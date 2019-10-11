Cincinnati Financial: An Overvalued Dividend King

At a fair value yield of 2.8%, Cincinnati Financial offers 6.0-7.0% earnings growth and a static valuation multiple, for annual total return potential of 8.8-9.8% over the next decade.

Between the 1.9% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 3.7% annual valuation multiple contraction, Cincinnati Financial is likely to deliver 4.2-5.2% annual total returns over the next decade.

However, now isn't the time to invest in Cincinnati Financial as the company is trading at a 46% premium to fair value.

Despite the risks associated with an insurer such as Cincinnati Financial, I believe the company's management team and investment grade credit ratings will prove helpful in the company's future.

As a dividend growth investor, valuation is among the most important considerations to me before initiating an investment.

Generally speaking, I prefer to pay fair value or less for a business. The notable exception to this investing principle for me is when a business is the leader of a rapidly growing industry, such as Visa (V). While I don't enjoy paying a premium for a business, companies like Visa that are growing fast often negate the impact of inevitable valuation multiple contraction, still delivering strong total returns for shareholders.

Unfortunately, in the midst of this decade long bull market, there are many companies that are trading at lofty valuations that don't come with the massive growth potential to justify their valuations.

One such company that fits this profile is Cincinnati Financial (CINF).

Today, we'll be discussing the dividend safety and growth profile of Cincinnati Financial, its fundamentals and risks, and the valuation aspect of an investment in the company.

I'll conclude by offering an estimate of Cincinnati Financial's total return potential over the next decade from its current price, as well the company's total return potential from what I believe to be its fair value.

A Safe Dividend With Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential

In order to determine the safety of Cincinnati Financial's dividend, we'll start by examining the company's EPS payout ratios.

While I would typically also include an analysis of a company's FCF payout ratios, I won't be doing so in this particular case. Given that the investment portfolios of insurance companies and the timing on the payouts of their policy liabilities can differ greatly from year to year, this can lead to significant fluctuations in the FCF payout ratios of such companies.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Cincinnati Financial is no different, especially given that their FCF payout ratio was 109% in 2011. Though, their FCF payout ratios have typically been in the high-20% to low-30% range over the past few years as illustrated above.

Moving to Cincinnati Financial's EPS payout ratios, the company generated $3.35 in non-GAAP operating income per share in 2018 against $2.12 in dividends per share paid during that time, for a non-GAAP operating income payout ratio of 63.3%.

For its current fiscal year, Yahoo! Finance is forecasting $3.88 in non-GAAP operating income per share against $2.24 in dividends per share, for a non-GAAP operating income payout ratio of 57.7%.

When we take into consideration that Simply Safe Dividends considers a payout ratio of 50% to be ideal, Cincinnati Financial's payout ratio is on the upper end of a safe payout ratio, but it's certainly sustainable given the company's investment grade credit ratings.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given the above analysis, it shouldn't be a surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Cincinnati Financial's dividend remains safe for the foreseeable future.

Now that we have determined that Cincinnati Financial's dividend is safe, we'll discuss what a reasonable expectation for dividend growth is moving forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that Cincinnati Financial's payout ratios are fairly sustainable, I believe it's likely that the company's dividend growth will track whatever earnings growth the company can deliver over the long term.

Given that Yahoo! Finance analysts are forecasting 5.7% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, it seems reasonable to conclude that dividend growth will be in the 6-7% range over the long-term.

Now that we have established an expectation for dividend growth going forward, we'll examine how Cincinnati Financial will deliver the earnings growth necessary to support our expected dividend growth.

An Excellent Business With A Reasonably Strong Balance Sheet And Experienced Management Team

Image Source: Cincinnati Financial Investor Handout

Cincinnati Financial provides property casualty insurance products to customers primarily throughout the United States. The company maintains nearly 1,800 agency relationships with over 2,400 locations.

According to page 16 of Cincinnati Financial's most recent 10-K, Cincinnati Financial operates in the following five segments:

Commercial Lines Insurance: The Commercial Lines segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial auto, commercial property, and workers' compensation. The segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, coverage for property, liability and business interruption, as well as machinery and equipment coverage. The segment represented 59.5% of consolidated total revenues in 2018.

