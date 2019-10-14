Hargreaves Lansdown: Reiterate Buy After Q1 Results, 15% Drop

At 1,767p, HL shares offer a low-teens annual return in one of the highest-quality U.K. businesses. We re-iterate our Buy recommendation.

We continue to expect EPS growth of about 10% p.a. in the medium term, based on a low-teens growth in assets under administration.

Funds redeemed due to the Woodford fund suspension have stayed on the HL platform; there is little risk of a brokerage price war in the U.K.

Since our Buy recommendation in June, shares gained as much as 12.6% by July, but lost 15.0% in the last 2 weeks, offering a new entry point.

Introduction

We published our first Buy recommendation on Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) (referred in this article as "HL") in June this year, following a 15.6% fall in its share price after Woodford Investment Management announced the suspension of its Equity Income Fund, one of HL's "Wealth 50" recommendations. After our article, HL shares first rose 12.6% by the end of July, remained 10.4% higher at the end of September (after an 1.7% gain in dividends), but have fallen 15.0% in the last 2 weeks:

We believe HL shares have over-reacted to recent negative news, and now offer a new attractive entry point, as we will explain below.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case was based on the view that the 15.6% fall in HL share price after the Woodford fund suspension was an over-reaction. We believed HL's fundamentals remained intact, and we expected it to deliver EPS growth of around 10% annually in the medium term, driven by:

Assets Under Administration ("AUA") growing in low teens, from high-single-digits net new business and low-to-mid single-digit market growth

Net revenue growth of just above 10%, due to a small shrinkage in the net revenue margin from a continuing shift in mix (towards products like cash)

EBIT growth of around 10%, due to operating costs growing slightly faster than net revenues

We believed HL’s ability to grow is enabled by its strong brand, its economies of scale as the market leader, a sticky customer base among its DIY investors, and the natural appreciation in asset prices over time.

Recent developments at HL, including its FY20Q1 trading update and FY19 results, offer reassuring datapoints about its assets, revenue margin and costs, as we will explain below.

FY20Q1 Trading Update

HL's FY20Q1 update yesterday (10-Oct) was seen as disappointing, with shares closing down 2.1% for the day.

On a year-on-year basis, the number of clients grew +12.5%, AUA grew +8.2% and revenues grew +6.0%. Net new business added £1.7bn to the AUA during the quarter, including £0.8bn from transfers from JP Morgan (JPM) and Ballie Gifford as a result of acquisitions/agreements, and would otherwise be £0.9bn, much lower than prior years (£1.3bn in FY18 and £1.5bn in FY17). Management explained this as "new business in the period being impacted by weak investor sentiment” from Brexit, U.S. trade wars, etc.

However, the important point to us is that AUA, at £101.8bn at September, is nearly 10% higher than the FY19 average (£92.9bn). With guidance of stable revenue margins, this asset growth would translate to a revenue growth of near 10% in FY20, even if AUA does not grow further from this point.

FY19 Results - P&L

FY19 results released in early August also provided reassuring datapoints about margins and costs, although the figures included less than 1 month's contribution after the Woodford fund suspension in June.

Net revenues growth of 7.4% was below our 10% medium-term estimate, in part due to a lack of the usual market growth in AUA. EBIT growth lagged at 4.2% due to investments as expected, with margin shrinking 193 bps:

HL Key Financials (FY19 vs. FY18) Source: HL results press release (FY19). HL AUA % Growth by Source (FY13-19A) Source: HL company filings.

However, the important point to us is that revenue margin continues to be stable at approx. 52 bps. In addition, HL confirmed the “completion of our cost catch-up phase”, and guided to slower cost growth in the future. In fact, management emphasized how HL has a track recording of keeping costs stable relative to AUA and client numbers, apart from the recent catch-up:

FY19 Results – Woodford Effect on AUA

During FY19 results, management was also reassuring about the limited nature of the effects of the Woodford fund suspension on HL's AUA.

Management has been able to observe client reaction through the Woodford Income Focus fund (which was not suspended) and the HL multi-manager funds. In both cases, the reaction was relatively mild - while there were redemptions, the money redeemed generally stayed on the HL platform and were often reinvested in HL's "Wealth 50" list of recommended funds. As the CEO and the CFO each explained:

“Since these announcements (by Woodford Investment Management), business flows and service levels have held up well. Most of the outflows from the Woodford Income Focus Fund have stayed on the platform and have been reinvested into (HL’s) Wealth 50 funds.” Chris Hill, HL CEO (FY19 Earnings Call) (26:00) “As Chris (Hill) said in relation to the Woodford Income Focus Fund that saw some redemptions, and those were largely kept on platform and, in similar proportions to our usual retention rates, have been reinvested into Wealth 50, and exactly the same thing has happened on the multi-manager funds.” Philip Johnson, HL CFO (FY19 Earnings Call) (26:00)

As we explained in June, while funds stop paying a 75 bps fund manager fee when they are withdrawn from HL's multi-manager funds, they continue to pay a 45 bps platform fee to HL so long as they are on the platform.

