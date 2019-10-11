Realogy Holdings: Credit Profile Implications For Equityholders, And Long Thesis For Its 9.375% 2027 Notes

Summary

Recommendation: Long senior unsecured RLGY 9.375% 2027 Notes.

Time frame: Hold for ~2 years, unless short-term liquidity is severely impaired.

Realogy Holdings (the "Company"), operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate, franchising, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement services. The Company offers its services worldwide.

The Company is one of the largest franchisers of residential real estate in the world with about 16,600 offices in around 115 countries. Its brands include Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA, Better Homes, Gardens Real Estate, and Sotheby's. In addition to franchising, the Company owns and operates about 760 offices under those brands and the Corcoran Group and Citi Habitats labels. The Company derives almost all its revenue from its U.S. operations.

The Company currently has $1.6 billion face value of outstanding long-term unsecured notes. I will be focusing on the final $550 million of the notes to mature.

I believe these notes represent an opportunistic investment that carry significant yield, and although it is a risky investment in a company that finds itself needing to better align with growing competition and decreasing margins, a limited holding period of 1-2 years represents a very attractive method to receive a 10.19% current yield for the holding period, a 10.96% yield to worst, and a 942.9 bps spread against the relevant 10 year Treasury Bill at its current price of around 92 cents on the dollar.

In addition, I will be analyzing the Company's credit position, and looking into the amount of leverage that is contained within its balance sheet. This should be useful to equity holders as well, as effects on the Company's bottom line are inherently amplified as a result of the amount of debt that the company holds on its books.

Current Leverage and Liquidity

When looking at a company's credit position, we ask two main questions. First, how much leverage is the company taking on in relation to other aspects of their business? Second, how much can the company delever within a reasonable amount of time?

First, below is a table with the Company's debt obligations as of June 30, 2019 in their latest 10-Q:

Total Short and Long-Term Debt:

Senior Secured Credit Facility: As of June 30, 2019 (in mm) Revolving Credit Facility 330 Term Loan B maturing in Feb 2023 1,049 Term Loan A Facility: Term Loan A maturing in Feb 2023 723 4.50% Senior Notes - 5.25% Senior Notes maturing in Dec 2021 548 4.875% Senior Notes maturing in Jun 2023 497 9.375% Senior Notes maturing in Apr 2027 542 Total Short-Term & Long-Term Debt 3,689

Maturities Table:

Year Amount (in mm) Remaining 2019 344 2020 44 2021 612 2022 81 2023 1,075

And because lease payments are often a significant use of free cash flow, below are the Company's minimum lease payments for noncancelable operating leases:

Future minimum lease payments for noncancelable operating leases:

Year As of December 31, 2018 2019 165 2020 144 2021 120 2022 95 2023 79 Thereafter 196

In addition, we will be looking at the Company's assets on its balance sheet, with a focus on short-term assets to understand how quickly the Company can delever, and how much intrinsic value is available in the assets to pay off its obligations.

Current Assets on Balance Sheet:

Current Assets As of June 30, 2019 (in mm) Cash and Cash Equivalents 270 Restricted Cash 8 Trade Receivables 185 Relocation Receivables 290 Other Current Assets 157 Total Current Assets 910 PP&E, net 311 Operating Lease Assets, net 536 Goodwill 3,712 Trademarks 749 Franchise Agreements, net 1,193 Other Intangibles, net 240 Other non-current assets, net 303 Total Assets 7,954

These are some interesting insights that can be gleamed from analyzing the timeline and magnitude of the debt maturities that the Company has on its balance sheet.

First, their net debt/EBITDA ratio is 5.91x, indicating that the Company is quite leveraged when considering the amount of earnings that it brings in. The Company's quick ratio is 0.24x as cash does not represent a significant portion of the Company's current assets. Trade Receivables and Relocation Receivables represent a bulk of the aggregate current asset value. Its current ratio is 0.50x. In terms of managing its liquidity with respect to the liabilities it has on its balance sheet, the amount of debt undertaken necessitates growth in earnings and significant free cash flow generation. The capital structure is levered as well; total debt to total capitalization is 0.62x. Essentially, this means that any shocks in terms of future cash flow ability are inherently amplified as a result of the debt obligations taken on.