Personal Lines Insurance: The Personal Lines segment provides personal auto insurance, homeowners insurance, personal umbrella liability insurance, dwelling fire, inland marine, and watercraft coverage. The segment accounted for 24.7% of consolidated total revenues in 2018.

Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance: The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers policies for business risks with unique characteristics that are difficult to profitably insure in the standard commercial lines market. Roughly 89% of the segments earned premiums in 2018 were derived from commercial casualty coverages, with the remaining 11% derived from commercial property coverage. The segment comprised 4.3% of consolidated total revenues in 2018.

Life Insurance: The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products, universal life insurance products, whole life insurance products, and work site products (such as disability insurance and term life insurance). The segment contributed to 4.6% of consolidated total revenues in 2018.

Investments: The Investments segment invests in common stocks and fixed-maturity investments, such as taxable and tax exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks. In addition, Cincinnati Financial offers commercial leasing and financing services. The segment accounted for the remaining 6.9% of consolidated total revenues in 2018.

Now that we have a better understanding of Cincinnati Financial's segments, we'll delve into the fundamentals, starting with its recent operating performance.

Image Source: Cincinnati Financial Investor Handout

Cincinnati Financial's goal of creating wealth for shareholders hinges upon its ability to meet its value creation ratio, which is driven by premium growth in excess of the industry average, a combined ratio of 95-100%, and investment contributions stemming from investment income growth and compound annual total returns exceeding the returns for the S&P 500 Index.

Image Source: Cincinnati Financial Investor Handout

While Cincinnati Financial failed to meet its VCR targets in 2015 and 2018, the company comfortably met its targets in 2014, 2016, and 2017 (even factoring in the 7.0% benefit from tax reform, Cincinnati Financial posted an impressive 15.9% VCR in 2017).

With regard to the company's performance thus far in the current fiscal year, Cincinnati Financial is on track to comfortably exceed its 10-13% annual average goal. This strong performance has been driven in large part by the performance of the company's investment portfolio, with the remaining portion of the contribution being derived from non-GAAP operating income.

Image Source: Cincinnati Financial Investor Handout

Another great indication of whether an insurance company is of high quality is by examining the approach it takes toward risk management.

Despite bond yields being below the year-end 2018 average, Cincinnati Financial has been able to increase its investment income by 4% YTD.

Cincinnati Financial is generating strong investment returns while also maintaining a diversified portfolio, with no corporate exposure exceeding 0.7% of its total portfolio, no municipal exposure exceeding 0.3%, and no single equity exceeding 4.9% of its common stock portfolio (which comprises 37.2% of the investment portfolio).

Cincinnati Financial was also able to post 10% YTD growth in P&C net written premiums compared to the 4% full-year 2019 projection for the industry, which indicates that the company is delivering on its goal to grow premiums at a rapid rate.

This growth came as a result of Cincinnati Financial's ability to form and maintain relationships with independent agents that market the company's products to customers. For instance, Cincinnati Financial has secured 55 new agency appointments YTD, with 37 of those being personal lines.

This strong growth has manifested itself in all 4 of Cincinnati Financial's insurance-based segments, with 4% growth in commercial lines net written premiums, 5% growth in personal lines (29% YTD growth in high net worth due to increased marketing, products, and services for high net worth clients of the company's agencies) 19% growth in E&S, and 67% growth in Cincinnati Re YTD.

In addition, Cincinnati Financial is posting strong results pertaining to the company's combined ratio. As most are aware, the combined ratio is a measure of an insurer's profitability. If a combined ratio is in excess of 100%, that means an insurer isn't profitable. Therefore, it's highly encouraging that Cincinnati Financial is posting a combined ratio of 94.8% YTD against its long-term target range of 95-100%.

Image Source: Cincinnati Financial - Financial Strength Ratings

In addition to Cincinnati Financial's strong operating results, the company boasts a balance sheet that is investment grade.

Cincinnati Financial's credit ratings from the major credit rating agencies illustrated above are all at least 3 notches above non-investment grade credit ratings.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As illustrated above by 3 of the most important debt metrics, Cincinnati Financial maintains a very conservative balance sheet. This is supported by the fact that both Cincinnati Financial's net debt to EBITDA and net debt to capital ratios are well below what Simply Safe Dividends deems to be ideal. With the exception of 2011 and 2018, Cincinnati Financial's interest coverage ratios are also very healthy and above Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 8 for P&C insurers.

