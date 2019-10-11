The Importance Of The Proper Auditor For New Age Beverages

Ever since I started following New Age Beverages (NBEV) they have striven to be an international beverage company. New Age's CEO Brent Willis is constantly telling people how he wants to make NBEV a global force. He touts the international experience of the Board of Directors as proof that this is an achievable goal. Unfortunately, taking NBEV to that lofty goal should not be taken at face value. For this reason I have changed my stance regarding New Age as an investment. When I first covered New Age I was a bull. I am now a bear. For additional disclosure see my disclaimer at the end of the article. For a few specifics on why, you can read my article from this past August where I focused on some of them.

That article is a partial thesis for this article. The balance of the article is information I read on a Grizzly Reports article I have found to be very intriguing. Several dubious claims were reported and none of them were refuted by New Age management when the report was released.

Surprisingly, after writing my last article I received an unsolicited email asking me to delve into the background of the auditor New Age is using. Their name is Accell Audit & Compliance. They are located at 4806 W. Gandy Blvd, Tampa FL 33611.

Before I go any farther let me emphasize that I have no problem with Accell Audit & Compliance. I am not suggesting that they are doing anything wrong or improper. I hope their business thrives. I just wonder if they are the right choice to perform the audits for NBEV.

From the standpoint of an investor, there continues to be a lack of transparency and depth to the information being disseminated by New Age management that started when Brent Willis became CEO. There have been numerous comments made regarding product launches that have seen their time frames come and go. This was the backdrop for my last New Age article. Investors have been waiting since Q4 2018 for the promised launch of CBD drinks. We are now approaching one full year later with the product roll out and still nothing on retail shelves. This was supposed to be one of New Ages largest products. Also, when facts are given there is little back up documentation. Two key examples which I discussed previously are:

1. The Q1 2019 conference call where Greg Gould stated

"Latin America was up 17% Indonesia was up 117% and Vietnam was up 103%."

Great. But from what levels? And what happened in the next quarter? Once NBEV begins to report data they need to continue releasing the same information. Investor confidence needs transparency to validate it.

2. Also on the May 9, 2019 Q1 earnings conference call, it was stated that $10 million in sales was expected from the sales of Noni+Collagen for 2019. On May 16, 2019, New Age had a press release touting $600,000 revenue in the first 3 days of their Noni+Collagen in China. No follow-up information has been provided. Why not? Have there been no reorders?

Two months later and we still have no updates on these. So what does this mean for investors? From my perspective, plenty. It speaks to the depth at which management is willing to keep shareholders informed. All of this brings me to my concerns about Accell and if they are the right accounting firm for NBEV shareholders.

The Morinda buy out was by far the largest acquisition New Age has done. With it came promises of huge growth. Investors bought into that hype but now need reassurance and answers. Who did the due diligence on the Morinda acquisition? Accell? As I discuss below, there was a $35 million revenue discrepancy and a $20 million net income discrepancy between what Morinda reported to the Chinese authorities and what was reported to the SEC with the announcement of the acquisition by New Age.

Which numbers are correct? There were no footnotes or comments made that addressed these MAJOR discrepancies. Were they not discovered? Or were they deemed to be not relevant? Was Accell the accounting firm that inspected the books of Morinda prior to the acquisition? If no, than what firm was it? If yes, than the entirety of my discussion below becomes even more relevant.

My main concerns regarding New Age choosing Accell are:

Accell Audit & Compliance (AA&C) has no known experience performing audits for large international clients NBEV is the largest client for Accell by far. With a total staff of seven employees and 10 other firms to perform Accounting services for, we do not know if Accell has enough staff and experience to handle a client as large as NBEV There are discrepancies between the Morinda audits performed in China and managements' disclosures for Morinda

Some of what I am presenting in this article is extracted from the PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) website.

For those unfamiliar with PCAOB, per Wikipedia: the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is a private-sector, nonprofit corporation created by the Sarbanes–Oxley Act of 2002 to oversee the audits of public companies and other issuers in order to protect the interests of investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports. The PCAOB also oversees the audits of broker-dealers, including compliance reports filed pursuant to federal securities laws, to promote investor protection. All PCAOB rules and standards must be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As the overseeing authority, all accounting firms performing audits of public companies are required to file an annual report with the PCSOB.

In these annual reports, the audit companies are required to list current companies they perform audits with, and how many employees the accounting firm employs. In the case of AA&C there are seven employees and in the past two years they have performed audits for 11 companies.

As shown below, aside from New Age, only two of those 11 companies have yearly revenues over $10 million. Only three have revenues of over $1 million:

Source: Company SEC 10-K annual report filings

Logically it makes no sense for NBEV -- with $290 million in projected 2019 revenues to choose Accell.

This leads me to my first of many questions for writing this article:

Why did NBEV management think that AA&C was the proper choice for their auditor? NBEV is clearly MUCH larger than any company AA&C currently audits. The total revenues for the other ten companies AA&C audits combined is only $45 million. And one of those has $42 million in revenues. The other eight companies have combined revenues of less than $3 million.

Question two:

With a staff of seven employees performing audits for ten other firms, how much time and attention to detail can AA&C provide for performing due diligence on behalf of NBEV?

