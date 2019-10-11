PayPal: It's A Bad Time To Enter China

We think the timing of the move is bad though, due to political tension, market competition, and the quality of the target.

Finally, PayPal Got Into Chinese Market, Again

On September 30, PayPal (PYPL) announced China's Central Bank, People's Bank of China (PBoC) had approved its purchase of a controlling (70%) equity stake in local payments processor GoPay (Guofubao Information Technology Co. [GoPay], Ltd.) that holds licenses to process online and mobile transactions and primarily operates in the e-commerce and cross-border commerce spaces.

As stated by PayPal CEO Dan Schulman in an online statement:

We are honored to become the first foreign payment platform to be licensed to provide online payment services in China. We look forward to partnering with China's financial institutions and technology platforms, providing a more comprehensive set of payment solutions to businesses and consumers, both in China and globally.

The move actually marks a return to the Chinese market for PayPal, which entered China in the early 2000s alongside eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) but left when eBay pulled out of the market in 2006. Around the same time, Beijing introduced regulation for the payment processing industry and shut out foreign competitors. It was until March last year that PBoC announced it would open the payments processing space to foreign firms but has since been accused of slow-walking the process.

As glamorous as it sounded for PYPL to be the first and only foreign player in China's market, we think the timing is probably the worst. And the fierce competition on the market could squeeze the profitability for PYPL, aggressive expansion may even bring significant losses to the company.

It's A Bad Time, Though

There are a couple of reasons why we think it's a bad time (if not the worst) for PYPL to enter the Chinese market.

First of all, political tension. The White House has been reportedly considering curbing some U.S. investments in China amid the trade dispute between the countries. Although we previously stated that this might be more like a political ploy for the Trump Administration to gain leverages in the upcoming trade talks, one thing we can't deny is the hostile atmosphere between the world's two largest economies. It's hard to forecast what will happen to foreign companies (such as PYPL) in China in case the tension escalates in the future.

Secondly, the market has already been very crowded. It was reported that incumbents Ant Financial (a subsidiary of Alibaba (BABA)) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) occupy 90% of the payments market in China already, which leaves little room for new players like PayPal.

More scary than the market concentration is the giant FinTech Ecosystem that Ant Financial and Tencent have already built. In our previous article, we have stated that WeChat (the major messaging app from Tencent) has pretty much become the mega app that dominates people's daily life. The financial arms from Tencent are just enjoying the monopoly power inherited from the overall ecosystem:

Similar to Tencent, Ant Financial also maintains a dominating position in all key areas: payment (Alipay), wealth management (Ant Fortune), credit services (Zhima Credit), and lending (MYbank).

The current competing landscape of China's payments market leads us to believe that it will be very tough for PayPal to get a meaningful share of the market.

On top of that, the payment business in China is quite different than that in the U.S. While the American payment platform can get 2-3% transaction fees from merchants, Alipay and Tencent Pay only require 0.3-0.4%. The reason being that Alipay and Tencent Pay act more as the supplementary service within the overall ecosystem, rather than a standalone business.

This leads to a deep concern that if PayPal starts to make aggressive moves in China hoping to acquire market shares, most likely they will be disappointed by the profitability.

Thirdly, the target could have been better. GoPay, founded in 2011, got their payment license issued by the government in 2016.

Source: GoPay Website

However, due to the competition within the market, GoPay has been struggling to grow their business. On their website, only a few business partners were listed, including their previous parent company, Hainan Airlines:

Source: GoPay Website

Also, it was reported that in 2018, GoPay got a ticket from PBoC, with a fine of over RMB 44 MM (more than $6 MM). The reason for the ticket was "providing payment services to unidentifiable individuals/institutes":

Source: PBoC Announcement

It's not clear whether the regulatory ticket was the direct trigger for Hainan Airlines to sell GoPay, it is certainly something that PayPal should take care of once they complete the transaction and roll into real operation.

Conclusion

Although we agree that PayPal made a remarkable achievement as the first foreign company to enter China's payment market, this might be the worst time for the move. Our outlook from this market is conservative, based on the political tension, market competition, as well as the target PayPal acquired.

