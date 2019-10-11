Mars Bancorp: Time To Go Conservative

I am scared of the political situation, and Mars Bancorp provides stability and a solid dividend, but probably not a lot of.

Its ratios and performance are not great, but the low Loan/Deposit ratio gives it a lot of room to grow if management so desires.

My ninth bank to recommend is Mars Bancorp (OTCQX:MNBP), a holding company for Mars Bank located, where else, in Mars, Pennsylvania. The bank was founded in 1900 and has five locations situated in Butler, Beaver, and Allegheny counties. MNBP has $392 million in assets with a market cap of about $31.2 million.

I like the bank because I am worried about the future of banking in the medium term. As we are heading into the election, a possible impeachment and trial, etc., no one has any idea how this will turn out. Throw in the increasing likelihood that we will elect a President whose policies aren’t nearly as favorable toward the banking industry and I want to make a couple of rock solid choices for my portfolio. Along that line, this bank is very conservatively managed with room to grow.

As always, we start with the capitalization that is shown in Table 1.

Table 1: MNBP Capital Ratios

Capital Ratios Required 2018 2017 2016 Common Equity Tier 1 7.00% 12.71% 12.09% 12.38% Tier 1 Risk Based Assets 8.50% 12.71% 12.09% 12.38% Total Capital Ratio 10.50% 13.62% 13.12% 13.47%

The bank is well capitalized. Table 2 presents the financial performance of the bank.

Table 2: MNBP Financial Performance

MNBP (Thousands) 2019 (Half) 2018 2017 2016 2015 Assets $392,900 $396,900 $391,500 $371,697 $356,934 Liabilities $356,000 $361,900 $356,900 $337,336 $322,512 Intangible Assets $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Shareholder Equity (Tang) $36,900 $35,000 $34,600 $34,361 $34,422 Total Loans Outstanding $259,700 $247,300 $246,000 $231,849 $222,011 Provision for Loan Losses $0 $4 $100 $72 $167 Non Performing Assets $200 $300 631 Deposits $340,100 $340,500 $336,800 $305,979 $296,228 Shares Outstanding 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 Net Interest Income $5,477 $10,811 $10,184 $9,570 $9,652 Non Interest Expense $5,630 $10,874 $10,194 $10,181 $10,945 Total Noninterest Income $1,063 $2,140 $1,929 $2,432 $2,594 Income Taxes $110 $270 $789 $443 $125 Net Income (Total) $800 $1,803 $1,030 $1,307 $1,010 Earnings/Share $10.00 $22.54 $12.88 $16.34 $12.63 Dividends/ Share $6.00 $12.00 $12.00 $12.00 $12.00 Share Price $381.05 $380.00 $402.00 $385.00 $394.55 Yield 3.15% 3.16% 2.99% 3.12% 3.04% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 9.39% 8.82% 8.84% 9.24% 9.64% Book Value $461.25 $437.50 $432.50 $429.51 $430.28 Tangible Book Value $461.25 $437.50 $432.50 $429.51 $430.28 Efficiency Ratio 86% 84% 84% 85% 89% Net Interest Margin 2.77% 2.74% 2.67% 2.63% 2.21% Price/Earnings 19.05 16.86 31.22 23.56 31.25 Price/Book 0.83 0.87 0.93 0.90 0.92 Dividend Payout 60.00% 53.24% 93.20% 73.43% 95.04% Return on Equity 4.45% 5.18% 2.99% 3.80% 2.93% Return on Assets 0.41% 0.46% 0.27% 0.36% 0.23% % of NPA/Total Assets 0.05% 0.08% 0.17% Loan/Deposit 76.36% 72.63% 73.04% 75.77% 74.95% Stock Valuation P/B $567.34 $538.13 $531.98 $528.30 $529.24 P/E $232.60 $262.11 $149.74 $190.05 $146.84 Buyout Valuation P/B $761.06 $721.88 $713.63 $708.70 $709.95

There is nothing about the financials that screams a buy. In fact the ratios are pedestrian; ROE and ROA, at 4.5% and .41% respectively, are lower than any other bank in the portfolio. And the stock has traded within a 10% price range during the last TEN years ($370-$450) so we are not looking at a huge gain. So why consider this stock?

