A Complete Guide To REIT Investing In 2019

The real estate investment trust (REIT) combines the tax, leverage, income, appreciation, and inflation advantages of real estate with the convenience, liquidity, accountability, and easy scaling of capital found in publicly traded stocks into one wonderful investment vehicle that has created enormous wealth for investors over the past several decades and appears poised to continue doing so for the foreseeable future. In this article we will give investors a complete overview of REITs and REIT investing in the current market setting.

What Are REITs?

A REIT is a company that invests in income-producing real estate via equity ownership, operation, or debt ownership. The intent of REITs is to provide small, medium, and large sized investors and investment groups the opportunity to own and participate in real estate investments and enjoy taxed-advantaged income and long-term appreciation that can lead to compelling total returns.

As the following video lays out in greater detail, REITs typically operate as professional landlords of a diversified pool of commercial real estate. In most cases, equity REITs (the most popular form of a REIT) adopt a buy and hold strategy in which they sell common and preferred equity as well as debt (via mortgages and bonds) to investors, and then use the proceeds to acquire real estate assets that they then manage and operate for the long term, using the rent checks to maintain and improve their property portfolios and paying out at least 90% of taxable income to equity investors in the form of dividends.

The main perk of REITs – in addition to the mandatory dividend payouts that are popular with income-focused investors – is that they are viewed as pass-through entities. This means that they are exempt from paying corporate income tax and that 20% of the dividends that investors receive are exempt from personal income tax in most cases.

According to Investopedia, to qualify as a REIT, it must:

1. Hold real estate as at least 75% of its total assets

2. Derive at least 75% of its gross income from real property rents, real property mortgage interest income, or from real estate sales

3. Each year, pay at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders as dividends

4. Be taxable as a corporation entity

5. Have a board of directors or trustees

6. A minimum of 100 investors must own shares in the REIT

7. 50% or less of its shares may be held by fewer than six individuals.

History of REITs

The REIT structure was first created in 1960, thanks to legislation by Congress (added as an amendment to the Cigar Excise Tax Extension of 1960) that was signed into law by President Eisenhower. It sought to combine the best of both real estate and stock market investing by allowing investors of all shapes and sizes to purchase small dollar shares in large, diversified pools of real estate. As the chart below illustrates, the number and type of REITs have dramatically expanded in the 59 years since the REIT structure was authorized by Congress:

source

Today REITs have grown in popularity to the point where U.S. REITs as a body own an enormous amount of real estate assets (over $3 trillion in gross assets). Furthermore, they come in all shapes and sizes, ranging in size from a few million dollars’ worth of assets to large portfolios with tens of billions of dollars’ worth of world class assets. While there are several diversified REITs that invest in different sectors of real estate, it has become increasingly popular for REITs to specialize in individual asset classes.

Some of the most common include shopping malls, apartment buildings, warehouses and other industrial properties, office buildings, shopping centers, medical offices and research properties, hospitals, senior living and skilled nursing facilities, data centers, casinos, entertainment properties, timberland, farmland, cell towers and other communications infrastructure, hotels, single family homes, single tenant net lease properties such as restaurants and pharmacies, self-storage centers, residential debt and mortgages, and commercial debt and mortgages.

With so many different REITs to choose from, investors today have the luxury of building an extremely diversified real estate portfolio or even betting on individual sectors that they believe are being mispriced by the broader market.

REIT Investment Options

In addition to the numerous real estate sectors available in REIT format, REIT investments themselves can take on several different forms. For example, REITs can be either publicly or privately traded and can also be held directly through shares of common and/or preferred stock or indirectly through open ended or closed ended funds. Investors can also gain exposure to REITs through investing in their bonds.

Publicly traded REITs are the most common form of REIT investing. These instruments are essentially just like any other common stock traded on the public exchanges in that you can buy and sell shares with the click of a mouse on all the major online brokerages. This quality gives it numerous advantages with only possible major downside. Privately traded REITs are similar to their publicly traded counterparts in that they are identical in their corporate status and similar if not the same in their structure. However, their shares do not trade on the public exchanges and, as a result, offer investors considerably less liquidity.

The Pros of Publicly Traded REITs:

Strong growth characteristics thanks to their access to public capital markets. As a result, they can much more easily raise large sums of capital by issuing shares than can privately traded REITs which must rely much more heavily on marketing and third party broker-dealers to generate new investor capital. Provided that management is prudent and issues these publicly traded shares at a lower cost than it can be recycled at, existing shareholders benefit from a virtually unlimited ceiling on the arbitrage benefits of capital issuance and recycling that are enjoyed by publicly traded REITs. In many cases, this can add several percentage points per year to long-term total returns.

