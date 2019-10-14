19% Discount To NAV Creates Upside For This 12% Yield From Armour Residential

We have another buy rating! But, you may not like it. Many have been burned in the mortgage REIT space.

Common shares in residential mortgage REITs are basically built for trading. They have high yields and complicated income statements. That combination leads to money flooding in and out of the sector while distorting price-to-book ratios between comparable REITs.

The thing that pains me about mortgage REITs is seeing how many investors and analysts just give up. They might start with all the best intentions for doing due diligence, but the complications of mortgage REITs can easily leave investors pulling their hair out and screaming that it's impossible to know what's happening.

However, we have invested in mortgage REITs dozens of times and seen excellent returns. One reason is that we have an edge on almost every other investor: We understand book value better than they do.

How To Forecast Book Value or NAV

For a mortgage REIT, book value and NAV (Net Asset Value) are two terms with the same meaning. They are completely interchangeable, so you can use whichever you prefer.

The main technique for forecasting book value is to record every single asset and hedge for the mortgage REIT at the start of the quarter. Then process the interest accrual, the ex-dividend dates, the change in asset prices, and the change in hedge valuations. It's a time-consuming process, but it leads to better analysis. The REIT Forum benefits from working with Scott Kennedy. Scott is one of the most talented analysts on Seeking Alpha and excels in projecting changes in book value in real time. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy throughout the quarter to keep our estimates on price-to-book-value up to date. The result has been a solid history of trading into shares at the right time.

The Buy Rating

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) is back in the buy range. We were a frequent bear over the last few years Although we did have a few trading opportunities where we purchased shares. Most of the time our outlook was bearish as we felt the valuations were too high. At recent prices, we like the valuation on ARR.

It's possible to forecast the performance of the mortgage REITs in the short term. We can predict changes to short-term rates effectively. We cannot predict where the 10-year or 30-year Treasury will be in a few months. We are not alone in this assertion.

Management for some of the mortgage REITs have expressed the same viewpoint. One of ARR’s peers stated that their job was to evaluate mortgages, not to forecast future changes to interest rates. They said it would be the height of hubris to believe that they could forecast long-term interest rates in advance. Most recently we heard this from the management of Two Harbors (TWO), though no transcript of that presentation is available.

Remarkably, many investors believe that they are capable of forecasting long-term future interest rates. This kind of mindset leads most of them to poor decisions.

Quick Recap

We should have a quick recap of the terms we are going to be using. These will be extremely simplified for investors who are new to mortgage REITs. Breaking them down entirely will be something you learn over time. A good way to do that is to follow us.

Net interest income: The main source of income the mortgage REIT is making.

Drop income or TBA dollar roll income: Another source of income.

Operating expenses: How much management is paid.

Now that we know the basics, the following formula will get you “core earnings”:

If there are any preferred shares (ARR has preferred shares), we deduct the preferred dividends before reaching "core earnings" for common shareholders.

Dividing “core earnings” by the shares outstanding gives us “Core EPS.”

Do note, the way companies calculate “Core EPS” is not perfectly standardized. That is one of the reasons analysts give up in this area.

High Dividend Yield

Residential mortgage REITs have exceptionally high dividend yields. The high yield helps to offset gradual price declines and occasional dividend reductions. It's a major concern for investors in the mortgage REIT sector. While we don’t consider any double-digit dividend yields to be entirely safe, ARR’s current risk is much lower than in the past.

Mortgage REITs invest their equity to create net interest income. Many investors in the sector are familiar with the term “Core EPS.” Core EPS evaluates the level of net interest income remaining after operating expenses are paid.

Mortgage REITs often create another source of income. They may refer to it as “drop income” or “TBA dollar roll income”. These two terms have the same meaning. It's similar to net interest income. Consequently, the mortgage REITs will include it in their calculation of Core EPS. ARR’s payout ratio on projected core EPS is 88%. That is one of the lowest payout ratios among the mortgage REITs. It's common for mortgage REITs to have payout ratios above 90%.

Book value creating core EPS

We know Core EPS is driven by net interest income. That begs the question: How does a mortgage REIT create net interest income?

The mortgage REIT buys a large number of mortgage-backed securities and uses short-term debt to finance their positions. Since short-term interest rates can change, they will hedge against some of the risk.

If a mortgage REIT has $20 to invest, they could buy and hedge twice as many assets as if they had $10 to invest. Since having more equity allows the mortgage REIT to own more assets, it also allows them to pay a larger dividend. More assets drives more net interest income. More net interest income drives more core earnings. More core earnings enables more dividends. The relationship between net interest income and book value is very clear.

If we hold interest rates constant, doubling book value would double the amount of net interest income that could be created. An investor purchasing shares in a mortgage REIT would like to have a large amount of net interest income attributable to their positions. The easiest way to have more net interest income for your positions is to purchase shares for less than the book value per share.

Remember that the book value for a mortgage REIT is equal to the amount of common equity. We estimate ARR’s current book value per share at $20.50. That means ARR is managing $20.50 on behalf of each share. However, shares currently trade at $16.66. Even though the investor is only paying $16.66, the REIT is still managing $20.50 on behalf of that share. For instance, if management could earn 8% on each dollar they were investing, they would be earning 8% on the $20.50 of book value rather than the $16.66 share price. This is a huge advantage to investors who are purchasing shares at a large discount to book value.

