Avalara-A Niche For This Season

Investing in the Current Environment

In trying to write articles about IT companies these days, one has to be cognizant of both the macro environment and the in changes in investor taste and preferences. There is no such thing as an investment that is right for all seasons-or if there is such an investment, I have yet to find it. There are some readers who will want to look at those companies whose share prices have been eviscerated in the IT valuation melt-down. Other investors are out looking for valuation plays-although perhaps not all that enthusiastically. And some investors are going to look at companies where demand drivers have less of a cyclical component. I have chosen to write about Avalara (AVLR) as a company whose valuation is certainly reasonable for its growth rate, and whose growth rate might be as disconnected from cyclical components as almost any high-growth enterprise software vendor. It hasn’t pulled back as much as some software shares, but on the other hand, it is down 25% from its recent high, although still up by 125% YTD. At less than 10X EV/S on a 12 month forward basis and with a free cash flow margin of less than 5%, this will not qualify as a value name, but it certainly is far less highly valued than some of the other high-growth names such as ServiceNow (NOW) or Workday (WDAY) or even Blackline (BL).

Avalara-The Development of a TAM

Avalara is the leader in the development of tax compliance software, a category that continues to develop. The company suggests that its current TAM is about $8 billion. The TAM, as most such statistics are, is really a moving target that changes based on legislation, court interpretations as well as product introductions and geographic expansion.

One of the keys to growth of the TAM for this company is integrations. The company has connectors that are available for hundreds of different applications-mainly for smaller business ( the most recent count was 700). Perhaps the single most important integration is with QuickBooks, but Shopify (SHOP) is also an integration along with Wix (WIX) and Magento/Adobe (ADBE) (ADBE). Over time, it is probably reasonable to suggest that smaller businesses using some kind of shop creation software will have a module for tax compliance. And over a more extended time frame, even companies that are bricks and mortar retailers, as well as smaller services companies will choose to automate their tax compliance tasks. The benefits in terms of automating manual processes in terms of accuracy, speed, and record keeping are such that the ROI for this solution is exceptional.

These integrations lead to much shorter, and more productive sales cycles-the integration partners find this to be an excellent way of closing deals and solving an additional pain-point and just about every user buying a small business application is going to have to deal with sales tax compliance. The integrations are leading to growth in the available market and to a faster growth rate overall, since the sales cycles are so much shorter than selling this solution on a free-standing basis.

This company is just starting to extend its geographic footprint. Much of the geographic expansion has come from smaller acquisitions that have been focused on both Europe and Brazil. In addition the company has acquired a company whose AI software is used in cross border product classification.

Tax compliance is a fact of life. How to accomplish it and pay the exaction can be hard or easy-better said-less intrusive. Tax compliance it terms of filing and remittance is a growing part of the Avalara solution. Most users want to automate just about any manual process that can be moved to an integrated status, as part of a digital business transformation. The payback on eliminating manual processes in terms of accuracy and man-hours saved is very high.

As many readers will be aware, in June 2018, the US Supreme Court issues a ruling in South Dakota vs. Wayfair. The ruling has been the trigger for most states to have adopted economic nexus laws that require remote sellers to collect and remit sales taxes. Avalara Licensing is a solution that allows businesses to obtain required licenses and sales tax registration in each jurisdiction where they are required to collect and remit tax.

Avalara has enjoyed a couple of quarters of accelerating growth, with revenues growing by 43% last quarter. It is hard to know just how much of the accelerating growth relates to the Wayfair decision, better sales execution or additional feature/functions and the company’s expanded product offerings. When Avalara first went public, it was projecting growth in the mid-20% range based on historical trends. Growth last quarter, as mentioned was 43% and bookings growth was about 41%. In fact, the company has seen a substantial acceleration in sequential growth since the Wayfair decision to the range of $6-$7 million the last few quarters.

Last quarter the company introduced several enhancements to its solution it describes as significant. I do not purport to be an expert on tax compliance-the regulations that have developed both in this country and around the world are mind-boggling, to say the least. One product of note, according to the CEO, is Avalara Consumer Use. Like many readers, I barely know what this tax is meant to cover but companies have liabilities to insure it gets paid. If anyone is pining to know about it, here is a link What's the use of use tax?.