Cost efficiency relative to privately traded REITs. This is because privately traded REITs are almost always created by a sponsor with the intent to generate fees. In contrast, many publicly traded REITs (at least, internally managed ones) own their management who simply work for the shareholders as employees. As a result, the conflicts of interest are mitigated, incentives are aligned, and costly fees to the sponsor are avoided. Given that many privately traded REITs employ ~50% leverage and typically charge a 1.5% sponsor fee on assets under management, this can lead to a 3% drag on total returns in private REITs as opposed to a much lower administrative overhead cost on many publicly traded internally managed REITs. The overhead as a percentage of assets and shareholder equity is further reduced by the enhanced growth structure enjoyed by publicly traded REITs as this serves to generate more rapid achievement of economies of scale and spreads out management salaries and expenses over a broader amount of real estate assets.

Reduced risk due to typically enjoying greater liquidity, diversification, public visibility and accountability, asset quality, and balance sheet strength. While certainly not every publicly traded REIT enjoys proper diversification, quality and honest management, high quality assets, or a strong balance sheet, the way they are structured relative to privately traded REITs certainly encourages these traits.

How does this work? Well, publicly traded REITs can be traded instantly with the click of a mouse with very low transaction costs whereas private real estate portfolios may often take years to fully divest. In the process, hefty fees are often charged due to legal, inspection, and advertising requirements, not to mention brokerage and insurance fees.

Additionally, publicly traded REITs, with their tendency to hold much larger portfolios, enjoy greater cash flow stability thanks to diversification across many assets.

Furthermore, with the dozens of analysts that scrutinize each quarterly report and grill management teams four plus times a year at quarterly earnings calls and investor presentations, publicly traded REITs are kept under a microscope, thereby placing extremely strong pressure on management to maintain their fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value and behave in an ethical manner. While no system is perfect at preventing ethical or financial shortcomings, the incentives are certainly much stronger in the publicly traded REIT format than in a privately traded REIT.

Finally, publicly traded REITs often take on less risk over the course of full economic cycles due to their more prudent use of leverage. Many publicly traded REITs use only 30% leverage on a loan-to-value basis whereas private REITs sometimes use up to 80% loan-to-value leverage.

source

If there is one downside to publicly traded REIT investing and relative upside to holding privately traded REITs, it is that publicly traded REIT shares often experience wild gyrations in price. This can often rattle inexperienced investors, causing them to panic and sell their shares too soon during market declines, leading to long term underperformance if not outright losses on invested dollars.

Meanwhile, privately traded REITs are not typically quoted every day or every week, and rarely even on a monthly basis. As a result, investors are blind to the wild changes in investor sentiment and are much more likely to hold on to their shares through periods of market turmoil, even if their underlying real estate holdings are no better off than those in publicly traded REITs. Therefore, before investors decide that since publicly traded REITs enjoy so many advantages to privately traded REITs, they need to be sure that their mental conditioning is sound enough to be able to hold through market volatility.

Finally, as may come as no surprise at this point, publicly traded REITs have a history of considerably outperforming private real estate funds. According to an extensive study conducted by Cambridge Associates, REITs have outperformed private equity funds by nearly 4% per year for the last 25 years:

Source

Using other data source and a slightly different time period, EPRA comes to the same conclusion, with REITs outperforming private real estate by up to 6% per year depending on the underlying strategy (Core, Core+, Value-add, Opportunistic).

Source: EPRA

Exchange Traded Funds

Another form of REIT investment is the exchange traded fund. Exchange traded funds are open ended funds (meaning that new shares are issued every time a new investment is made into the fund and shares are eliminated every time an investor sells their shares) that often follow a low-cost, rules-based, passive approach to investing in which a fund purchases a diversified basket of REIT shares and manages the portfolio on behalf of the investors.

While in the past the only way to invest in publicly traded REITs was by purchasing individual REIT securities, that changed with the introduction of the mutual fund and later the exchange-traded fund. These offerings are financial products where retail investors purchase units of the fund and the money is professionally managed by an expert investment manager, according to a fixed set of rules and/or a list of securities (i.e., an “index”). Passive investing has come out of the latter of these instruments, as it is the practice of putting your funds into a broadly diversified ETF that often tracks a particular market index minus (typically very low) fees. It is called “passive” investing as opposed to “active” investing because there is no decision making or trading being done to reconfigure the portfolio other than to continue mirroring its target index as accurately as possible.

The reason that an increasing number of investors choose this approach is because:

It provides instant wide diversification. This is helpful for investors with small portfolios, as they can get the necessary diversification from owning multiple REITs without wasting money on many brokerage commission fees. It has a low time commitment. Once purchased, investors can "sit and forget" about their ETF. No additional research is required, since the fund is being managed by a team of investment professionals. It is almost always cheaper than investing in mutual fund counterparts. There are several REIT ETFs that have very low annual expense ratios (0.5% or lower). Most REIT mutual funds would have a fee of 1% or more (which amounts of $1,000 of annual fees on a $100,000 portfolio). For example, some of today’s most popular REIT ETFs, Vanguard (VNQ) and iShares (IYR), have expense ratios of just 0.12% and 0.43%, respectively.

