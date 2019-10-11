Less Competition Is Good For Gold

In the years leading up to last October’s gold price reversal, the metal had more than its fair share of competitors. Investors guided by risk aversion were often divided in their allegiance among various asset categories. While some preferred the traditional safe haven of U.S. Treasury bonds, a growing number of participants turned to the cryptocurrency sphere as a way to hedge against global economic uncertainty.

Yet as we enter the 1-year anniversary of gold’s latest bull market, it’s clear that the precious metal has eclipsed bitcoin as a preferred safety asset. Moreover, gold’s popularity has also exceeded that of other traditional safe havens including the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. As we’ll discuss here, the fact that gold has cemented its status as a premier safety-oriented asset bodes well for its longer-term outlook.

It has been more than a year since investors’ collective focus on growth was supplanted with a desire for safety. This move away from risk and toward safety was mainly the result of the U.S.-China tariff dispute taking on greater dimensions starting last summer. Since then, Treasury bonds and gold have been among the top-performing assets due mainly to safety-related demand. The extent to which both U.S. government bond and gold prices have appreciated can be seen in the following chart. It shows the past year’s performance for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) compared with the gold price. It also highlights the synchronization between the bull markets in both assets. The chart makes clear that a bull market is underway in fear-based assets as investors eschew risk in favor of safety.

Source: BigCharts

While Treasury bonds still offer strong competition for gold, other traditional safety assets have fallen by the wayside since last year. One such asset is the Japanese yen which investors have historically turned to in times of great uncertainty. The graph below shows the past year’s performance of the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY), my favorite yen proxy. Compared with gold’s performance over that same period, there’s no question that investors have shown a clear preference for the yellow metal over even the safest of international currencies.

Source: BigCharts

In a similar vein, gold is also outperforming the Swiss franc – that other major currency which investors have often preferred as a safe haven during troubled times. Below is a comparison of the Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) with the gold price since last year. As this chart suggests, gold has outperformed the Swiss franc by a significant margin on a 1-year basis. Gold’s outperformance relative to both the yen and the franc should continue in the coming months as global economic and political uncertainties show no signs of receding.

Source: BigCharts

A further consideration is how much gold has outperformed cryptocurrencies like the popular bitcoin. While there have been times in recent years when investors were turning to the crypto sphere during periods of financial market volatility, since this summer, bitcoin seems to have fallen by the wayside as gold’s popularity has eclipsed that of cryptocurrencies. This can be seen in the graph below which compares the gold price with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). While the bitcoin ETF’s price has trended lower in recent months, gold’s price has gone in the opposite direction as investors have increasingly demanded the protection that gold affords against global uncertainties.

Source: BigCharts

The fact that bitcoin and the traditionally safe-haven foreign currencies aren’t competing with gold for investors’ funds right now is bullish for the metal’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook. It’s obvious that investors have evaluated the many safe havens available and have concluded that, for now at least, gold is one of the best asset choices when it comes to offering protection against financial market volatility. As long as trade war and Brexit concerns remain foremost on investors’ minds, participants should expect gold to continue its strong performance relative to equities and the other assets mentioned here. A bullish intermediate-term stance for gold investors is also still warranted.

On a strategic note, I’m waiting for both the gold price and the gold mining stocks to confirm a breakout before initiating a new trading position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), my preferred trading vehicle for the gold mining stocks. I’m currently in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. However, GDX closed decisively above its 15-day moving average on Oct. 8, and is very close to confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom per the rules of my technical trading discipline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.