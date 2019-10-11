JRI: Attractive Discount With Defensive Cash Flow Holdings

This article was first released on September 20th, 2019. Please check the latest data before making investment decisions.

Nuveen Real Asset Income And Growth Fund (JRI) is a closed-end fund that invests in a mix of equity and debt securities; it's primarily invested in infrastructure, REITs and utility companies through investments in common stock, debt and preferred securities. The fund has an attractive discount of 11.26%, which is currently less than its average 1-year discount of 13.31%. While this would normally warrant caution, the underlying portfolio relative to its peers is not nearly bid up as high. This can offer investors an opportunity to still gain exposure to these defensive sectors while not extensively overpaying.

I think overall the bond portion of the portfolio is holding JRI back, while the fund is invested in REITs, utilities and infrastructure that have had a remarkable year with the ongoing U.S.- China trade war concerns. Even as the escalation has been decreasing with the rhetoric cooling down, I would be cautious as we have had these "high-level" negotiations breakdown in the past. Right now the two sides are set to start these negotiations in early October. Additionally, investments related to pipelines make up nearly 15.8% of the portfolio furthering the likely cause of lagging their peers. As well as the fund having global exposure that hasn't been spectacular.

For comparison, JRI is up 31.72% this year on a market basis, 21.93% on a NAV basis. Then, we can look at a fund like Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) that is up 29.01% on a market basis and 28.19% on a NAV basis. However, UTG is trading at a premium of 1.05%. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) has also been having a spectacular year with a total market return of 43.53% and NAV up 27.42%. Again though, trading at a slight premium of 0.60%. One last comparison: John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) is putting up a market return of 37.77%, with a NAV return similar to JRI at 21.72%. Now, HTD has been one of my top favorite "safety" positions but it has run-up to a premium of 2.69%.

Don't get me wrong - UTG, UTF and HTD are all fantastic CEFs but they invest in the same sectors as JRI. However, they don't hold anything significant, if at all, in bonds in their underlying portfolios. Should that matter though? When HTD and JRI are up the same percentage on a NAV basis but trading at a large disparity concerning their discount/premium, I wouldn't think so! And that's why I believe JRI could be a buy for investors at this time. Of course, having exposure to bonds may limit returns over the long term but should fit right in with a risk-averse investor. Again, I don't see anything wrong with picking up some shares of UTG, UTF or HTD; I just wouldn't be "loading up the truck" as they say.

JRI specifically seeks "to deliver a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by invest in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities, and debt." They define real asset-related companies as "those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services, as well as REITs."

They invest "up to 40% of its assets may be debt securities, all of which may be rated below investment grade, though no more than 10% of its assets may be invested in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at any time. Non-U.S. exposure represents 25% to 75% of the Fund's managed assets."

CCC is the "junk of the junk"; it is almost the last rung of the credit quality, with only CC, C and D further down. With a credit rating of D, a bond is already in default so an investor is unlikely to recover. Additionally, CC and C mean that there will likely be a default shortly. Still, gaining some exposure to junk securities with a slightly higher rating can be welcomed for the higher yields that are offered. Currently, JRI holds less than 1% in CCC. In fact, BBB-rated is the largest percentage of their bond holdings and is considered investment grade. This is likely another win for those that are risk-averse!

JRI is a sizable fund with $737 million in total managed assets. The fund does utilize leverage of approximately 29.5% of its assets. Keep in mind that leverage can work for an investor in good times and against investors during bad times. The fund comes in with an expense ratio of 1.24%, and when the leverage expense is included, this climbs to a total expense ratio of 2.17%. I would say the 1.24% expense ratio is within reason for a fund with such large global exposure and multiple asset classes.

As previously mentioned, the fund has performed very well this year with attractive returns of 31.72% on a market basis and 21.93% on a NAV basis. The current discount of JRI is 11.26%; again, less than its 1-year average of 13.31%. Although, interestingly enough, the 5-year average is at 10.16% for the fund, potentially meaning that the fund is longer-term undervalued relative to its history. Nonetheless, the 1-year z-score sits at 1.10. This isn't necessarily that bad when so many other defensive plays are sitting significantly higher. And if one believes that volatility should continue through the remainder of 2019, this could be a great choice.