But luckily, when looking at the Company's debt maturities table, they have a relatively low debt load for the period starting from 2020 to Q3 of 2021, up until the upcoming maturation of their 5.25% senior notes. Of course, the Company would still need to pay its coupons on its existing debt, but given their EBITDA/Cash Interest Paid is 3.25x, it is of my belief that they should not have too much trouble taking care of their interest and amortization payments. Therefore, I believe that purchasing the 9.375% 2027 unsecured notes would provide attractive current yield until Q3 2021, before the 5.25% 2021 notes will mature.

Company News of Interest

Two events stick out in the minds of relevant stakeholders to the Company, whether it be equity or debtholders. First, the Company announced that it was discontinuing the USAA Real Estate Rewards Network, where USAA members signed up for the network to be referred to agents working for Cartus, a Realogy-affiliated organization, and received cashback rewards when they purchased a home with the network. Although it is estimated to only affect the Company's 2020 EBITDA by only low single-digit percentages according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as mentioned before, any hit to the Company's earnings forecasts becomes effectively amplified by a magnitude to its stock due to its highly leveraged capital structure.

The removal of the program, in my opinion, will turn out to not be that significant of a hit to their bottom line and growth prospects. The Company has already stated that they will be looking to roll out a new program with similar, if not the same benefits as the initial program offered through the USAA. I don't think it will take too significant of SG&A costs to let the relevant target audience know, and the cashback benefits should still be enticing to them. On the other hand, this program seems like one that did not require much fixed costs in the first place. The Company can very well scale down costs associated with the Cartus/USAA program to maintain margins if necessary.

The second notable news event is on the positive side. This past end of July, the Company announced a program it was launching with Amazon called TurnKey. Through it, users of Amazon looking to purchase a home send their contact information to Cartus to be referred to a real estate agent that is deemed to be appropriate in terms of location and expertise. If a home transaction is closed, Amazon will gift the user one to five thousand dollars in complimentary products and Amazon home services. Nonetheless, the Company is funding this rebate. But it is believable to assume that it will receive a kicker back from the agent who is referred the client to make up for a significant portion of the initial cost.

All in all, the agents get more sales volume, and the Company gets the benefit of having something more to offer their agents as a sales tool to drive further volume. This is a good example of the Company leveraging its position as a sort of real estate agent conglomerate and creating relevant co-sponsored deals with other major consumer-facing companies to generate leads. I think that if the Company is looking to grow rapidly to change its current perception of being an organization that is struggling to keep up with the competition, these types of programs are excellent.

Macro Analysis

One thing to keep into consideration is that the real estate brokerage and agent business is incredibly competitive. Margins are running thin in a real estate market that is nearing the end of its cycle, so continued demand may not be sustainable for the medium to long term. In addition, multiple online real estate platforms focused on major urban centers, and even nationwide have become far more useful and used than before. Websites like Zillow and Trulia are rapidly taking market share. And even though programs like TurnKey are useful and interesting ways that the Company is looking to drive sales from technology, the traditional real estate brokerage business will need far more costs than these online platforms.

The Company's CFR is currently B1 according to Moody's, which is the farthest down the company can go before reaching what most large asset managers would consider distressed. Therefore, this necessitates the company being quite frugal with their cash flow, and being careful to let their liquidity and credit ratios get out of hand. Unfortunately, this also means that the company's available financial options to invest in growth is limited. Equity holders should take significant notice of the Company's already leveraged profile and its position on the cusp of distress, which would trigger another significant selloff.

Equity holders consequently should monitor the creditworthiness of the company if they aim to hold the stock for a longer period of time, and believe that the company will maintain a going concern. This brings me back to the 2027 9.375% unsecured notes. It should act as a reasonably useful proxy in determining the market's opinion of the company's solvency and long-term growth prospects, assuming the company does not fall into distressed levels with a potential restructuring on the horizon.

Scenario

The upside scenario of this note being held until Q3 2021 is the 10.19% current yield through its annual coupon. The downside scenario would be that the Company's cash flows and growth prospects flounder significantly within the holding period. The housing market causes the potential recovery value of the Company's value to fall to severely depressed levels. These notes would lose in value, and the coupon payment would not come close to making up for the capital loss associated with holding the note.

Risks

This is a very risky investment, as indicated by the higher current yield, and exposure to short-term risk. It is extremely speculative, and there is a significant chance that the notes in question will lose value over the entire holding period. One would be subjected to multiple forms of risk by holding this investment.

Appendix

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.