Source: ARR presentation

ARR currently trades at 81% of its projected book value per share. Our book value per share estimates come from the work of Scott Kennedy. We utilize very similar methods for assigning ratings and projecting book values. When shares trade at 81% of projected book value, like today, it means an investor is acquiring $1 in book value for every $0.81 they are spending. Since the managers have access to the full dollar of equity, they have better resources to generate net interest income. The investor benefits from the higher earnings potential and the potential for the share price to bounce back toward book value.

If you look at a price chart for ARR, you will see shares plunging this year:

During this time period, book value declined but the share price declined much further. ARR was previously trading at more than 100% of book value. While trading over book value, we were bearish and many shareholders felt we were missing out. They believed that there was no reason for ARR to trade below book value.

We expect most mortgage REITs to trade below book value, but we must evaluate the size of the discount. Currently, the price on shares of ARR is low enough to give the investors significant upside and the higher book value per share gives management more capital to leverage into their portfolio.

Relative values

We use the $100k charts to evaluate the price movements of the mortgage REITs. It lets us see how much would've been invested on any given day to reach $100k today, assuming dividends are reinvested. In this $100k chart, we've added small stars to the dark blue line for ARR to help it stand out:

Each of the mortgage REITs included in the chart is focusing on agency MBS. Looking at the left side, we can see that ARR had one of the largest falls if we use a starting date anywhere between 1/1/2018 and 1/1/2019. Did ARR have an exceptionally dreadful performance on book value since 1/1/2018?

No, they struggled along with most of their peers, but that was it. The chart below demonstrates the change in book value per share since 1/1/2018 for each of the agency mortgage REITs.

Source: Author calculations

ARR had a fairly "middle of the pack" change.

Looking at the $100k chart again, we also can see that during the most recent panic (end of August 2019) ARR actually held up better than many of their peers. That suggests shares may finally have found a bit of price support. With such a large discount to book value, finding some support would be quite reasonable.

Predicting the decline

On Aug. 8, 2018, we labeled ARR as a strong sell in an article to subscribers. Shares were $23.33, representing an estimated price-to-book ratio of .98. We wouldn't want to pay a .98 ratio for ARR. However, paying .81 sounds quite reasonable.

Since then, ARR delivered a dreadful return. Shares are down by more than $6.50, but we're estimating that book value is down less than $3.00.

Our emphasis on price-to-book paid off. We didn't have to predict what would happen to book value in the future, we only had to predict what would happen to the price-to-book ratio.

In the same article, we assigned a buy rating on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN). Shares of EARN were trading at an estimated price-to-book ratio of .81, much like ARR today. We ended the buy alert for EARN in 13 days with a 6.18% gain.

We also assigned a buy rating to Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) in that article. Shares were trading an estimated price-to-book ratio of .82. We ended the buy alert in under a month for a 4.66% gain.

The success of our prior ratings doesn't guarantee that this one will work out just as well. However, it does support the importance of utilizing price-to-book ratios.

In each case, we emphasized that the ratings for common shares were built for trading around the discount to book value in mortgage REITs.

We like to use equity REITs for buy-and-hold positions. We find the preferred shares can do extremely well in that role also. The common shares in mortgage REITs tend to excel when used for trading opportunities based on large discounts to book value.

Remember that a large discount to book value can be an incentive for a mortgage REIT to repurchase shares. When they repurchase shares at a discount, it drives book value per share higher. We find a 20% discount is large enough that it should provide an incentive for the mortgage REIT to repurchase shares.

Upside

If ARR moved to trade at a .98 price-to-book ratio, as they did in August 2018, it would represent over 20% upside in the share price. That's in addition to dividends. We wouldn't plan to stay in that long though. We aren't looking to catch the highest possible selling price. We're looking to earn a profit by purchasing the shares when the rest of the market is scared.

Main risk

The largest risk to this investment is the potential for a wild move in Treasury rates, particularly a move lower in rates. While the price-to-book ratio already is very attractive, a major move in interest rates could reduce book value. That would eat into our cushion for safety. It's the 19% discount to book value that makes this opportunity appealing. We don't believe ARR should be trading at a ratio as high as .98, but it shouldn't be as low as .81 either.

Conclusion

There's always risk to the dividend when looking at mortgage REIT common shares. However, for ARR this risk is smaller than for many of their peers. The company recently reduced its dividend and the remaining level represents a lower payout ratio than their peers. It also represents a lower payout ratio relative to book value. Consequently, it's easier for management to earn enough net interest income to support the dividend level.

It's simpler to forecast the performance of the mortgage REITs in the short-term than in the long-term. One of the factors that we cannot reasonably predict is the future path of interest rates. We can predict changes to short-term rates effectively. For instance, we can predict that it's far more likely than not that the Federal Reserve will reduce short-term rates over the next few months.

Remarkably, many investors believe that they are capable of forecasting long-term future interest rates. This kind of mindset leads them to suboptimal decisions. They believe that changes in the interest rate environment will hurt mortgage REITs and therefore they ignore the valuation of the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.