FOMC Minutes, Fed To Expand Its Balance Sheet - But This Isn't An Expansion Of QE

This was pretty well known before we saw the FOMC minutes, inflation and growth rates say more stimulus might be a good idea and won't be harmful.

It's likely that the Federal Reserve will cut the target interest rate again this month, probably not in December.

The thing not to misunderstand

Major parts of the FOMC minutes are easy enough to understand. Inflation remains low and there's a slowing down in growth. The first gives room for monetary policy to be relaxed, the second gives a reason to do so. Thus we all now expect a cut in the target interest rate this month. Looking further into the future maybe but probably not one in December.

The thing that some will get wrong though is the announcement of an expansion of the balance sheet. Some will take this as a restart of quantitative easing, QE, and that's not what it is, not at all. Rather, this is to deal with the Repogeddon problem over in the repo markets.

The importance to us as investors is that this won't influence longer term interest rates at all, any change will be in the bills rate, the short term one. Thus we should be accurately positioned for any change, not get the effects on long and short term rates the wrong way around.

Interest rates.

We've all been viewing much the same information that the Fed itself looks at and coming to much the same conclusion. Economic growth is slowing meaning that perhaps a little stimulatory action is called for. Sure, we're at something like full employment, real wages are rising, but we still can't see the expected inflation.

That is, there is room for a 0.25% cut in rates and good enough reason to have one. So, why not? Thus our expectation that rates will be cut later this month.

That's all easy enough.

Repogeddon

There is though this other problem over in the financial markets. Repo rates have spiked, as much as 10% for some people. Quite why is still argued about:

That's a more important question, why is there this spike in repo rates? We've got tales of a spike in corporate tax payments, large margin calls as futures markets reacted to the Saudi oil problems and so on. Well, maybe those are the causes. It's true that margin calls seems an odd one as there's always someone on the other side of such trades and they'd be gaining margin deposits in equal and opposite amounts. More persuasive to me is that the last attempt to fix the financial markets has made them more dangerous. By insisting upon central clearing we've also insisted on creating bottlenecks in the markets. There is a reason why the internet was designed to be decentralised - many paths is more resilient.

The solution though is clear - the Fed should supply more liquidity when it is needed.

Expanding the balance sheet

(Federal Reserve balance sheet from Moody's analytics)

That means expanding - or perhaps better as a description changing - the Fed's balance sheet.

The following morning, in accordance with the FOMC's directive to the Desk to foster conditions to maintain the EFFR in the target range, the Desk conducted overnight repurchase operations for up to $75 billion. After the operation, rates in secured and unsecured markets declined sharply. Rates in secured markets were trading around 2.5 percent after the operation. Market participants reportedly expected that additional temporary open market operations would be necessary both over subsequent days and around the end of the quarter.

Fed intervention works. Which is great, but that means the Fed should have more of the tools to do that intervention.

Also, Powell sent a fairly clear signal that the central bank will resume expanding its balance, but this is to increase reserve amounts in the banking system and shouldn’t be confused with quantitative easing, which has a different objective. Powell has referred to the future increase in the Fed’s balance sheet as organic growth, but it's likely that it will still be confused with QE.Powell shed some light on a few key details, including that the expansion would focus on Treasury bills, which is not surprising because the Fed has wanted to shorten the maturity distribution of the securities on its balance sheet. Also, by focusing on the short end of the yield curve it may help with the messaging that this is an organic expansion of the balance sheet rather than QE, with the latter focusing on the belly and long end of the yield curve.

Treasury bills are the tool of choice to be able to provide liquidity to the repo market. If more such liquidity is needed then the Fed should have more of them. This will be an expansion of the balance sheet. So, the balance sheet will be expanded.

But it's important that we understand the effects here. This is not an expansion of QE and it won't have the same effect upon long term yields. In fact, it'll almost certainly have no effect whatsoever upon long term yields. Thus we shouldn't try to trade long term yields off the back of this balance sheet expansion.

My view

The repo market problems look to be well in hand and that proposed change in the Fed balance sheet seems sensible. We're moving toward near certainty about another rate cut at the next meeting as well.

The investor view

Yes, be interested in the next rate cut although it's been trailed obviously enough that it's already incorporated into prices.

The thing to be wary of is that balance sheet expansion. There's no formal announcement of it as yet and there could be price movements when there is. But we need to be careful about what the effect will be.

If it was QE restarting again then the effect would be upon long yields. This isn't what is going to happen though. Rather, increasing the balance sheet with T-bills to produce liquidity for the repo market won't change those long yields at all.

Don't try, therefore, to trade any balance sheet expansion as a resumption of QE. On the very simple grounds that it isn't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.