(Source - CEFConnect)

With the fund's inception date of 4/26/2012, we can't get a full 10-year look back at its history as it didn't existed. However, we can see that its 5-year average annualized returns come in at 5.84%, with a NAV return of 6.48%. This doesn't appear to be strong numbers but more recently the last 1-year return is coming in at a quite attractive 12.91% and NAV at 11.19%. Helped considerably by 2019 returns alone, as 2018 was a weaker year. NAV returns for 2018 are showing that an investor lost almost 10%; even worse was the market price total return at -17.13%.

Data by YCharts

This is significant and one of the reasons that investors in CEFs need to realize that sometimes market prices truly react chaotically. This is where we can benefit the most if we are focused investors. JRI hit a discount of over 17% last December, presenting investors a lucrative opportunity had they been paying attention. Unfortunately, I wasn't one of those investors paying attention to this fund.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund currently offers investors a distribution rate of 7.47%, with a NAV rate of 6.63%. In general, this seems like a very reasonable distribution rate. Anything 8% or below doesn't usually draw too much scrutiny in the CEF world. Although, that doesn't mean a fund is completely safe from a distribution cut either.

The current monthly payout of $0.1060 indeed has been cut several times in its history. The fund originally paid out on a quarterly schedule too before making the switch to the more favorable monthly payout in 2013.

(Source - CEFConnect)

It does appear strange that the fund pays out "twice" in December rather than paying a regular distribution in January. This may also appear confusing to some investors that just look at the above chart. It might look like they regularly pay out special year-end distributions. However, the last time they truly paid out a special year-end distribution was in 2014. The NII coverage for their latest Semi-Annual report isn't all that bad either, coming in at 72%. Remember, JRI still has exposure to equities so we can expect that a portion of their distribution is expected to be covered through capital gains too. The NII coverage for the full year 2018 was even better looking too at 82.7% coverage.

(Source - Annual Report)

Additionally, the fund does employ an options strategy as they use the term "opportunistically." Regardless, it isn't at a meaningful amount that can be relied upon. So, when the fund does show ROC in the distribution it is typically negative. More specifically, last year's ROC was considered destructive ROC as the NAV moved lower for that time period. Ideally, we would like to see this limited and indeed, it doesn't appear to be a long-term problem for JRI. Meaning that it isn't a recurring issue year in and year out for JRI. This is positive.

JRI, like other Nuveen funds, does offer a dividend reinvestment plan: the "typical" 95% of the market price if the fund is trading at a premium. This is great, however, an investor has not been able to take advantage of such a plan as the discount has persisted since the existence of the fund.

The shares you acquire by reinvesting will either be purchased on the open market or newly issued by the Fund. If the shares are trading at or above net asset value at the time of valuation, the Fund will issue new shares at the greater of the net asset value or 95% of the then-current market price. If the shares are trading at less than net asset value, shares for your account will be purchased on the open market.

Reinvesting distributions is great, but we aren't able to take advantage of such a program at the moment. Therefore, it may be more beneficial to collect all distributions as cash and wait to deploy the collected funds in a seemingly "better" opportunity when one arises.

Overall, the portfolio is geared towards more defensive positioning through investing in asset classes like preferred stock and bonds, and additionally through the exposure to defensive sectors.

(Source - Fund Website)

REITs and infrastructure are strong cash flow companies that typically hold up well when investors are scrambling for yields (as we have seen through 2019 so far). This is backed up by their top sector allocation that breaks down their asset allocation a little further.

(Source - Fund Website)

Sectors classified as utilities make up nearly 24% of their portfolio with electric utilities at 16.3% and gas utilities at 7.6%. These are truly defensive recession-resistant sectors as consumers are likely to continue paying for these services. Whether we are in a recession or a booming economy, regardless. Likewise, healthcare REITs make up 7.1% of the portfolio. Another recession-resistant sector as consumers are not likely to stop paying for healthcare-related costs and thus, REITs continue to have revenue.

