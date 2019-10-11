Johnson Controls: Stock To Benefit From Smart Buildings Growth

The expected double-digit growth of commercial and residential smart buildings is likely to have a positive impact on Johnson Control's revenue, earnings, and stock price.

Johnson Controls (JCI) recently sold their energy solutions business to focus on their buildings solutions. The company plans to benefit from the expected 33.7% CAGR for the smart buildings solutions market by 2022. The company received $13.2 billion from this sale, which is being used to capitalize on growth trends, to strengthen the balance sheet, and to return cash to shareholders (dividends/buybacks).

The company has solutions that are increasingly more advanced so that commercial and residential buildings can be more efficient and safer than they were before the new technology. Johnson Controls offers HVAC systems, intelligent building control systems, fire detection, and electronic security systems. The company's systems work together so that customers can effectively monitor everything for optimal efficiency and safety.

Source: eco-business.com

Johnson Control's Efficient Innovative Technology

Some examples of the company's innovative technology are their solutions for growing data centers. JCI produces the York Mission Critical Direct Evaporative Cooling Air Handling Units. These units have the advantage of being highly efficient and allow for data center expansion strategies - so they can be scaled up as needed.

Another example is the York VYFA Free-cooling VSD Screw Chiller. This system uses high efficiency air-to-liquid free cooling coils to reduce or eliminate the need for mechanical cooling. The system's smart controls monitor energy use all year and adjust the system's operations (compressor and fan speeds) as needed for the most efficient operation.

Johnson Controls is also working on making the office of the future. The company partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) to produce sustainable headquarters for United Arab Emirates company, Bee'ah. This smart office uses AI (artificial intelligence) across systems and spaces. The smart office combines Microsoft's Azure with Johnson Controls' system to provide optimal energy efficiencies, smart security, and to make the best use of available space to increase productivity.

Look for the company to continue to create innovations like this and to expand their usage. It appears that the Bee'ah project was a test run for what the company would like to do for many companies.

Growth Outlook for Johnson Controls

The outlook for Johnson Controls looks positive. Management seems to be on the right track by focusing on catching the tailwinds of the long-term growth of smart building technology market. The highest growth for this market is expected to take place by 2022 with a 33.7% CAGR. However, the growth won't stop there. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% through 2024.

With that said, I expect Johnson Controls to grow revenue and earnings at a pace that is likely to be attractive for investors. The company has expectations for strong double-digit earnings growth over the next four years. That growth has the potential to allow JCI to outperform the S&P 500.

Here's a look at Johnson Controls' earnings growth expectations for the next 4 fiscal years:

Source: seekingalpha.com

Johnson Controls did experience lower earnings in FY19. However, that reflected the loss of their energy business which they sold. FY19 is now officially over for Johnson Controls since October 2019 marks the beginning of FY20 for the company.

The future looks bright as earnings are expected to grow at above-average double-digit rates over the next few years. As a comparison, the companies in the S&P 500 (SPY) are expected to grow earnings only in the mid single-digits in 2020.

Johnson Controls has been making improvements in their margins and returns. This helped improve their profitability. For example, the gross margin of 29.75% and EBITDA margin of 14.9% for the past 12 months increased over the company's five-year averages of 25.8% and 12% respectively.

The ROE (return on equity) of 10%, ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7.4%, and ROA (return on assets) increased over the 5-year averages of 9%, 6%, and 3% respectively.

Those gains demonstrate management's effectiveness in improving the company's profitability. This shows that their strategies have been effective in recent years and that they are navigating well within their market.

Valuation Beats the Competition

Johnson Controls has an attractive valuation when compared to their competitors. The company is valued lower and has higher expected growth than their peers. Here's how JCI stacks up to their competition:

JCI Honeywell (HON) Ingersoll-Rand (IR) United Technologies (UTX) Lennox (LII) Forward PE 16.06 18 16.12 15 19 EV/EBITDA 7.9 14 13.7 12 18.6 Expected 2020 EPS Growth 32% 9.3% 11% 9.6% 6%

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Johnson Controls is the only company from this bunch that is trading with an EV/EBITDA below 10. EV/EBITDA ratios below 10 are considered an attractive valuation if the company is healthy and profitable the way JCI is. JCI also beats most of their peers on forward PE. This is a result of their high expected earnings growth for FY20. You can see from the table above that no competitor comes close to Johnson Controls' expected earnings growth.

The average forward PE for all 5 of these companies is 16.84. Johnson Controls is trading about 4.6% below that. JCI's forward PE has room to move higher since the company's growth outlook is improving for multiple years at an above-average pace.

Johnson Controls' Competitive Advantages

Johnson Controls has a few key competitive advantages: effective management and effective partnerships. Management strength looks strong as they made improvements with margins and returns (as mentioned earlier in the article). The decision to sell their energy solutions business looks wise as the company can focus on the growth of their smart buildings solutions.

The company has a goal to lead the move to smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable buildings and infrastructure. While it is not clear that JCI will emerge as the leader in this space, this goal along with their innovative solutions gives the company a high chance of being a significant player.

Another advantage is that JCI is willing to form effective partnerships with other companies. This can increase their probability of being successful with innovative solutions as opposed to navigating everything by themselves. An example of this is JCI's joint venture with Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY). This joint venture strives to provide a diverse range of air conditioning products. Examples of products include: high-efficiency chillers, residential air-conditioning solutions, variable refrigerant flow systems, HVAC building automation solutions, and leading-edge rotary & scroll compressors.

Another example of business partnering is teaming up with Microsoft to utilize the cloud and AI for the office of the future. This partnership can help offices increase efficiencies and better utilize space.

Johnson Controls also partnered with Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) to develop smart building and smart city technology through the use of AI and machine learning. This is another example of how the company is willing to team up with other companies to help make buildings and cities safer and more efficient.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Johnson Controls

The long-term outlook (looking out 3 to 5 years) into the future looks positive for Johnson Controls. Commercial and residential building owners can benefit from making their buildings safer and more efficient through the company's technology. This can reduce costs over time for the building owners, enticing them to demand more intelligent control systems. That is why this market is expected to grow at a double-digit pace for multiple years.

Look for Johnson Controls to expand more into smart cities over the next few years. Smart buildings can work together and be interwoven into smart cities so that overall efficiencies are gained in fire/security responses, energy usage, intelligent infrastructure systems, and productivity, etc.

The risk to the investment thesis is an economic slowdown that would delay the building of new commercial and residential buildings. This would have a negative impact on the installation of Johnson Controls' smart building solutions. However, a recession or economic slowdown would also likely create a good buying opportunity for the stock.

The company's reasonable valuation can support strong gains in the stock as the company grows earnings at an above-average double-digit pace. This growth can help drive the stock to outperform the broader market. JCI's above-average growth has the potential to increase the forward PE to a higher level. For example, a one-year $50 price target would take the forward PE up to about 19.3, which is more in-line with Lennox's forward PE. It would be reasonable for JCI's stock to trade that high based on their high growth rate. This is based on JCI's expected EPS of $2.56 for FY20. That represents a 19% to 20% potential one-year gain.