First of all, a low ROA and ROE, while not desirable, aren’t necessary death knells. They sometimes indicate a conservative management style (see Bank of Utica, which has an ROA and ROE below 5% and 1% as well). The Non Performing Assets are at a very low .05% so the bank doesn’t have much of an asset quality worry at this time. The Loan to Deposit ratio is around 75% and most banks strive to get around 85-90%. The low end of this range would allow the bank to make another $40 million in loans without being stressed. Assuming a 4% annual profit rate on the extra loans would come to about $1.6 million, or $20 per share. Obviously this isn’t pure profit as you would have to hire extra personnel and incur additional costs, but the additive effect would be significant. Obviously this would bring the ROA and ROE numbers up to a more alluring value.

Secondly, the current dividend rate is a little over 3%, which is considerably higher than the average CD rate of 2.35%. The price is on the low end of the ten year average so I would expect it to have a little room to move. To go along with the nice dividend, the Tangible Book Value (TBV) is at $461, about 18% higher than the current share price of $390. This could allow for a meaningful special dividend at some point in the future. Also, there are only 80,000 shares available and the float is less than half of that (37,550). This means insiders own over half of the stock and should be interested in maximizing shareholder value.

The ratios, while admittedly pedestrian, are moving in the right direction. Earnings, ROE, ROA, and NIM have risen steadily the last three years though haven’t done as well the first six months of 2019. The 2017 entries look weak, but this is from the Annual Report:

On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, tax reform bill was signed into law and as a result, the Company recorded an additional income tax expense of $469,000. Excluding the impact of this one-time tax reform charge, net income for 2017 would have been $1,499,000, earnings per share $18.74, return on average assets 0.39% and return on average equity 4.30%.

As the average Price to TBV for a Regional Bank is 1.23, the stock could be trading around $567. And since the average buyout ratio for a Regional Bank is 1.65, we would assume it would be worth about $761 in a buyout scenario. But this is the travails of dealing with low volume, scarcely followed issues.

Obviously there are risks as well. Again from the Annual Report:

Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank, which offers competitive products and services, made up of dedicated professionals who are passionate about serving our customers in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.

So if they are committed to maintaining an independent bank, it really makes the low P/B ratio somewhat moot as they are not planning to sell anyway. It’s also possible that the bank is comfortable with less risk. If that’s the case, they will favor fewer, safer loans and the ratios will not get out of the current range and earnings will not increase which would probably keep investors away.

Another issue is the availability of the stock. With only 37,000 shares available, it is imperative that one use a limit order to place a trade. There is an average daily volume of 15 shares, which would be a decent size trade of about $6,000 (at $390 or so per share) and could substitute as a CD in one’s portfolio.

The P/E is high. The bank’s P/E for the last full year was around 17 while the average regional bank had a P/E of 11.55 at the end of 2018. Using this average would put the value around $260, a full 50% less than the current price of $390. But the P/E has been decreasing, down almost half in the last year. And again this will change if the bank begins to lend more aggressively.

The Dividend payout is high as well. It has run from 53-75%, although I think with the amount of Shareholder Equity the dividend is safe as the owners have a vested interest in maintaining it.

In summary, I like the stock and don’t see much downside. The upside is probably limited to the dividend yield of 3%, plus a 5-10% price appreciation for a total gain of 8-13% for a one or two year holding period. That doesn't sound like much, but would be a nice buffer for the riskier stocks in one's portfolio.

If you do buy, please put a limit order on the shares. I would suggest a maximum price of $390. Or, with third quarter results coming out around October 19, it would not be unreasonable to wait and see what the numbers look like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.