Aside from Cincinnati Financial's solid operating fundamentals and balance sheet, most importantly, the company's management team is highly experienced and capable of guiding Cincinnati Financial down the path of achieving its goals as a company.

President and CEO Steven Johnston has served with Cincinnati Financial in his current role since 2011. Prior to his appointment to his current position, Mr. Johnston had served as CFO, Senior VP, and Treasurer since 2008.

As a member of the American Academy of Actuaries since 1987, Mr. Johnston possesses over 3 decades of experience in the insurance industry.

When we consider that Mr. Johnston has over 3 decades of experience in the insurance industry and holds a number of memberships pertinent to the industry, it's fair to assert that there are few executives that know the insurance industry better than Mr. Johnston.

CFO Michael Sewell joined Cincinnati Financial and assumed his current position in 2011. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Sewell worked at Deloitte & Touche for nearly 26 years, eventually rising to become a partner at the firm.

As evidenced by the above, two of Cincinnati Financial's most important executives possess decades of experience that are related to the roles they currently serve in. It is for this reason that I am confident in Cincinnati Financial's management team.

As a result of Cincinnati Financial's solid operating fundamentals, investment grade balance sheet, and experienced management team, it's reasonable to conclude that this is a company that could prove to be a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

While Cincinnati Financial is a company with a long history of rewarding shareholders, that doesn't mean the company is infallible or without its risks.

The first risk to Cincinnati Financial is that the company primarily relies on independent insurance agents to distribute its products (page 33 of the company's most recent 10-K).

With that in mind, it is of utmost importance that Cincinnati Financial maintains its strong relationships with the independent insurance agents that market the company's products. If Cincinnati Financial is unable to continue to meet the needs of independent insurance agent customers, it is likely that these insurance agents would instead market the products of competitors, which would have an adverse impact on Cincinnati Financial's business results going forward.

The next risk to Cincinnati Financial is that the company could experience an unusually high level of losses due to catastrophic, terrorism or pandemic events or risk concentrations (pages 34-35 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Whether its hurricanes in the gulf, eastern, southeastern and northeastern coastal regions, earthquakes in California or the New Madrid fault zone, tornadoes, wind or hail in the Midwest, South, Southeast, Southwest, and mid-Atlantic, terrorist attacks, or the outbreak of an epidemic, Cincinnati Financial is exposed to the possibility of massive property damage and the loss of life.

If any of these events are more significant or frequent in occurrence than Cincinnati Financial's actuarially-determined expectations, this could result in a liquidity crisis, coercing Cincinnati Financial into selling securities prior to maturity or at unfavorable prices to pay an unusually high level of loss and loss expenses. The occurrence of unusually high loss expenses could adversely impact Cincinnati Financial's business results.

Another notable risk to Cincinnati Financial is that as an insurer, the company invests premiums received from its policyholders and other available cash to generate investment income and capital appreciation (page 36 of the company's most recent 10-K).

With the Federal Reserve recently cutting interest rates for the second time in just the past few months, this will inevitably have an adverse effect on Cincinnati Financial's interest income.

Another risk to Cincinnati Financial is that due to the company's recent £102 million deal to acquire MSP Underwriting Limited (now known as Cincinnati Global Underwriting), the company is now exposed to the risks that are associated with international operations (page 39 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Outside of the potential for adverse short-term developments stemming from currency fluctuations, with its acquisition of MSP Underwriting Limited, Cincinnati Financial is also exposed to additional investment, political, and economic risks. Cincinnati Financial is now subject to additional domestic and foreign laws and regulations, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the UK Bribery Act, and similar laws in other countries that prohibit the making of improper payments to foreign officials.

The final key risk to Cincinnati Financial is that although the company purchases casualty and life reinsurance coverage to mitigate liquidity and earnings volatility risk of an unexpected rise in claims severity or frequency from catastrophic events or a single large loss, there is the possibility that reinsurers may refuse or fail to pay losses that are ceded to them or they may delay payment (page 40 of the company's most recent 10-K). In that case, the burden of paying those claims would still fall on Cincinnati Financial.

