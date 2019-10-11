Why You Should Not Invest In Martin Midstream Partners

Since my last article published on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) on July 24th, 2019, the stock has posted a total return of (36.75%). Although the company is trading at all-time low levels, I do not think that the bottom is in. I am still bearish on MMLP. I believe that the company is at risk of bankruptcy. Over the past five quarters, MMLP has not funded the interest expense from the operating income.

Moreover, MMLP's financial leverage is sky-high. To make things worse, Q2 2019 marks the first time that shareholders' equity is in deficit. Furthermore, I do not understand how the company can offer a 25% distribution annually when the cash flow from operations does not cover capital expenses in distributions. The best course of action is to avoid investing in MMLP.

The macro-level seems bullish for natural gas

First, on the macro level, the story looks bullish. The United States consumed almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2018. The primary driver is an increase in consumption for electricity production purposes. I believe that the trend will continue in the interim. From 2007 to 2017, the number of coal power plants in the USA declined from 351 to 219. Conversely, the number of natural gas power plants increased from 767 to 820. Therefore, I believe that the demand for natural gas will remain stable in the coming years.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the EIA

Why I do not like MMLP

Although the market outlook for natural gas looks healthy, I think that MMLP is in deep financial distress. Recently, the company announced the sale of a pipeline in East Texas. Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the general partner, mentioned that the pipeline had been idle since September 2018. The pipeline produced a trailing twelve-month net loss and negative EBITDA of approximately $1.6 million and $0.9 million, respectively. I do not understand how a pipeline is idle for 11 months before selling it. I believe that the management has not been proactive at disposing of non-productive assets.

Another aspect that I do not like from MMLP is the weakening demand in the terminal and storage segment. Bob Bondurant, CFO, mentioned in the Q2 2019 earnings conference call that a contract renewal resulted in a significantly lower price. According to Bob, the primary driver was the lack of demand in the Gulf of Mexico. In general, it is worrisome when companies renew contracts at lower price points. What is more, is that the previous contract was for five years, and the new contract is only for one year. The significantly shorter lock-up period is highly concerning.

MMLP's recent operating performance is bad

MMLP's operating performance is highly concerning. My preferred analysis to determine the operating performance is the DuPont ROE summary. The ROE itself is not very useful. It only indicates the efficiency of the company at generating net income from the dollars in the shareholders' equity.

Nonetheless, the DuPont system allows you to see the drivers for such efficiency. Also, companies may use the DuPont system to create policies aimed at improving the efficiency factors. The analysis gives you a panoramic view of the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and results in the following tables. The amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

At first glance, the return on equity has decreased considerably over the past six quarters. Now, I want to delve into each of the drivers and their implications.

The first factor is the tax burden. The coefficient tells you the ratio of net income that the company keeps from EBT. Since avoiding taxes is not possible, you want to see the factor approach 1.0. In MMLP's case, I will not discuss the tax burden since the company is posting net losses. Therefore, the coefficient is meaningless. There are more pressing matters.

The interest burden describes the amount of operating income that the company keeps after paying for net interest expense. In MMLP's case, the story looks bearish. Currently, the net interest expense is higher than the operating income; hence, the coefficient is negative. I will speak further about the interest expense in the following section.

The operating income margin is highly concerning too. The coefficient describes the amount of revenue that the company turns into operating income. Although the factor increased slightly from 2.0% in Q2 2018 to 2.7% in Q2 2019, the trend is pointing downward. In Q1 2019, the coefficient was 4.3%, down from 8.6% a year ago.

The asset turnover describes how efficiently assets produce revenue. There's not much to write home about regarding the asset turnover as it sits slightly above the trailing 12-month average of 0.23.

In my previous article, I discussed MMLP's equity multiplier. The coefficient indicates a form of financial leverage, and it describes the amount of return generated by the debt. In Q2 2019, the story looks even worse since the shareholders' equity is now negative for the first time.

From the operating performance perspective, there is no reason whatsoever to invest in MMLP.

Delving further into MMLP's long-term debt

At first glance, the long-term debt does not seem sustainable. However, I want to confirm it. My go-to metrics are the interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio. The former tells me if the company funds the interest expense from operating income. The later tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

Over the past five quarters, the company has not generated enough operating income to cover the interest expense, which is highly alarming. Over the past 12 months, the company has produced only $31 million in operating income. Meanwhile, interest expense was $54 million. I believe that the company is at risk of default if the operating income does not increase substantially.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

MMLP's distribution is not sustainable

Since the long-term debt is not sustainable, I do not understand how the company is still paying a distribution. To determine the distribution sustainability, I look at the distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the CFO.

From the net income perspective, the story looks bearish. Over the past 12 months, the company posted a net loss of $156 million while distributing $69 million to unitholders.

From the CFO perspective, the story also looks terrible. Over the past 12 months, the company has generated $54 million in CFO. Meanwhile, capital expenses and distributions account for $35 and $69 million, respectively.

The company must suspend distributions altogether. Instead, it should focus on repaying debt and increasing operating income. In brief, the distribution is not sustainable.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

MMLP's relative valuation

From a comparative valuation perspective, the company looks cheap at first glance. Since the company posted net losses, I decided to look at the EV-to-EBITDA metric on a forward and trailing twelve-month basis to assess its relative valuation.

On a forward basis, MMLP seems like a bargain. The forward EV-to-EBITDA is 6.10, only slightly above Summit Midstream Partners. From the trailing twelve-month perspective, the story is similar. However, since the company is in deep financial distress, I believe that the low valuation is justified. I think that MMLP is not a value stock. Instead, I think that it is a value trap.

Image created by the author. Data collected from Seeking Alpha

My two cents

I do not like MMLP's story. While the market outlook for natural gas seems bullish, the company has had a poor operational performance in recent quarters. Also, I am worried that the company is renewing contracts for shorter terms and at lower price points. The company's financial leverage is still substantial, and I would not be comfortable holding MMLP. Lastly, I do not understand how the company can offer a 25% distribution when it does not generate enough CFO. If the company wants to turn around, the only plausible solution is to suspend the distribution and use the proceedings to deleverage. You should avoid investing in MMLP.