Because of the combination of these three qualities, ETFs are widely perceived as generating comparable, if not superior, risk-adjusted returns relative to active investing strategies despite requiring much less time, effort, and expertise.

Closed Ended Funds

Closed ended funds (CEFs) are another way that investors can gain access to REITs. CEFs can be useful vehicles for investors for several reasons:

(1) They offer active exposure to REITs. While index ETFs like VNQ offer similar diversity and convenience at lower cost, CEFs do provide active management, which could potentially lead to outperformance over the long run if the active manager is adequately skilled.

(2) They offer leveraged exposure to REITs. As both leveraged CEFs (RMR (RIF) and Cohen & Steers (RQI)) show in the chart below, this use of leverage can lead to significant outperformance relative to an unleveraged ETF (such as Vanguard’s (VNQ)) during a bull market.

(3) They offer potentially higher yields thanks to leverage and active management. This makes them attractive options for income investors.

However, a con is that over the course of a full economic cycle the leverage cuts both ways, often leading to negligible impact if not material underperformance when not managed correctly. Additionally, investors need to be mindful of management fees as well as how its share issuance practices can dilute shareholders if done at discounts to NAV.

Why Invest in REITs in 2019?

While many of the pros have already been laid out, the two biggest reasons to invest in REITs today are superior total return potential relative to other asset classes and the ability to generate steady and growing passive income that can fund a comfortable lifestyle in retirement.

Although investors have historically put most of their wealth into traditional financial assets such as stocks, bonds and cash, moving forward this may prove to be a highly unsatisfying approach. This is because:

(1) Stocks are generally risky and efficiently priced, relying almost entirely on price appreciation to sustainably fund a retirement. Historically when the goal was to earn high returns, investors would turn to stocks. But with elevated valuations in a late cycle economy, the future rewards are expected to be quite mediocre on a risk-adjusted basis.

source

(2) Bonds provide low returns in today’s historically low interest rate environment. Historically, income investors would turn to bonds (LQD, VCLT, IEF). While this may have worked well in the past and allowed investors to earn a satisfying yield, today's environment is much less favorable to bond investors. After a multi decade-long decline in interest rates, the yields are now at historically low levels:

source

(3) Cash does not protect against inflation.

With these risks in mind, REITs are poised to play an increasingly prominent role in retirement investment portfolios moving forward for three main reasons:

The ongoing inefficiencies and steep discounts to net asset value found in the REIT and other real asset sectors. Over the past 30 years, the Yale Endowment Fund returned an unparalleled 13% per year. Similarly, Brookfield (BAM) earned a 16% annual return over the same time frame – compared to just 7% for the S&P 500 (SPY):

source

This is in large part because real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate in value and grow cash flow. A well-located office tower may yield 6% and grow in value by 3% per year. Add to that a bit of leverage and you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns even in 2019. When linked to publicly traded shares like in a REIT, real estate is also easier to arbitrage to enhance returns given the numerous inefficiencies. REITs, especially in the small cap space, regularly trade at steep discounts to NAV even though in some cases the underlying assets have a strong bid in the private marketplace. Shrewd management teams – such as Brookfield’s – can capitalize on this by selling assets into the private marketplace and then recycle the capital into the public marketplace by repurchasing shares at a discount to NAV. Similarly, when their shares trade at a premium to NAV, management can issue shares and then recycle the funds into accretive acquisitions of assets through the private marketplace.

REIT’s focus on generating attractive and fairly stable income. The 10-year treasury may yield only 2%, but real estate will often trade at yields in the 6%-10% range and can be leveraged to generate even greater cash-on-cash returns. This income can then be used to reinvest, live, or save. With higher income coming in, investors are also less dependent on stock market appreciation which is much more uncertain.

Real estate’s ability to serve as a hedge against inflation. When you invest in low yielding bonds, you are at big risk of accelerating inflation. Real estate, on the other hand, is well-protected as its income and values tend to grow along with inflation.

Recession Resiliency

Furthermore, while the past decade has been a long and very rewarding one for all investors, we should remain mindful that such gains cannot continue forever and that sooner or later we will go through another recession with negative returns for stocks and REITs.

While historically, recessions occur in 5-10-year intervals when unemployment rates hit 4-5% figures, we are now 11 years into the current economic expansion and the unemployment rate is at just 3.7%. Moreover, the stock market is today sitting at close to all-time highs, the yield curve has recently inverted, and consumer confidence is dropping due to recession fears. This all points to the distinct possibility that a recession will arrive sooner rather than later.

