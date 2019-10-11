Peloton: Shorting A Fitness Disruptor

Thesis

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) went public just last week. Since then, the company’s stock has declined by more than 6% and on Tuesday. Its debut was a continuation of a relatively weak period for IPOs. This year, most hyped IPOs like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have disappointed. Companies like Pinterest (PINS), Zoom Video (ZM), and Beyond Meat (BYND) that did well initially have seen their stock prices drop by double digits. In this article, I will explain why I have established a small short position on Peloton. In a nutshell, I believe that the company will be disrupted by less expensive alternatives.

Introduction

To starters, Peloton is a company that is disrupting the fitness industry. The company has created a fitness bike that starts at $2245 and a treadmill that starts at $4,295. In addition to this, the company offers a subscription package that starts at $20 per month. With the subscription, users can access on demand fitness classes and even interact with global fitness trainers. The company revealed in its S1 that it has more than 1.4 million members. The company has sold more than 577k bikes and treadmills. In addition, the company sells a number of accessories and fitness products.

The company has the benefit of being the first-mover in a fitness category that is growing. This is driven by an aging population and energized millennials who want to keep fit. The number of overweight people is increasing and more people are working from home. Further, many young people are starting to experiment with new products.

While I have not used the company’s products, friends who have used them keep talking about how good they are. As such, on a product quality, I don’t have any problem with the company’s products. Its fast growth is a further testament to how good they are.

Own Worst Enemy

As I wrote before, I see a close similarity between Peloton and Apple. The two companies sell high quality products that have a premium price. Also, the two companies are trying to shift their strategy to the services model. It is this subscription model that Peloton believes that it is a technology company. Other than that, Peloton is just a hardware company.

Having a first-mover advantage has allowed Peloton to grow at a very fast rate. For example, it has seen its annual revenue grow from $218 million in 2017 to more than $900 million in 2018. This is incredible growth that is likely to continue in the next few years.

However, this growth could be a problem for the company now that most people know about the connected fitness industry. The problem is that Peloton’s bike and treadmill are more expensive than the average. In Amazon (AMZN), most good-quality treadmills cost less than $1,000. There are many similar treadmills that go for less than $400. The same is true for many fitness bikes that go for less than $500.

Therefore, now that many people know about connected fitness, I see a possibility of copycat companies coming with similar products. Just this week, the company sued Echelon Fitness, a company that is valued at more than $100 million. Echelon’s connected bike is selling at just $838. Equinox, the country’s biggest fitness company has said that it will start selling its own connected bike and treadmill. Other small startups have also joined the industry. For example, Zwift has raised more than $164 million while Flywheel has raised more than $120 million. Mirror, which offers a nearly invisible interactive gym studio has raised more than $40 million.

Source: Mirror

As more people move to connected fitness, there is a possibility that they will opt to go for less-expensive products that offer an equally good service. Remember, most Americans are living from paycheck to paycheck and the level of consumer debt has reached an all-time high.

Peloton’s biggest asset could be its large library of on-demand videos and a large number of instructors. However, the company does not have exclusive rights to most of its instructors. Therefore, most of them will use multiple services, which will enable them grow their income.

Another problem that Peloton is having is that more than 70% of its income is through its connected fitness products. The problem is that these are not products that people replace often. If you have a treadmill or a fitness bike, you will not buy a new one regularly. For example, the average lifespan of a treadmill is between 7 and 12 years. Also, a family does not need several of these products. An average family is just fine with just a bike and a treadmill.

Finally, I see churn as a key issue in the subscription business. Obviously, people who buy a $4,000 treadmill can easily afford $40 per month for a subscription. The problem is that people tend to give up on their fitness goals all the time. Personally, I have tried to stay fit but I always give up within the first month. 90% of people who hit the gym quit within 90 days. Therefore, I see a scenario where most people who pay $40 every month giving up within the first few years. Still, in the next few quarters, I believe we will see the company continue to grow its subscribers.

Final Thoughts

The company’s current valuation of more than $6.5 billion is not very ridiculous for a fast-growing company with more than 1.7 million subscribers. In the past one year, the company managed to grow its revenue by more than 110%. With the publicity it developed during the IPO, I believe the company will likely double its revenue this year. This means that the company could reach a revenue of more than $1.8 billion. The company will also likely see additional subscribers. These could push the stock price higher in the short term. This is the reason why I initiated just a small short position. In the long-term, I believe the stock could see significant declines as hardware sales start to slow.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.