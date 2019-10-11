IPO Update: BRP Group Readies $246 Million IPO Plan

BRP has grown quickly but mostly through acquisition; the IPO appears too pricey for my taste, although a lower entry point post-IPO may be enticing.

Quick Take

BRP Group (BRP) has filed to raise $246 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company operates as an insurance distribution firm for various personal and business insurance lines.

BRP is growing quickly but that is mostly due to acquisition; the IPO appears richly priced, so I’ll wait until after the IPO to see if a lower entry point presents itself.

Company & Business

Tampa, Florida-based BRP was founded in 2011 to provide insurance products and related services to clients in the US and internationally.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Trevor Baldwin, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously Commercial Risk Advisor at what is today the Middle Market Operating Group.

BRP has 40 offices spread across four US states and recently acquired the ‘MGA of the Future’ platform which represents a wholesale/managing general agent [MGA] platform that enables clients with access to insurance markets and Insurance Company Partners, insurance companies that the firm has contractual relationships with, to transact insurance and related services in pioneering ways.

The firm offers products across four insurance segments, namely commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, as well as medicare industries which management divides into four groups named Middle Market, MainStreet, Medicare, and Specialty, respectively.

The ‘Middle Market’ group consists of risk management, commercial risk management and employee benefits solutions for medium-to-large sized organizations and high-net worth individuals and their families.

Under MainStreet, BRP provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, as well as life and health solutions for individuals and businesses.

The Medicare group operations are focused on consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to ‘seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals’ through a network of agents.

Specialty operations are focused on providing specialty insurers, professionals, individuals and niche industry businesses with access to specialty markets, capabilities and programs that usually require complex underwriting and placement.

Management anticipates to launch a new MainStreet platform, named ‘Guided Solutions,’ in 2020 that represents a cloud-based technology solutions that provides clients with ‘routine and predictable service and differentiated and holistic advice.’

Customer Acquisition & Market

Besides leveraging their currently established full-service platform and the launch of their planned Guided Solutions platform, BRP intends to continue its growth through the hiring of ‘top tier’ talent, increased geographic presence in the US, improved client value propositions and new lines of insurance.

Commissions and employee compensation expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fairly stable, per the table below:

Commissions & Employee Comp. Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 64.0% 2018 64.7% 2017 64.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The commissions and employee compensation efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of commissions and employee compensation, was stable at 0.6x in the most recent periods, as shown in the table below:

Commissions & Employee Comp. Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.6 2018 0.6

Source: Company registration statement

According to a 2019 market research report by IBIS World, the US insurance industry in the US reached $167 billion in 2019.

This represents a CAGR of 2.4% between 2014 and 2019.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are continued macroeconomic growth, beneficial legislation, and positive trends in the insurance market.

Major publicly held firms that provide insurance solutions in the US include:

Marsh & McLennan (MMC)

Aon (AON)

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

BRBR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increasing operating profit and operating margin

Growing net income

Variable but upwardly trending cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 62,897,206 55.4% 2018 $ 79,879,733 66.4% 2017 $ 48,014,994 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 11,996,087 19.1% 2018 $ 9,529,348 11.9% 2017 $ 5,814,253 12.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 6,782,645 2018 $ 2,689,180 2017 $ 3,850,381 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 8,787,632 2018 $ 11,793,179 2017 $ 8,015,437

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $12.8 million in cash and $268.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $11.6 million.

IPO Details

BRP intends to sell 16.4 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $15 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $264 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A and Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.05 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.52%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds that we receive from this offering to purchase 14,000,000 newly-issued LLC Units from Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC, 1,800,000 LLC Units from Lowry Baldwin, our Chairman, and 600,000 LLC Units from Villages Invesco at a purchase price per LLC Unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock after underwriting discounts and commissions. Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC will use the proceeds from the sale of LLC Units to BRP Group, Inc. as follows: [i] to pay fees and expenses of approximately $4.9 million in connection with this offering and the Reorganization Transactions; [ii] to repay $77.5 million of our outstanding borrowings under our Credit Agreements, including all of the outstanding borrowings under the Villages Credit Agreement and [iii] for general corporate purposes, such as for working capital and for potential strategic acquisitions of, or investments in, other businesses or technologies that we believe will complement our current business and expansion strategies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities, Raymond James, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Commentary

BRP is a small sized insurance distributor that is growing rapidly, producing earnings and positive cash flow.

However, much of that growth is due to acquisitions. Organic growth was 18% in 2018 and 17% in 2017.

Management has aggressively acquired what it calls ‘partnerships,’ or other insurance brokers, in recent years.

Its growth strategy is predicated on continued acquisitions and professional integration of new insurance brokers onto its platform.

While the firm is pursuing a roll-up strategy, other major insurance players are taking note and may seek to acquire independent brokers to deny BRP growth opportunities via acquisition.

As a comparable-based valuation, BRP is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue of more than three times that of publicly-held Arthur J. Gallagher. AJG has a lower growth rate but produces EPS of $3.66 versus BRP’s $0.10.

Keep in mind that BRP’s high growth rate is mostly from acquisitions, organic growth is much lower and closer to that of AJG. BRP’s free cash flow yield is also quite low, at only 1.29%.

In sum, BRP looks overpriced at IPO. An option for interested investors would be to take a ‘wait-and-see’ approach to determine if there is a lower entry point post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 23, 2019.