(Source - Fund Website)

One other thing that I like to see in a fund that invests so broadly is the low percentage allocation to anyone holding individually. The largest position in JRI's portfolio comes in at only 2%. This means that one position shouldn't have too much sway over the movement of the fund and is likely to be more controlled by the market in general or the sector specifically.

As we can see, the largest position is in Dominion Energy Inc (D) but isn't referring to its common stock. It is indeed referring to one of the bonds that they have issued. The bond is issued at 5.75% interest and is set to mature October 1st, 2054. D itself is an electrical utility company, headquartered in Richmond, VA.

The second-largest holding is Enel Spa (OTCPK:ENLAY); this is a common stock position. ENLAY is an Italian utility company that distributes natural gas and electricity. And it may be odd to a U.S. investor but it doesn't pay consistent dividends, even being a utility company. In fact, it pays semi-annual dividends. It is quite common for European companies to not be so dividend-friendly as their U.S. counterparts.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Finally, we can discuss Ventas Inc (VTR) quickly. One of the individual stocks that I own in one of my portfolios, VTR operates as a REIT focused on the healthcare industry. As mentioned above, this is a defensive sector and VTR is one of the best in the space. The company has a strong history of growing its dividend and as a REIT pays out a healthy yield of 4.41%.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

With the underlying positions paying out dividends and interest to JRI, investors in JRI reap the rewards in the form of cash distributions. The defensive nature of the underlying holdings are likely to continue to perform through 2019 as well.

(Source - Fund Website)

One thing that members should be aware of before investing in JRI is that it is a global fund, as I mentioned above. 57.2% of its holdings are in the United States, while Canada is second at 12.2%. The other countries each come in at less than 5% each. The international exposure could be why the returns of JRI have been relatively lower compared to its peers.

(Source - Fund Website)

One of the things that jumped out at me when initially looking the fund over was its abnormally low effective duration. Effective duration is the expected price fluctuation should interest rates move 1%. Keep in mind, this is only an expected move and can differ. However, JRI states that their effective maturity for the bond portfolio is almost 15 years. This is why the 1.43 years effective duration seemed considerably low. Generally, the longer the term of the bonds, the higher the effective duration.

I ended up reaching out to Nuveen for an answer. They let me know that while the effective maturity and effective duration are for the bond portion of the portfolio, only about 15%, the calculation for the duration is applied to the whole portfolio. Meaning that a 1% interest rate move can be expected to move JRI's NAV by the duration amount, and not just the debt portion of their portfolio. If the calculation was based on 15% of the portfolio only, the effective duration would be much higher.

Additionally, the rest of the underlying portfolio is relatively interest rate sensitive too! REITs and preferred shares will generally fluctuate to interest rate changes too but these aren't reflected in the effective duration. As is typical, the duration would only be applied to bond holdings and not equities like REITs and preferred shares. This is worth noting as I believe the effective duration then isn't an accurate reflection of the true expected movement due to interest rates changes. So, it is courteous to include the duration, but don't put too much weight on it.

On a bit of a side note, the team at Nuveen was very professional and knowledgeable! They also responded back very promptly; my initial inquiry was submitted at 3 A.M. (local time) and they called me by noon.

JRI is offering defensive exposure to some of the safest sectors and asset classes while having an attractive 11.26% discount. Of course, investors that had been paying attention could have snagged shares up during last year's selloff for a fire sale of being 17%+ off! While not nearly as lucrative as then, I believe an investor can do very well with buying shares today.

The distribution seems to be covered by a large portion of NII, while still having exposure to equities that have the potential for capital appreciation. The current monthly rate of $0.1060 is great; it works out to a yield of 7.47% right now for investors. This is while the fund only has to earn 6.63% due to its deep discount.

At CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we currently own a ~5% allocation to JRI in our Income Generator portfolio and have shares rated as a "hold," and would ideally be looking for a 12% discount. However, that is in general and I would personally believe that JRI is safe to buy at these levels. This is because the environment for the remainder of the year should provide fruitful returns for such a defensive fund. This is at a time when its defensive peers are trading at much higher valuations!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRI, HTD, UTF, UTG, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.