industrials have been suffering, but FAST tells us something new.

Speaking of earnings... Yesterday, I stated that it's time to focus on earnings. So, while I normally list earnings for the coming week on the Sunday note, I am listing the names that interest me, from what they may say about the economy and also possibly for alpha opportunities.

Earnings season coming next week in earnest

Oct. 14

Meh, nothing interesting...

Oct. 15

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH)

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oct. 16

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CSX Inc. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM)

United Rentals (URI)

Oct. 17

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Snap-on Corp. (SNA)

Oct. 18

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

I think KO could be interesting since it surprised to the upside in the last earnings cycle. I like TEAM as an interesting collaboration software name. I think Wells Fargo with the new CEO might fare well. I am overall nervous about the financials. However, the payment world should do great, like AXP, which also reports next week. We'll go deeper on Sunday...

Slack (NYSE:WORK) has seen its stock price slide steeply, said on Thursday that its number of daily active users jumped 37% from a year earlier. WORK now claims 12 million active users, while Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) claims 13 million. WORK contends that MSFT is inflating the active user numbers, but let's put that aside. Tiny WORK is growing nearly as fast as MSFT, where MSFT distributes TEAM to everyone that has Office 365. How many of those are actually using WORK instead? I bet a lot. They have 6 million paying customers. TEAM comes free of charge. Need I say more? I know that I have been asking you to buy work from $31 all the way down to $24. WORK actually fell to $22. I say keep adding to your position, and if you haven't started a position yet, there is still time. WORK will be the most consequential new enterprise platform since the browser. All kinds of applications will be built off of this collaboration environment. I would say that if you had one chance to follow a suggestion of mine for the remainder of the year, then this would be it. As always, please buy in small bites. There is no telling how low WORK will fall before they overcome TEAM, but they will, and this stock will regain its highs and probably will be much higher in 18 months.

Under the radar 5G play

Everyone is casting about for a 5G play since there are so few, but Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is providing its software-powered switches providing the entire network software infrastructure for SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) (Korea's largest). So what, it's only Korea, you say. Well, South Korea has one of the most advanced communications services on the planet, in terms of coverage and latency, every KPI you can think of. They also have a heavy "not invented here" mentality, so if they pick ANET, that says a LOT about the prospects of ANET as 5G matures and many other leading-edge areas. I have said this before, ANET is eating Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) lunch and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) as well. I would say that ANET was my big pick last year. It has fallen substantially from its highs. You should buy ANET too. Just please buy small. And if you have it in your portfolio and you trimmed it, add back to it. ANET is a sleeper at this point. No one is talking about it. It's the perfect time to add to your position.

Mortgage applications jump as interest rates continue to slip

Applications for new mortgages continue to rise from week to week. Mortgage applications rose 5.2 percent in the past week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Weekly Mortgage Application Survey. The refinancing index rose 10 percent from the previous week and was 163 percent higher than the same week a year ago. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 60.4 percent of total applications, up from 58 percent in the prior week. Housing is growing, and thriving, also refinancing is soaring. We want to see real mortgage growth, but refinancing pumps more money into the economy and adds to savings. Again, I regret that I did not stress buying the housing names over the last several months, only mentioning them in passing after I published my buy list early summer. Look for the home builders that cater to first time home buyers. I will republish my list this Sunday and try to find other names as well. Housing is only 10% of the economy when analyzed only on the builders, but home creation, powers so many services, and products, from dog walkers, to gardeners, to pool maintenance, to family cars. etc. Traditionally, homes meant moving to the burbs, having kids and all that expenditure. Recently, demographics were not favoring population growth, with more homes that might turn around. So, I cheer for housing and new families for all it does.

Barron's confirms my Sinclair Broadcast idea

In my Oct. 6 Note, last Sunday, I listed all the political fundraising, not as political commentary but as a way to synthesize an investment idea, that TV will get a big piece of that fund-raising I highlighted CBS Television (NYSE:CBS) but more on Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI). Barron's picked Fox (NASDAQ:FOX). Maybe Fox should be looked at too, but a big value prop there is Sports, and whatever complications there are there. Obviously, Fox News will get a lot of political ads from the right, I can't imagine that the Dems will put any dollars in Fox News pockets, while SBGI which is concentrated in the local TV news world will certainly get both even though they are a conservative operation. Still, I think it's instructive for you to read what Barron's says and not just take my word. Just remember that I got this idea to you first...

Fox Stock Has Sold Off Since the Disney Deal. How It Can Bounce Back. - Fox Stock Is Way Down Since the Disney Deal. Here's Why It Can Come Back.

Happy Days are Here Again! Oh yeah? Buy some insurance...

I am going to say something that might surprise you since everyone is all of a sudden so bullish. The VIX has dropped to the 15 handle. You can buy a call option for the VIX at a 16 strike with a Nov. 6 expiration for about $200. This market is so twitchy that I think it's worth the insurance. Yes, the VIX could easily drop to 11 -12 by Tuesday. I would say at that point that you should buy a little more. Just remember that the VIX hit at or about 22 just this week.

Have a great weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.