The company also introduced a new interface for its AvaTax product, new modules to help customer comply with “sin” tax requirements and other modules that allow users who sell via marketplaces to manage tax requirements for those transactions. Further, the company introduced an Item Classification Engine which facilitates the calculation of custom duty. The company is in the early days of providing “cross border” solutions. It is not easy to actually know just how large the TAM might be for this service as it has never before been offered. Finally, the company is using AI capabilities to help users map their product catalogs with specialized identifiers such as Amazon codes and UPS’s. Mapping a product catalog and assigning products the appropriate classification is a crucial component of a tax solution such as the core of Avalara’s offering.

The CEO spoke about various trends that are driving growth for the company that extend beyond the Wayfair decision. In particular, compliance is moving from retroactive, and B to B to real time and B to C. Something called e-invoicing for VAT is becoming an increasing part of the tax landscape in Europe and Latin America. Governments now have visibility into their VAT revenues in real time.

It is difficult, I believe, to establish a real TAM for Avalara at this point. The company, in its latest investor presentation used to support its secondary, has called out a TAM of $8 billion. That TAM was based on the size of the enterprise and the ASP for each size cohort. It is, I suppose, one way to establish a TAM, although it says nothing about the market opportunity outside of the US and through international trade. Further, the TAM does not capture the increasing number of modules that users can and are buying as the company expands its capabilities in terms of replacing manual processes.

The company’s pricing is volume based. That is to say that pricing is based on the number of back-end systems that have been integrated, the total number of sales transaction processed each month, and the number of states in which Avalara is being used to account for sales tax liability. As it happens, much of the effect of the Wayfair decision is bleeding in over some time; in New York the requirement to collect tax on a sale by an organization with no New York presence has just recently gone into effect-it had no impact on the reported June quarter. I expect the concerns that amongst some investors that the current growth of the company is based on one-time events is simply not accurate based on the achievements of the past several quarters coupled with the measured cadence of effective dates for non-resident nexus compliance.

On the last conference call, the CFO suggested that Avalara’s analysis of the market suggest that the company has less than a 10% penetration into the space as it defines it. I think at the end of the day, the appropriate conclusion is that this company has many years of substantial growth at rates in the mid-20% or greater. There really isn’t any kind of specific relationship between TAM and growth rate that I or anyone might call out. I would suggest that $8 billion is a floor amount, and the real opportunity has continued to expand. While it is not possible to know the estimated revenue stream associated with new introductions, my guess is that the TAM is likely rising at a rate equivalent to Avalara’s revenue growth percentage.

Competition

Avalara has a significant competitive moat and most of its competitors are much smaller and have point products that simply do not resonate in the current market. I do not want to suggest that Avalara's moat is based on some kind of a unique way of calculating sales tax. That isn't the case and no reader should come away with that kind of impression. But competitive moats can come from the elaboration of what seems like simple technology and through the ability to automate manual processes on a large scale and on the ability to provide users with a system of record that can be used for compliance purposes. All of these components are part of the Avalara competitive moat.

At this point, Vertex is probably the most significant competitor for larger companies. Other competitors include Taxware, Tax Data Systems and Taxlar. The low end competitors have far fewer features and tend to compete on price. Vertex is essentially a legacy vendor. While notionally the functionally Vertex is comparable to Avalara, the difference tends to be in the details. The attached commercial is probably something that investors can profitably listen to in terms of evaluating differences and moats: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofNksi0TGPg

While the Vertex offering is now based on a cloud paradigm, it does not have the ease of use architecture that is extensible and easy to customize that is offered by Avalara. As has been the case so often in software competition in the past 5 years or so, modern cloud architecture has typically been able to displace legacy solutions, and that appears to be what is happening in this segment as well.

At this point, a bit more than 30% of Avalara’s business is coming from products that facilitate licenses and tax compliance. These products help to provide Avalara with a solution that can appeal to large enterprises. The company has been nibbling at the corners, so to speak, with international trade/classification applications and recently bought a long time partner, Portway. It has also recently purchased a company call Indix which aggregates, structures and delivers Global Tax data using artificial intelligence to facilitate classifying 1 billion products sold and shipped worldwide. By themselves, neither of these tuck-ins is a game-changer. But it is the ability that larger users have to procure a variety of tax solutions and trade solutions on a single platform that gives this company a significant competitive advantage which is starting to show up in growth numbers.

Avalara recently was able to sell a registered secondary at $87/share. The major result of the secondary thus far has been to bring the company’s cash balance to $485 million. With that kind of cash balance, I expect that over time, the company will continue to make smaller acquisitions, further enhancing tits competitive positioning.

