Spotify: ARPU Decline Is Not A Problem

Overview

Following the 4.5% drop in Spotify’s (SPOT) share price after its Q2 earnings call, some pointed to the declining ARPU and subscribers’ miss as the culprits. While we agree with that assessment, we disagree with the insinuation that ARPU decline is a problem. In Q2 2019, we saw how Spotify’s ARPU declined by 1% from €4.9 to €4.86. Spotify’s push for more global expansion into highly-populated emerging countries means that we should expect that ARPU will also further decline accordingly. Recently, Spotify expanded its services to India to tap into the country’s 400 million internet user base. Given India’s population of 1.3 billion people, there is a huge financial upside for Spotify to enter the market. Furthermore, we also believe that there is a potential strategic value that Spotify can discover through this particular India expansion. As a result, we tend to side with the idea that ARPU declines represent neither fundamental issues nor weak business decisions.

Pricing strategy, ARPU decline, and value of market expansions

Being a global player, Spotify has a presence in 79 countries with over 232 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and 108 million paying users as of Q2 2019. Since FY 2016, ARPU has gradually declined by ~29% as of 2018 as a result of the growth of Spotify’s Family Plan.

(source: Spotify 20-F)

The Family Plan simply allows a user to share one premium Spotify account with up to 5 people for $15 per month. However, Spotify is well known to apply price discrimination, where it offers its services at different price points based on where the users are from. For instance, the same Family Plan that costs $15 per month in the US costs merely $2.52 or Rs 179 in India.

Contrary to the major criticism of Spotify’s pricing strategy, we feel that Spotify has been doing it for the right reason. Given its expansion to emerging countries where digital music piracy is rampant, there will be a future payoff due to three reasons: 1) Given low opportunity cost, users ending up paying for Spotify in emerging market means they stay because of the user experience, not because of the price, 2) Given the early-stage of streaming subscription service in the emerging markets, Spotify needs to quickly acquire market share before any competitor, such as Google (GOOG) or Apple (OTC:APPL) Music, enters, 3) The growth of users adoption due to growing mobile and internet penetration in the market will eventually accrue to higher ARPU. Ultimately, on the way to receiving such payoff, the number of paying subscribers and retention would become bigger deals than ARPU. Providing different pricing plans across different markets has been proven to enhance both:

From a product perspective, while the launches of our Family Plan and our Student Plan have decreased Premium ARPU (as further described below) due to the lower price points per Premium Subscriber for these Premium pricing plans, each of these Plans has helped improve retention across the Premium Service.

(source: Spotify’s 20-F)

Having already been in Latin America where 22% of its MAUs are based in and 35% portion of MAUs YoY growth has come from as of FY 2018, we see Spotify’s expansion into India as a more than just a growth-driven expansion plan. With India’s reputation as a low-cost global R&D hub, Spotify’s footprint in the country already means it can potentially turn the expansion into a margin-enhancing move soon.

Future business plan and risk

Spotify’s business model is that of freemium, where it monetizes its free and paid services through both advertising and subscriptions consecutively. Going forward, we expect Spotify’s active geographical expansions to drive continual improvements in its revenue, MAUs, and subscribers. On the other hand, Spotify's recent move into podcast and audio service businesses is expected to gradually improve its overall profitability.

Likely driven by its recent expansions into MENA, we saw how “Rest of the World” MAUs segment has increased by 50% YoY in FY 2018. At the same time, YoY growth in Q2 has been encouraging:

Our users are highly engaged. We currently monetize our Service through both subscriptions and advertising. Our Premium Subscribers have grown 31% year-over-year as of June 30, 2019 to 108 million. Our 232 million MAUs have grown 29% year-over-year as of June 30, 2019.

Taking India's expansion dynamics into consideration, we believe that Spotify should be able to beat both Q3 and Q4 subscribers and MAUs guidance. For the full year, Spotify expects to reach 120 million - 125 million subscribers and 250 million - 265 million MAUs.

(source: Spotify’s 20-F)

What Spotify can improve further is its profitability. As a music streaming platform, Spotify is required to pay royalty fees to record labels for the rights to use their artists’ work in its platform. As it stands, this dependency risk is the only major risk plaguing Spotify. Though we have seen a 12 PPS improvement in its gross margin since 2016, the fact that Spotify needs to pay ~74% of what it makes to the record label means the company would benefit a lot from other sources of revenue. We see how Spotify’s recent acquisition of SoundBetter in September 2019 and its move into non-music streaming audio services such as podcast publishing can potentially drive margin expansions in the future.

Valuation and takeaway

Considering a successful India expansion and revenue from SoundBetter, there is a clear line of sight to Spotify’s expected FY 2019 revenue of $7.45 billion, which represents a ~23% YoY growth. Given an EV (Enterprise Value) of 19.71 billion as of September 2019, Spotify trades at ~2.64 EV/forward revenue. Given ~30% YoY growth in FY 2018, we believe that the expectation of ~23% forward growth for FY 2019 is reasonable.

Another approach we feel is relevant to assess Spotify's valuation would be through using its gross profit as a proxy to its overall "top-line" revenue. Given Spotify's ongoing dependency to records label at least in the medium term, where the company expects to consistently pay over 70% of its annual revenue for royalties, then Spotify's gross profit is a more relevant measure of its "top-line" revenue. In a way, the assessment here is quite similar to how we should not treat a marketplace platform's GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) as its "top-line" revenue. Using the company's last-known FY 2018 Cost of Revenue of 74% (or gross margin of ~26%), Spotify's forward Gross Profit would be $1.93 billion. Further, the adjustment would put Spotify's EV/forward "top-line" revenue at ~10.2. Ultimately, we feel that Spotify is highly undervalued when we assess it using EV/revenue, while the EV/"top-line" revenue approach seems to put the stock at the higher range of the valuation spectrum. Either way, we think that the increasing gross margin and the direction Spotify takes to diversify its revenue stream should provide enough margin of safety for investors.

For context, Sirius XM (SIRI), which provides satellite and online radio broadcasting services, is trading at TTM 5.36 EV/Sales despite its slightly lower YoY growth than Spotify. Sirius XM acquired Pandora, which is an on-demand music streaming service that competes with Spotify. Going into Q3 and Q4, we expect Spotify’s ARPU to slightly decline further as the company starts acquiring subscribers in India. The fundamentals of the business remains strong, however, and a lot of the financial and strategic business decisions made by the management have so far been in line with our expectation of a founder-led technology company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.