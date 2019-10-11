When Hagrid Meets Mario, It's Comcast That Should Power Up

Let's be honest, a whole lot of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) customers don't exactly love the company. Investors may make the mistake of letting their feelings about the company take over their decision-making process about the stock. One of the biggest perceived negatives facing the company is the cord-cutting phenomenon. In a crazy twist, cord-cutting could end up being a positive for Comcast. While everyone worries about Comcast's debt and whether the Sky purchase will work out, the company's Parks business could show an uptick in business over the next several years. In addition, Comcast's value is still very compelling even after the stock's recent run.

One of these things is not like the other

In most cases, cord cutting refers to cutting the video cord from a cable company. It seems this phenomenon is getting an increasing level of press coverage. Unfortunately, the conclusions in many articles are off the mark. The assumption is that customers will cut the cord and leave their cable provider completely, which isn't easy to do.

(Source: U.S. Department of Commerce)

On the surface, it seems like there has been significant competition in the Internet business for years. However, what the Department of Commerce failed to realize from the above statistics is the available options don't offer the same speeds.

A more recent study from early this year found, "A vast majority of homes only have their cable monopoly as their choice for speeds in excess of 100 Mbps." A FCC Internet Access Services Report from last year noted that only "41% of the country has Internet service with 100 Mbps speeds. The FCC went on to say that "one Internet provider serves 85 percent of those locations."

In order to cut the video cord, customers need decent Internet speeds to stream their favorite shows. Though there are technically many options, it seems real competition still doesn't exist in much of the country. In short, Comcast offers fast Internet speeds and the places it faces real competition are few and far between. As a customer, this situation is frustrating. As an investor, I try to remember Peter Lynch's wise words, "In business, competition is never as healthy as total domination."

For those worried about the arrival of 5G and how it could disrupt the cable industry, these concerns seem overblown, at least in the short term. Most of the major wireless carriers don't expect to reach a significant portion of the country until at least some time in 2020. In addition, customers should likely think about their existing devices and ask, how will they connect to 5G?

If you have a smartphone and you want to connect to a 5G network, it must have a 5G modem. Most mobile phones today do not have this capability. If you have an iPad, other tablets, Xbox, or Smart TV, a significant number of these devices connect through WiFi. One great promise of 5G is the ability to connect wirelessly to the network. However, a network without an access point in each customer's home presents a challenge of connecting a WiFi capable router.

Even if wireless companies utilize a base station that can connect to a router, that means the connection through WiFi will be limited to the speed and latency the router can provide. The point is, Comcast may see customers cut the video cord, but in the short to medium term, cutting the Internet portion of their service just isn't a real possibility for many.

Not all it's cracked up to be

Many investors have been told that cable companies will suffer, as people cut their video service. However, Comcast suggested otherwise in its last conference call. The CFO Michael Cavanagh said the following:

Strong connectivity results and focus on cost control, coupled with the decrease in cable CapEx intensity as the mix of our business continues to shift. Together this drove a 22% increase in net cash flow at Cable in the first half of the year."

What some may not realize is, while the cable video service does make Comcast money, it also costs money in technical service calls, customer service calls, and can lead to dissatisfaction. Even with customers cutting the video cord, Comcast is gaining overall relationships. Last quarter, Comcast said overall relationships increased by 3.4% annually. This percentage gain ironically matched Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) gain last quarter.

Even with significant press devoted to cutting the cord, the phenomenon isn't resulting in dramatic decreases in video subscribers at either company. Last quarter, Comcast reported its Residential Video customers declined by 2% annually. Charter reported a similar 2.5% annual decline. What should be no surprise is both Charter and Comcast have more Residential High-Speed Internet customers and these relationships are growing.

(Source: Xfinity Internet Service)

Comcast reported Residential High-Speed Internet customers increased by just under 5% annually, while Charter posted a gain of just over 5%. Comcast has about 5 million more Residential Internet customers than Residential Video customers. As long as Comcast can grow its larger business (Internet) faster than its smaller business (Video) declines, the company will do well.

Where Hagrid meets Mario

If you mention Comcast to many people, the last thing they probably think of is Harry Potter. Since Comcast owns NBCUniversal, any addition to its Universal Studios theme parks helps the company's results. The new Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has been a recent hit addition.

(Source: Universal Orlando - Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure)

Though Theme Parks are a relatively small part of the Comcast pie, this division could become more important over the next several years. The company said Hagrid's ride was part of a magical effect on Theme Park revenues which increased by 7.5% year-over-year. Adding new attractions is always a risk, as they must live up to the hype. However, there is little question that new parks and attractions can provide a lift to a company's results.

A paper back in 2010 stated, "new attractions opened at Park D during the research period have had a positive long-term influence on attendance." The park in question isn't as important as the implication. Not only do new attractions help the company but the effect also lasts for years.

In 2016, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened at Universal Studios Hollywood and was considered a, "smashing start." Walt Disney's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been met with less than stellar response, yet the company still witnessed an increase in its Parks revenue of 7% annually last quarter. For guests to continue visiting parks and spending their hard-earned money, the companies need to keep adding attractions.

Going with this theme, NBCUniversal will open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in 2020. The initial setup will have two attractions, with Mario and Yoshi as the central characters. There isn't a defined date yet, but Universal also plans on bringing Super Nintendo World to Universal Studios Hollywood and maybe to its other parks as well.

As if Mario wasn't big enough, the company plans on opening Universal Studios Beijing as its largest theme park yet. Universal Beijing will have attractions tied to Harry Potter, Minions, Transformers, and "new rides that we have never done before." The company said much of the park will be indoors to allow more visits during the cold winter months.

Given that Theme Parks posted $1.5 billion in sales in the last quarter, it's not a stretch to suggest that this business could at least double or triple over the next several years. Though parks are a small part of Comcast today, investors have a lot to look forward to.

Better, cheaper, and lower

When I compare the valuation of Comcast to its peer Charter, the numbers heavily favor buying Comcast stock. First, analyst estimates for Comcast seem somewhat more realistic. Charter will be integrating acquisitions, yet the current analyst expectation is for more than 46% annual EPS growth over the next five years. The problem with this theory is in the last three quarters, Charter has gotten worse missing analyst predictions each time.

Three quarters ago, Charter missed estimates by almost 15%. Two quarters ago, the company missed by almost 22%, and last quarter, the miss was almost 25%. While it's true that future results can't be predicted by past performance, I would like to see Charter start moving in the other direction. In addition, Charter's forward P/E sits north of 30 times earnings. This number could be difficult to achieve if the company keeps missing estimates.

Comcast, on the other hand, has beaten estimates each of the last four quarters, by an average of just over 6%. Analysts are calling for roughly 10% annual EPS growth in the next five years. Between a more profitable cable business and transformative Theme Park revenue, it's not hard to imagine the company could do better. Where the rubber meets the road, Comcast's projected P/E is just 13, and it pays a dividend yield of just under 2%.

It's true that Charter has been buying back shares, but with no dividend and a P/E that is nearly triple its peer, this is a tough comparison to buy into. In the last six months, Comcast's dividend payout ratio based on core free cash flow was just 20%. By point of comparison, Charter used almost 67% of its core free cash flow buying back shares.

Charter fans will point to the fact that the company retired about 5% of its shares over the last year. However, investors can't spend share repurchases, and there is no way to reinvest these for future benefit. In the end, both companies are going through what seems like a positive transition in the cable business. However, Comcast has far more diversity with NBCUniversal and Sky to bring growth to the table. With a much cheaper stock, a good dividend, and realistic growth, Comcast seems to be the undervalued pick to go with today.