Although we have discussed most of the key risks associated with an investment in Cincinnati Financial, we certainly haven't discussed all the risks facing the company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with Cincinnati Financial, I would refer interested readers to pages 33-43 of Cincinnati Financial's most recent 10-K.

Cincinnati Financial Is A Lovely Business, But The Price Is Absolutely Absurd

Now that we have determined Cincinnati Financial is a great business, we'll be discussing the sole reason that I rate the company as a hold rather than a buy, which is the company's absurd valuation. We'll be determining the extent to which the company is overvalued by examining a couple of valuation metrics and through the use of a valuation model.

The first valuation metric we'll be using to determine Cincinnati Financial's fair value is the 13 year TTM median yield.

According to Gurufocus, Cincinnati Financial's TTM yield of 1.88% is far below its 13 year median of 3.45%.

Adding a bit more context, Simply Safe Dividends also notes that Cincinnati Financial's current 1.91% yield is well below its 5 year average of 2.79%.

Assuming a reversion to a yield of 2.9% and a fair value of $77.24 a share, shares of Cincinnati Financial are trading at a 52.0% premium to fair value and pose 34.2% downside from the current price of $117.41 a share (as of October 6, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for shares of Cincinnati Financial is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Cincinnati Financial's forward PE ratio of 31.6 is well above its 5 year average of 24.0.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value forward PE ratio of 24.0 and a fair value of $89.17 a share, shares of Cincinnati Financial are trading at a 31.7% premium to fair value and pose 24.1% downside from the current price.

The valuation method that we'll be using to assign a fair value to shares of Cincinnati Financial is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is a company's annualized dividend per share. In the case of Cincinnati Financial, that amount is currently $2.24.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. In my case, I require a 10% rate of return because I believe that is ample reward for the time and effort I allocate to researching and monitoring investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate, which is also the most difficult input due to a variety of factors that impact the long-term DGR, such as a company's payout ratios, long-term earnings growth rate, company fundamentals, and industry fundamentals.

When we consider that Cincinnati Financial's payout ratio is manageable, I believe it is reasonable to expect dividend growth to track whatever earnings growth the company can achieve over the long-term.

Therefore, I believe a long-term DGR of 7% is a realistic expectation going forward.

Taking the above inputs into account, we arrive at a fair value of $74.67 a share.

This implies that shares of Cincinnati Financial are trading at a 57.2% premium to fair value and pose 36.4% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $80.36 a share, which indicates that shares of Cincinnati Financial are trading at a 46.1% premium to fair value and pose 31.6% downside from the current price.

Summary: A Wonderful Business With Poor Total Return Potential At The Current Price

Cincinnati Financial's 59 consecutive dividend increases make it a Dividend King, trailing only 8 Dividend Kings in terms of consecutive dividend increases. It goes without saying that the only way a company is able to achieve such an impressive dividend growth streak through multiple recessions, a handful of military conflicts, and presidential administrations is through conservatively running an excellent business.

Despite the risks that typically accompany property and casualty insurers like Cincinnati Financial, the company boasts a great brand, a strong balance sheet, and a qualified management team to offset those risks.

Unfortunately, the price simply doesn't justify the purchase of shares at this time for investors that are concerned with total return potential and/or starting yield.

Of the dozens of companies that I have covered on Seeking Alpha to date, there's a strong case that Cincinnati Financial is the most blatantly overvalued, which will be sure to weigh on the company's total return potential going forward on top of the lower starting yield.

Between the 1.9% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 3.7% annual valuation multiple contraction, Cincinnati Financial is likely to deliver 4.2-5.2% annual total returns over the next decade, roughly in line with the broader market.

At a fair value yield of 2.8%, Cincinnati Financial offers 6.0-7.0% earnings growth and a static valuation multiple, for annual total return potential of 8.8-9.8% over the next decade.

Should shares of Cincinnati Financial revert to 2.8% yield, the dynamic would change considerably from both a total return standpoint and yield standpoint. A reversion of such extent would prompt me to rate shares of Cincinnati Financial as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.