I cannot find any history of AA&C performing any audits on large international corporations. Also, since NBEV is now an international company, to aid shareholders in analyzing the company the yearly audit would ideally have detailed information that NBEV management is not providing: detailed breakouts of where sales are occurring and a breakout of revenues by product group. This information is essential if NBEV wants to be transparent to their shareholders. If provided this information would also need to be verified as part of the audit process. Unfortunately the information is not presented.

This leads me to questions three and four:

What expertise does AA&C have reconciling international audits given the discrepancy of tens of millions of dollars between the Morinda filings with the Chinese government and those filed with the SEC?

This is perhaps most important question:

Why did Accell not mention the $35 million variance between the revenues reported to the Chinese government in their annual filing and the SEC filing from the Morinda acquisition? See below for specifics.

My final questions was:

How do their offices look? How professional are they?

If NBEV wants to portray an image of a large international conglomerate than they surely use an accounting firm that oozes class and integrity right?

I typed in the address given on AA&C's annual report to PCAOB (4806 W. Gandy Blvd, Tampa FL 33611) and here is the building. Surely enough, there is indeed a 4806 office. But they do not have their name on the door.

So I looked at the sign in front of the building. Once again the name Accell is missing.

So in a final last ditch office I went to the website on the office center sign. No luck there either. The website is down.

If this is the type of accounting firm New Age is using to create their "world class image" than New Age management needs to explain themselves. How did they find Accell? What qualifications attracted NBEV to Accell? Where did they meet?

The unanswered details

Some of my additional information comes from an amazingly in depth research article from Grizzly Research from earlier this year. I urge you to read it. I would also like to thank Grizzly for allowing me to use their information.

Among the questions Grizzly raised that were not refuted by New Age Beverages were four that I cannot forget:

Why is there a revenue discrepancy of $35 million and a net income discrepancy of $20 million between the State Administration for Industry and Commerce filings (a regulatory board in China) and the Morinda revenues and net income reported in SEC filings made by NBEV?

2. Regarding its China business, Grizzly found that Morinda is operating illegally in 60% of the provinces it is running its business in:

"Regarding its China business, we found that Morinda is operating illegally in 60% of the provinces it is running its business in. This is a very important point. The regulatory framework in China on this matter is so strict that just the mere fact that a company would have an office in a particular province that it does not have a license to operate in is a violation. There was a time when this kind of evidence would not be a big deal and thought of as boilerplate. However, it's no secret that China is finally cracking down on illegal MLM activity."

This information leaves the door open for the Chinese government to take action for non-compliance. These actions can range from fines to suspension of Morindas ability to sell/operate in China.

3. One of the addressed provided by Morinda in their report was actually another companies location. Morinda did not even have offices there.

"Tahitian Noni Beverage (CHINA) Co., Ltd Shanghai Office Address: Zhaojia Bang Rd. No.789, 12th Floor, Room A, City of Shanghai, China 11. It is found that this address was actually occupied by a biotech company called Fuent Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd."

4. The Morinda brand is has seen a 90% drop in traffic on their web site.

If the brand was indeed healthy, why are people not flocking to the web site? More importantly, why has traffic dropped so precipitously? Why has this not been addressed or resolved since the acquisition by New Age?

Conclusion:

I am in no means an expert in accounting. I know however that an accounting firm can make or break a company. Just think back to Enron. If the biggest and best accounting firms can get fooled by clients than what confidence can shareholders of New Age have that Accell is being fed the proper information to make an accurate representation of New Age's books? Or if they are being given the correct information does Accell have the staff and knowledge to interpret it?

I pride myself in performing more than basic research on stocks I write about. It seems that the more I research New Age the more skeptical I become. Do I think they are a fraud? Probably not. Do I think they offer "dubious" press releases? Absolutely.

What I have mentioned in this article and my previous article is just the tip of the iceberg. NBEV has evolved. From a small beer company with a great award winning product into a large beverage company with a portfolio of old worn out brands. Add in to the mix the claims of a CEO that is desperate for validation of a failing business model (larger revenues continue to generate larger losses) and the result is NBEV - a company that has never generated a dollar in profits for shareholders. Would I be a buyer at the current price of $2.85 (despite the stock falling from $9.99 last year)? Not a chance. There are thousands of other companies that deserve your investment dollars.

When I wrote my last article the stock was $3.35 and I said I expected it to drop back down to sub $2.00. That prediction now seems conservative. Prior to all the hype surrounding NBEV acquiring Morinda and entering the CBD market the stock was $1.50. It would not be unrealistic to expect the stock price to drop back to that level again.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NBEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The short position is through put options.



Disclaimer: Investing in stocks such as New Age can be risky. There is no guarantee that your investment will be safe. There is also a possibility that you may lose some or all of your investment. Please do your own due diligence before investing in New Age or any other investment. Information provided in this article is informational and should not be the sole guide to determine if investing in the company is appropriate for you. The above are my opinions and should not be the sole purpose for initiating a trade. Always do your own due diligence prior to investing. Also, remember to only initiate trades that are within your pre-defined risk parameters.