Avalara has developed a significant level of pricing power due to its competitive moat. It is very rare that a user tries to move from an installed Avalara solution. I have linked here to just one of the complexities in assessing sales tax. It is far more complex with many unique components than might be understood. This kind of complexity is the reason AVLR is able to have some pricing power. Here is just one of the complexities to consider in trying to calculate sales tax liability. https://www.avalara.com/us/en/blog/2019/06/bundling-101-what-you-need-to-know.html As a result, the company has been able to raise its prices a few percent a year for some time now. Over time, the company’s pricing power is likely to result in margins that are above the average for companies operating in narrow vertical markets.

Avalara's forecasts/guidance/ and my thoughts on Valuation

The company’s guidance reflects a rather sharp growth slowdown both sequentially and year on-year. If you were to believe the numbers, growth, which was 43% last quarter year on year, and was $6 million, or 7% sequentially is supposed to go to about $1 million sequentially, or 34% year on year. That kind of cadence doesn't strike this writer as realistic.

There are many reasons to believe that the guidance is more than a bit conservative. The CEO and the CFO both said that they did not believe that the Wayfair decision was a factor in the recent growth acceleration. The fact is that effective dates on which states start collecting sales tax from company’s without a physical presence are occurring at a measured cadence and generally come with some minimum revenue provision that keeps the decision from having a massive impact.

Avalara’s management called out better sales execution as a factor in more rapid growth with the implication that sales execution was at an apogee. Other factors that I believe might be causative include a broader product line and stronger user demand to buy additional modules from the leading vendor in the space. . The company did see a modest increase in dollar based net retention suggesting its current customers are expanding their consumption of Avalara solutions. The CFO, when asked, said that the slowed growth guidance reflects conservatism in that year-earlier results had shown stronger growth.

Avalara is basically too new to assess whether or not a recession might or might not impact its growth. Obviously last quarter, with the company on-boarding an addition 730 “core” customers, on a base of 9700, the company was not seeing any kind of growth slowdown. One reason I think that the current quarter will significantly exceed the company’s forecast is that the revenue impact from these new customers will be seen this current quarter. I am also inclined to believe that the slightly higher net retention rate will have a visible revenue impact on the current quarter.

I think some of the company’s newer initiatives, particularly those relating to classifying items and making payments for duties and VAT have significant potential that is not really encompassed in the current forecast. I do imagine that the sequential growth will be a bit constrained because of seasonality, but that will still leave room for a decent upside compared to the current forecast/consensus revenues for the quarter of $93 million. Overall, I believe revenues this year ought to reach $375 million and grow another 35% next year to more than $500 million. I have computed my EV/S ratios based on that kind of growth estimate.

The company had a rather noticeable over attainment in terms of profitability last quarter. This was a function of improving opex ratios. In particular, despite the strong revenue performance with bookings growing by more than 40%, the company reported no growth in sales and marketing on a GAAP basis. The company did see a 50% rise in research and development year on year and general and administrative costs more than doubled. Part of the positive trend in terms of sales and market costs had to do with the adoption of ASC 606 which has the effect of delaying the recognition of some commissions.

Overall, operating expenses rose about 10% on a GAAP basis sequentially. About half of that increase was due to the expenses of the secondary offering which were recognized this past quarter. I expect that the company will be able to reach break-even on a non-GAAP basis by the end of the year and will achieve positive non-GAAP operating margins in 2020.

Last quarter the company had positive operating cash flow and positive free cash flow despite a substantial payment for deferred commissions. Much of the improvement in cash flow related to stock based compensation. Given the pricing model of this company, deferred revenue is not a major factor in terms of operating cash flow. Typically, the free cash flow margin ought to be slight less than the reported non-GAAP operating margin.

Based on my estimates for revenue growth and free cash flow margin, the shares are quite attractive. At this point, the EV/S is around 9.5X based on a 12 month forward sales estimate of $480 million. That is less than several other names, such as Blackline (BL) which have a lower growth rate. At this point, the company has an average free cash flow margin for its growth cohort.

I would not be terribly surprised if Avalara were consolidated. I think that the stack vendors would be able to achieve significant cost synergies, and probably significant revenue synergies. Avalara is a high quality asset with a burgeoning TAM and a decent competitive moat. The shares are valued at less than comparables, and the specific outlook for the next 2 quarters seems terribly conservative.

I do not currently have a position in the shares; that has more to do with my own portfolio management rules. If the occasion arises, I will add the shares to my portfolio

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.