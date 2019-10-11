Emerging Markets Not As Risky As You Think

You have to take risks. We will only understand the miracle of life fully when we allow the unexpected to happen. - Paulo Coelho

Growth investing is one of the two fundamental approaches to investing. For an investor applying the growth investment strategy, the emerging markets (EEM) are hard to ignore. EEM is simply where growth is. EEM GDP growth has outpaced that of the developed economies (DE) the past decades and is still forecasted to be the driver of global GDP growth in the coming years. Demographics are more favorable in EEM with large and younger workforce spurring growth. Consumer spending is rising at a faster rate, and most EEMs are resource-rich countries.

Figure 1. Real GDP Growth, Annual Percentage Change

Source: MSCI

The EEM growth story is not a well-kept secret, but investors continue to underweight EEM in their portfolios. This is partly attributable to home bias wherein investors tend to have a leaning towards domestic equities. In a 2018 study made by Investments & Wealth Institute, an analysis of advisor portfolios showed persistent home bias. The study found that, even in the face of large inflows, the average advisor’s global equity allocation consists of only 22 percent in international equity, even though the MSCI World Index consists of 40 percent.

Figure 2: Average Advisor Global Equity Allocation vs. MSCI World Index

On top of home bias are the added risks of EEM investing. Foreign exchange rate risk is a given as EEM investments are expected to generate returns in the local currency. EEM financial assets are also considered less liquid than their DE counterparts. Weak institutions, poor corporate governance, and political risks are also some of the perceived additional risks with EEM exposure.

While some caution is understandable, overestimating the risk premium for EEM investments may lead to rejecting good investment opportunities. Taking a closer look at EEM exposure may show that risks are not as high as they may seem, especially if investors take a portfolio approach to investing. The country risk may be high, but EEM country correlations with each other are low. The low correlation means that EEM risks could be diversified away in an investment portfolio. Net public debts as a percentage of GDP are lower compared to advanced economies. While debt levels have started to pick up recently, the IMF still estimates debt levels for EEM to remain significantly lower than DE. It should also be noted that most high-growth EEMs have already shown resilience during the 1997 Asian Crisis and the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Figure 3. Net Public Debt, as a Percentage of GDP

Source: MSCI

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index outperformed the MSCI World Index and the S&P 500 since 2000. EEM historical valuation remains lower compared to other markets.

Figure 4. Performance of MSCI Emerging Markets, MSCI World, MSCI Asia ex-Japan, and S&P 500 since 2000.

Figure 5. P/E of MSCI EM Index, S&P 500, and MSCI EM Index

Source: Lazard Asset Management

Some of the ETFs to consider for EEM investing are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:SPEM), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market (NYSEARCA:VWO), and Schwab Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:SCHE) due to their cost-efficiency and high liquidity score. SPDR follows the S&P Emerging BMI Index, while VMO and SCHE track the FTSE Emerging Index. Incorporating individual stocks from EEM is also an option. McKinsey Global Institute examined 71 emerging economies and identified seven outperformers for over 50 years period, namely China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. Investors can include US-listed stocks from these economies to add EEM investing in their portfolio. Chinese Tech companies Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) depend heavily on domestic EM consumers, which creates protection from the adverse effects of the trade war. KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) is one of South Korea’s leading financial institutions. KB is listed in NYSE.

