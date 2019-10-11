Falcon Minerals - Set To Soar

FLMN - Falcon Minerals

The Basic Story - Eagle Ford minerals player. Truly a small cap name but paying an annualized last quarter's dividend of $0.60 for an implied yield of 10%. Pretty simple mineral story with a focus on oil window acreage in the sweet spot of the play (they are ontrend with MGY's Karnes position). They also hold some mineral rights in Appalachia with minor amounts of natural gas production (we don't have a breakout but the EFS is in charge here). We've taken a basic look at the back half of this year and next year and with more conservative than Street production assumptions arrive at a low double digits implied yield on the 2020 number even at $45 oil. The stock is off 25% YTD and just above its all time lows.

Balance Sheet:

0.6x net debt to 2Q19 annualized EBITDA,

Revolver is 35% drawn as they add acreage with debt,

They have no senior debt.

Other Items:

They have no capex given they are a minerals play so it's in the free cash flow and return of cash category,

Same for LOE, none,

Operating costs are low for their size.

Like many in the Eagle Ford they see premium pricing for both oil and natural gas (see differentials under the Revenue section in the cheat sheet below).

Short interest: 5% of the float is short.

Rig count on their acreage has doubled since the start of the year (as of September); this is very strong IRR country with some of the lowest unconventional play break evens in the U.S.

Like many non operators they note rigs on their acreage and wells in gross wells in progress; they call it line of site and it moved from 150 wells on the 1Q call to 179 on the 2Q call (a little over 1% NRI average).

Primary operators: BP, Devon, Conoco, EOG. They says 50% of EOG, COP, and BP/DVN rigs in the Eagle Ford are running on their position.

Management hails from Atlas (solid).

Potential Catalyst: 4 COP operated longer laterals (Hooks Ranch wells) that should be turned in line around year end (not in the 2H19 guidance) and which have a significantly higher than normal interest for them (22.5% net revenue interest in that area with these wells coming in around 3.65% NRI).

There's also a warrant here (FLMNW), one warrant buys one share (currently $11.38 strike, the strike can fall over time with increased dividends) with the warrant trading at $0.37 (and expiring in July 2022).

Items that may have pressured the name:

Hedges: they don't have any but unlike some minerals companies this does not appear to be a set policy.

1H19 volumes came it exactly at the bottom of the guidance range; they had some one time items during the second quarter that impacted oil production,

2Q19 volumes were below expectations vs prior guidance (although guidance covers a 6 month period).

2H19 volume guidance is 5.0 to 5.5 MBOEpd vs guidance for 2Q-3Q period of 5.1 to 5.6 MBOEpd and again does not include the 4 COP wells, some of which may squeak into the calendar 2019 turn in line list.

As with other minerals names, a portion of the production is estimated at the time of the quarterly report and trued up later. They're trying to err on the conservative side to avoid future period negative adjustments.

Quick Model Thoughts:

For 2H19 we get between $0.27 and $0.30 on $50 to $55 oil. Recall that 3Q just came in at $56 for the oil price average and they will come in at a premium.

For 2020, we have assumed more modest growth than the Street. Still, at $45 oil we are at an 11% implied yield with $60 oil at 14%.

Nutshell: Interesting little mineral player with a strong implied yields. No worries with the balance sheet. Very good real estate. Big operators who are unlikely to significantly slow activity near term. Just small and likely forgotten at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FLMN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.