We believe this stickiness has a lot to do with the characteristics of the typical HL investor being a DIY individual investing/her his long-term savings. Nearly 75% of HL’s AUA are in government-mandated, tax-advantaged SIPP (pension) and ISA (savings) accounts; and 2/3 of inflows are from existing clients. This existing pool of AUA continues to have high retention (93.6% in FY19) and will continue to generate growth through flows and market moves.

U.K. Interest Rates Headwinds

Another potential headwind mentioned by sell-side analysts is lower U.K. interest rates after Brexit, which they believe will impact HL's cash revenues (net interest income on client cash), 15.2% of total revenues in FY19.

While FY19 cash revenue margin of 72 bps is higher than the historic average of about 50 bps (see below), thanks to the Bank of England rate increase in August 2018, the impact from lower rates would only materialize over time. HL in fact places the “majority” of its SIPP client cash on rolling 13-month deposits and its non-SIPP client cash on 95-day term deposits. At FY19 results, management guided to a cash revenue margin of 70-80 bps in FY20 (nearer 80 bps in H1, nearer 70 bps in H2), not far from the FY19 level.

HL Cash Margins (FY15-19) Source: HL results presentation (FY19).

HL Multi-Manager Fund Outflows

Outflows from HL's multi-manager funds have likely continued, but with only limited impact on revenues.

We have arrived at this conclusion by looking at HL's flagship multi-manager fund, HL Multi-Manager Income & Growth Trust, which was also the most impacted by Woodford (having 12% of its AUM in the suspended Equity Income Fund).

Based on published AUM numbers and unit prices, HL Multi-Manager Income & Growth Trust is likely to have lost c. 8% of its AUM to outflows since December. As shown in the chart below, its AUM was up only by 1.7% (from £2,796m to £2,845m) from December to July, despite an 8% rise in unit price, implying a 6% outflow; its AUM has declined 6.5% since July to £2,660m, while its unit price fell 4.5%, implying a 2% outflow.

HL Multi-Manager Income & Growth Trust AUM & Unit Prices Source: HL website & factsheet, HL results datapacks (annotations are by Blue Sky).

While an 8% loss in AUM to outflows is material, HL funds were only 14% of group revenues in FY19, so the outflows would likely translate to only an 1-2% headwind to revenue growth, and can be reversed in due course as HL continues to repair its reputation among investors.

Risk of Zero-Commission Trading in U.K.

Another development that worries investors is the start of a price war between online brokerages in the U.S., initiated by Charles Schwab (SCHW) announcing the start of zero-commissions trading on 01-Oct, which was quickly followed by others. (Stockbroking generated 14.0% of HL revenues in FY19, on a net revenue margin of 27 bps.)

We do not believe the same price war will take place in the U.K., based on recent competitor behaviour and the history of online brokerage here. U.K. stockbroking margins are already sufficiently thin to discourage any further price competition. In fact, far from not charging customers for trading, the trend is to charge customers for not trading, as evident from #2 player Interactive Investor's addition of a fixed monthly charge in April 2019.

Low-cost U.S. brokers like Charles Schwab and ETRADE (ETFC) in fact both had large-scale U.K. operations before, but exited in 2003 and 2010 respectively. In fact, the acquiror of ETRADE's U.K. operations, Canadian bank TD Bank (NYSE:TD) in turn exited the business in 2016 by selling it to Interactive Investors.

Valuation

On FY19 financials, shares trade at 34.0x P/E and 2.9% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield. The dividend yield is 2.4% (42.0p per share, including a special dividend):

HL EBIT, Net Income & Cashflows (FY16-19) Source: HL company filings.

Management has historically returned most cashflows as dividends, through a regular dividend that grows with earnings and a special divided for any excess cash. There is also £179m of net cash on the balance sheet.

Conclusion

Looking at our recommendation history, we were correct to anticipate a recovery in sentiment on HL shares when we initiated our Buy in June, but made a mistake in not exiting after it quickly rebounded in July.

We believe the fundamentals of HL's business model remain intact, based on recent developments and having examined bear-case arguments above.

We continue to believe HL's AUA growth will return to low-teens, leading to a 10% annual growth in revenue and earnings, in the medium term.

At 1,767p, with P/E of 34.2x and FCF Yield of 2.8%, HL shares are likely to deliver a low-teens annual return, based on a 2.4% dividend yield, and a 10% share price growth (from a 10% EPS growth and stable valuation multiples).

In a worst case scenario, HL earnings should at least grow with inflation – based on assets growing with inflation and margins remaining flat - making the shares the equivalent of an inflation-proof 2.4% bond.

HL shares are likely to outperform other U.K. shares in the next 12 months, and we reiterate our Buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRGLF, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.