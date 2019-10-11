How To Avoid The Next PG&E

Here, I update the comparison between the two companies and suggest readers use this metric in evaluating other securities.

In the same article, I noted PEG's hedging cost was much lower than PCG's. Since then, PEG shares are up more than 19% and PCG's are down more than 44%.

Last January, after PCG shares had climbed more than 72%, I suggested readers avoid the stock, due in part to its high optimal hedging cost.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) explains to its customers why their power was cut off (image via a PG&E spokeswoman's Twitter account).

A Warning Flag For PCG Last Winter

Last January, I suggested readers avoid PG&E (PCG) common shares, despite their recent climb ("Avoid PG&E Stock, Despite The Recent Bump"). I based that suggestion on comments by hedge fund manager Josh Friedman and also on a metric I developed, which was consistent with his comments. Here, I elaborate, offer an updated look at how PCG and another publicly traded utility match up on that metric today, and close by asking whether readers might be interested in a long-short strategy using that metric.

PG&E Versus GE

Although PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection last winter and General Electric (NYSE:GE) didn't, readers may recall that bankruptcy speculation swirled around GE as well at the time, as the tweet below by fund manager David Merkel exemplifies.

Hedge fund manager Josh Friedman distinguished between the two companies' prospects then, telling Bloomberg at Davos that he found GE's equity more interesting than his debt, whereas he had the opposite take on PG&E. As I summarized at the time:

Friedman sees the logic of taking a flyer on GE, but not on PG&E. Interestingly, his difference in views is supported by the difference in hedging costs of the two stocks.

In that article, I mentioned that high hedging cost when using optimal, or least expensive, put options was a warning flag:

In an article written when Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) was on the cusp of bankruptcy (Tears For Sears), I explained how high optimal hedging costs were a warning sign for it years earlier.

I went on to quote from that article on Sears:

A warning sign to watch next time is the cost of hedging a company using optimal, or least expensive, put options. I first noticed this issue with Sears back in 2011. In an article published in December of that year ("Hedging Bruce Berkowitz's Top Fairholme Fund Holdings"), I included this paragraph noting the high cost of hedging one holding in particular, SHLD: Regarding the stock below with the highest hedging costs, Sears Holdings Corporation, recall a previous article ("High Optimal Hedging Costs: A Red Flag?") where we speculated that high hedging costs could presage future underperformance. At the time, the cost of hedging Sears Holdings against a greater-than-27% decline, using optimal puts, was 24.2% of position value - by far the most expensive of Berkowitz's top holdings to hedge. If you're wondering why I was looking for hedges against >27% declines, the reason is that was the smallest decline threshold at which it was possible to find optimal put hedges for Sears then. In contrast, when Portfolio Armor selects its top names [...] it gives preference to ones that can be hedged against >9% declines with optimal puts.

I then noted that PG&E was even more expensive to hedge in 2019 than Sears had been to hedge in 2011:

The current cost of hedging PG&E with optimal puts is even higher. The smallest decline threshold that worked for it as of Monday's close was 30%

In the same January article, in addition to comparing the hedging cost of GE to PCG, I compared both of them to other companies in their respective industries: United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in GE's case, and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in PCG's case:

On an annualized basis, the cost of hedging PCG as above was 74.38% of position value, the cost of hedging PEG was 2.19%, and the cost of hedging GE was 7.6%. Incidentally, the annualized cost of hedging GE's industry competitor United Technologies (UTX) in the same way was 1.9%.

Flash forward to today, and here's how all four names have performed since:

Data by YCharts

PCG Versus PEG Today

Recall from above that, back in January, the smallest decline threshold at which it was possible to find an optimal put hedge for PCG was 30%. As of Thursday's close, the smallest decline threshold was 38%. These were the optimal puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of PCG against a >38% decline by next March.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

As you can see above, the cost here was 37.87% of position value, or 85.85% of position value annualized. To be conservative, the cost with this hedge and the next one was calculated using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy put options at some price between the bid and ask.

For comparison purposes, as of Thursday's close, this was the optimal put hedge to protect 1,000 shares of PEG against a >38% decline over the same time frame.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Here, the cost was 1.22% of position value, or 2.76% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up: A Suggestion

My suggestion for readers is simple: when evaluating stocks you own, or are considering buying, take a moment to scan for optimal puts to hedge them over approximately the next 6 months (the default setting in the screen captures above). If they are very expensive to hedge, consider exiting the position if you hold it, or avoiding it if you were considering buying it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.