Fangdd Network Group Seeks U.S. IPO Capital

Quick Take

Fangdd Network Group (DUO) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $150 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online real estate marketplace in China.

DUO is growing major financial metric very quickly, is profitable and generating positive cash flow.

Company & Technology

Shenzhen, China-based Fangdd was founded in 2011 to improve the workflow of real estate agents through an online-to-offline (O2O) real estate platform that enables brokers to add their listings.

Management is headed by co-founder, Director, CEO and Chairman Yi Duan, who graduated from the China Europe Business School prior to co-founding Fangdd.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s business model, which seeks to provide a range of value-add services to agents, agencies, and other real estate service providers:

Source: Company registration statement

Management claims that Fangdd operates China’s largest online real estate marketplace as measured by the number of registered agents, or over 911,000 of the 2M total estimated agents in the country as of the end of 2018, according to a Frost & Sullivan report commissioned by the firm.

Investors in Fangdd included FountainVest Partners, Vision Knight Capital, CDH Investments, Lightspeed China Partners, Descend Capital, and Jason Zeng. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

Fangdd has a sales team that is responsible for engaging with real estate agents and marketing its products and services as well as providing experience in the internet, real estate and finance industries.

As of the end of June 2016, per the company registration statement, the firm employed 1,655 employees, among which 474 were software and product development personnel and 933 were sales and marketing personnel spread across 24 cities and headquarters in 17 cities.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been low and uneven, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 1.7% 2018 2.6% 2017 2.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was an extremely high 20.5x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 20.5 2018 7.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBIS World, the real estate agent market in China reached a total revenue of $32 billion in 2019, growing at an annual growth rate of 5.2% between 2014 and 2019.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the large population of the country, the accelerating urbanization process, rising household disposable income as well as a strong economic growth.

Major competitors that operate in the Chinese real estate market include:

Beijing Homelink Real Estate Co.

Centaline [China] Property Consultants

E-House [China] Holdings (HKG:2048)

Shenzhen World Union Properties Consultancy Co. (SHE:002285)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

DUO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp and accelerating growth in topline revenue and gross profit

Fluctuating gross margin

Increasing operating profit and operating margin

Positive but uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 233,684,000 53.9% 2018 $ 332,442,000 25.7% 2017 $ 264,488,382 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 50,068,000 53.8% 2018 $ 69,428,000 23.7% 2017 $ 56,115,882 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 21.43% 2018 20.88% 2017 21.22% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 10,438,000 4.5% 2018 $ 10,105,000 3.0% 2017 $ (715,294) -0.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 14,159,000 2018 $ (2,252,000) 2017 $ 16,370,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 5,809,000 2018 $ 18,858,000 2017 $ (99,180,294)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $113.8 million in cash and $336.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $2.8 million.

IPO Details

DUO has filed to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the three company co-founders will be the Class B shareholders and will be entitled to ten votes per share. This is a way of retaining voting control of the company after ceding economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to enhance our research and product development capabilities and invest in technology; to invest in sales, marketing and branding; and the rest of the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding potential investments and acquisitions of complementary businesses, assets and technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, UBS, CICC, and AMTD.

Commentary

DUO is attempting to access U.S. public investor capital at a challenging time for the IPO markets.

Additionally, Chinese firms that have IPO’d in recent years have generally performed poorly post-IPO, so investors are naturally cautious about acquiring more shares.

The firm’s financials indicate a very fast-growing company that is producing earnings and positive cash flow from operations

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue are small and variable while the firm’s sales and marketing efficiency rate is quite high, indicating capital efficiency in this regard.

The market opportunity for enabling real estate transactions online in China is large likely to grow as it replaces many offline functions due to its greater efficiencies.

However, the domestic Chinese real estate industry is undergoing significant change as government policies discourage second home buying and seek to manage the industry’s growth to avoid overheating.

So the firm’s growth trajectory may be subject to government policy changes which have harmed other Chinese firms in recent years.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

When we learn management’s assumptions on pricing and valuation, I’ll provide my final thoughts.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

