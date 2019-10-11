Oncternal Should Be On Your Radar As Speculative Play Based On Recent Progress

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) may be a good speculative biotech to look into. That's because it has been able to develop a monoclonal antibody, known as cirmtuzumab, which targets the ROR1 protein. The targeting of this ROR1 protein allows cirmtuzumab to be explored in a couple of other combinations. As I will highlight below, this monoclonal antibody is being explored in combination with ibrutinib to treat patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Then, there is the possibility of using the company's drug in combination with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. I believe this biotech offers potential because it only trades with a market cap of $68 million. With a couple of programs in place targeting the ROR1 protein, it may end up paying off in a big way. Especially, if a ROR1 inhibitor can be incorporated with a CAR-T to successfully target solid tumors. Solid tumor treatment is an area where CAR-T is currently lacking.

Expanded Cohort Upon Positive Preliminary Findings

A good thing about Oncternal is that the targeting of ROR1 is highly ideal. The reason why I make that claim is that it is a target that is uniquely expressed in cancer cells. It is not often expressed in healthy cells. That's the first reason why cirmtuzumab is already ahead of the game compared to other clinical products. It was announced that the biotech had opened enrollment for its phase 1b expansion cohort portion of its phase 1/2 study. The phase 1/2 study was expanded to incorporate patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). This phase 1/2 study will treat both patients with CLL and MCL. The thing to note is that part 1 of the phase 1 portion of this study was just to determine the most appropriate dose to move forward with. Part 2 of the phase 1b has now incorporated the expansion cohort of patients with MCL. Why did Oncternal decide to move so quickly to part 2 of the phase 1b study? That's because it had seen some impressive preliminary data, which was revealed back in June of 2019. Interim results from the phase 1 dose range finding portion study noted that the combination of cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib achieved a few complete responses in heavily pre-treated patients. These patients had gone through several types of chemotherapy before being given the cirmtuzumab combination. Specifically, one patient with MCL that had relapsed after having gone through an allogeneic stem cell transplant, achieved a complete response when given cirmtuzumab combination. A second patient after the initial ASCO presentation had progressive disease. This patient had this progressive disease despite going through:

Chemotherapy regimens

autologous transplant

CAR-T therapy

Once the patient was given cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib, they obtained a confirmed complete response (CR).

Backup Clinical Product TK216 Targets Specific Cancer Population

Cirmtuzumab is only one clinical product in the pipeline that I have highlighted above. However, Oncternal has two other drugs. TK216 is a molecule that inhibits a host of oncogenes that drive proteins in a variety of tumor types. This clinical product is being developed to treat patients with Ewing Sarcoma. Why was TK216 chosen to treat this particular patient population? That's because these ETS-transcription factor oncogenes which include about 9 members (e.g. of some include FLI1, ERG, ETV1... out to ETS2 and others) are responsible for driving the development/progression of cancer. Another reason why this oncogene target was chosen is that it is ideal for driving embryogenesis (the process by which the embryo is formed); however, it is not found in cells after birth. Therefore, as you can see, such a target is ideal for treating patients since this molecule won't affect healthy cells in these patients. You may have noticed a pattern in that this biotech tends to inhibit proteins that are not typically found in healthy cells. That's a good thing because it makes for a superior cancer treatment. TK216 is being advanced alone as a monotherapy or in combination with vincristine (chemotherapy) in a phase 1 study to treat patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing Sarcoma. This is being done in collaboration with Georgetown University. It was said that targeting EWS-FLI1 specifically was an undruggable target. TK216 can not only go after this gene but can also possibly be used for a broad range of tumors with similar oncogenes highlighted above.

Potential To Advance ROR1 target In CAR-T Therapy

This is another program that has solid potential. As you may or may not know, CAR-T therapies have not been highly ideal for solid tumors. They have been used primarily for hematological malignancies. Especially, when being used for:

CD19-expressing Leukemia

CD19-expressing lymphomas

BCMA-expressing myelomas

However, a big problem is that CAR-T at the moment has not been ideal for solid tumor treatment. On top of that, responses in blood cancers have not been prolonged. In essence, by that I mean responses tend to last only months before the patient relapses when being treated with CAR-T therapies. The plan for Oncternal is to add the ROR1 target into the mix of its CAR-T treatment. That's because the ROR1 expression allows tumor cells to survive for a longer period of time. By targeting this expression, it voids the survival of the tumor. Translation? This translates to the removal of a negative relapse. Negative relapse is that if the current tumor being targeted by a typical CAR-T therapy doesn't express, for example, CD19 on the tumor cell, then the patient relapses in disease. Going after ROR1 means that such a cancer relapse would be less likely to occur. That's because tumors rely on ROR1 for survival. Toxicity would also be reduced, yet again because ROR1 is not typically found in healthy cells. This theory needs to be proven in human studies; however, such an action could definitely improve CAR-T treatment for both hematological and solid tumors. The use of ROR1 is to be accomplished by the biotech developing a second generation construct with a cirmtuzumab-based single chain variable fragment (ScFv). This is early in the process of the pipeline as it is currently a preclinical CAR-T product and it is being developed at the UC San Diego. I must infer that this program is in good shape though because it is being funded by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). That means Oncternal doesn't have to pour cash resources to fund this CAR-T therapy for the time being.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Oncternal Therapeutics had $28.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019. It believes that this should be enough cash to fund its operations into Q2 of 2020. Having said that, I believe it will likely have to raise cash by Q4 of 2019. I think more so it should raise cash before the end of this year. The good news as I will describe below is that there are a few catalysts coming in Q4 of 2019, which may help boost the stock price. If the results are good, there is a good chance the stock will trade much higher. The reason why I say that is because the company only has roughly 15.4 million shares outstanding. The biotech has such a low share count because in June of 2019 privately held Oncternal had done a reverse merger with GTx, Incorporated. Therefore, it is why the company has a diversified group of clinical products in its pipeline.

Conclusion

The combination of cirmtuzumab together with ibrutinib has massive potential in treating patients with CLL and MCL. More testing is needed to confirm the initial findings, but I believe that cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib have good synergistic effects on treating these patients with hematological cancers. The risk is that the combination was explored in a small group of patients, therefore, it will be important to see if similar results can be produced in the expansion cohorts. There are many other risks that investors should be aware of before investing here though. One such risk is that Oncternal trades with a market cap of only $68 million. That means it is easily manipulated in either direction when it comes to trading. On top of that, the liquidity is not ideal at all. The biotech trades an average of 26,000 shares which might make it difficult to liquidate a position. On the flip side, I see massive potential with this company. Not only does it have a monoclonal antibody targeting ROR1 in place, cirmtuzumab, but it has 2 other clinical products in its pipeline. One product, which I highlighted above, is specifically being developed for a rare type of cancer known as Ewing Sarcoma. The other product is going to be a CAR-T product, which incorporates cirmtuzumab in a single chain variable fragment. The ability to inhibit ROR1 with a CAR-T could possibly mean the potential to finally achieve substantial response rates in solid tumors. On top of that, maybe even prevent relapses in both solid tumors and hematological cancers. I believe that more confirmation is needed for this biotech to be appreciated, which is why the volume might be low for the time being. However, on the flip side, I see a lot of potential if everything works out accordingly. There are two catalysts investors can look forward to before the end of this year. They are results from the combination of cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib for mantle cell lymphoma treatment and selection of a construct for IND enabling studies for the ROR1 CAR-T program.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.