With this in mind, we believe that defensively oriented REITs will be positioned to outperform many other equities during the next recession. Despite the fact that 2008 and 2009 were very rough years for REITs, due to the housing market crash and banks shutting down, which in turn made refinancing debt much more difficult or even impossible in some cases, in reality, the Great Financial Crisis was a rather exceptional event that is unlikely to repeat itself in the future. Each recession is different, and REITs have fared way better than regular stocks during most recessions.

Researchers from Cohen & Streets note that:

“REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 7% annually in late-cycle periods since 1991 and have offered meaningful downside protection in recessions, underscoring the potential value of defensive, lease-based revenues and high dividend yields in an environment of heightened uncertainty.”

source

Today, REITs are enjoying their strongest balance sheets ever in their history, healthy fundamentals, and trade at discounts to stocks. Therefore, we would expect REITs to outperform stocks in today’s late-cycle economy, and even more so as the cycle finally turns.

This conviction stems primarily from the fact that landlords participate in the profit earned by their tenants through rents that are contractually guaranteed - often for many years to come. It protects property owners from changing market conditions, and therefore, it is common for property earnings to remain perfectly steady even in a recession. This is especially true for REITs, as they own highly diversified portfolios with hundreds or thousands of leases. Even during the sharpest real estate crash of mankind, the same-store NOI of REITs dropped by just 2%. Most tenants kept paying their rents in full and on time:

source

On the other hand, a regular business will typically feel the impact of a recession long before the average REIT. Take the example of a manufacturing company that may see its order book cut in half from one year to the next and see its profit plummet along with it.

Real estate is the epitome of Benjamin Graham’s definition of an investment. It is quite simply a piece of Planet Earth that combines land with a man-made structural improvement. As a result, it's a tangible asset that provides clear value to its occupier. Additionally, the nature of its value is limited, necessary, and flexible - giving it remarkable durability and stability in value.

Real estate is limited because the amount of land on Planet Earth is finite and only certain portions of earth are suitable for various types of real estate (i.e., the Sahara Desert is not ideal for most types of farming).

Real estate also is necessary because everyone in the world needs shelter in which to live, farmland for growing food, factories to produce goods, storehouses to keep surplus food and goods until needed, etc. Simply put: Real estate is absolutely needed for the survival and prosperity of the human race and cannot be replaced.

Finally, real estate is flexible in that many buildings can serve multiple purposes with only a little or even no changes needed to the land or the structure, and even when significant redevelopment is needed, it can still often be done in a profitable manner over the long run. As a result, even property that's currently allocated to a business enterprise that is no longer sufficiently profitable still possesses significant value due to its flexibility.

These qualities make it extremely unlikely to become worthless over time, unless it's grossly mismanaged and overleveraged. Again, this is especially true in the case of REITs, because they own highly diversified portfolios of hundreds of properties that are professionally managed and only use moderate leverage.

On the other hand, businesses come and go. Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) was replaced by Amazon (AMZN). Nokia (NOK) was replaced by Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). The list goes on and on. The reality is that a business is much less durable to changes than a property investment, which makes it so much riskier in the long run.

Trade War Resiliency

History suggests that trade wars negatively impact equity prices, and it will likely have an outsized impact in today’s world in which we are more globalized than ever before, U.S. large-cap companies (SPY) generate a very high percentage of their profits abroad, and the market is trading at close to an all-time high which places an enormous burden on corporations to continue delivering record profits. Unless the trade war is resolved soon, it is unlikely that the stock market can continue to sustain its current frothy levels.

As a result, we doubt that US large caps are the best place to be right now. Volatility will remain sky-high, and investors could be in for a poor surprise as tariffs start to show their impact on the economy. Instead, we believe that REITs are much better positioned to face this challenging outlook as real estate investments are very local with no “direct” exposure to trade wars. A US REIT renting space to a tenant within the US is paid in US dollars and is not directly affected by trade disputes.

Conclusion

The current investment environment clearly favors real asset investments like REITs, and institutions are taking note.

In less than 10 years, institutional capital in this space has grown by $20 trillion and another ~$40 trillion is expected in the decade ahead.

source

Allocations to real assets were only 5% in 2000. Today it is closer to 25%, and in 10 years this figure is expected to exceed 40%:

source

At High Yield Landlord, we are ahead of the crowd with the majority of our Core Portfolio already invested in high cash flowing real assets, primarily REITs, MLPs and other infrastructure-like assets with toll road-like earnings.

Thanks to these factors, in combination with the many aforementioned advantages afforded to the asset class, publicly traded REITs have outperformed broader investment markets over the long term.

source

As we have shown in this quick guide, REITs bring the best of both stocks and real estate to investors in one package, making them the best all-around investment vehicle available today, especially considering the low interest rate, slowing growth, and increasingly protectionist macroeconomic environment.

