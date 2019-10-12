A Discounted Flyer With A 10.5% Yield, No K-1: Cincinnati Bell's Preferred

The company has struggled with heavy capex spending since its big 2018 Hawaii Telecom acquisition, but has sufficient free cash flow to cover its preferred dividends.

In yesterday's article, we compared telecom titans AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), in a "telecom smackdown." Given their free cash flow generating abilities, maybe we should have titled the article "Cash Cow Roundup," and traded in our spandex for a riding chaps. Somebody cue the theme for Bonanza...

But we digress. Cincinatti Bell (CBB), like many other regional telecoms, has struggled over the past few years, losing landline customers and making some questionable acquisitions. These factors caused its price/share to drop from the high $20s in 2012, all the way to ~$4.36 in October 2019:

CBB is down ~-46% so far in 2019, in spite of three analyst upgrades:

As is often the case in an extreme price decline for a common stock, CBB's preferred shares, Cincinnati Bell Inc., 6 3/4% Dep Shares Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CBB.PB), also have suffered a big decline in 2019, dropping ~33.5%.

The thing is, if you notice all of those little Ds in its chart, you'll see that CBB.PB's dividends have kept on being paid before and after the big selloff that started in Q4 '18:

Earnings:

CBB, like many other regionals, has been trying to find other sources of revenues, such as fiber optics and cloud services, in the face of landline attrition and video cord cutting.

Management made a big acquisition in 2018, buying Hawaiian Telecom, which ramped up its total revenues and EBITDA in Q2 '19:

The E&T segment's revenue was up by 5%, with subscriber growth of 9%. Fiber now contributes 57% of this segment's revenue. Management pointed out on the Q2 '19 call: "Our Entertainment and Communications business has been an early adopter of fiber - the future strategy both in Cincinnati and in Hawaii. We have created a combined fiber network which spans approximately 17,000 fiber route miles deploying a superior fiber-to-the-premise product which produces higher bandwidth and faster Internet speeds than the cable competition to 60% of Greater Cincinnati and 50% on the island of Oahu in Hawaii."

The IT & H segment had healthy revenue growth of 15% and very strong EBITDA growth of 35%, with a 133 basis point rise in EBITDA margin. Communication is the largest source of revenue, at 35%, and all of this segment's elements saw year-over-year revenue gains in Q2 '19, although Infrastructure Solutions' rise was just 2%:

Hidden Preferred Dividends:

Sometimes, behind some common stock disasters, there can lurk a valid, hidden dividend stock that's worth a look, and maybe even worth taking a small position, commonly known as a "flyer."

These CBB.PB shares are way past their call date, which was in 2000, with no maturity date. However, they're also heavily discounted, at 36% below their $50.00 call value, and they are cumulative, meaning that CBB's management must pay holders for any skipped preferred dividends.

They're also convertible, at the shareholder's option, so there's a possibility (currently quite remote due to the very low CBB common shares' price) that you could make a few shekels by converting them to the common some fine day in the distant future...or not. These preferred shares rank senior to the common in a liquidation scenario.

They go ex-dividend in a March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule, and pay in the first few days of the following months.

Taxes:

CBB issues a 1099 at tax time, and these shares are eligible for a preferential 15% to 20% tax rate, depending upon your tax bracket.

Preferred Dividend Coverage:

We assembled this table which details the coverage for these preferred shares so far in 2019. On a free cash flow basis, CBB had 1.58X preferred dividend coverage in Q1-2 2019, which is, in general, toward the low end of preferred coverage factors that we've seen.

But management's free cash flow metrics show a higher FCF figure of $18M, after adjusting for one-time restructuring and severance payments and transaction costs.

This would give the CBB preferreds a much better Q1-2 '19 coverage factor of 3.46X:

2019 Full-Year Guidance:

What about the future? CBB's management gave a range of guidance for EBITDA, capex, interest expense, and pension/OPEB expenses for full-year 2019:

From these guidance figures we can determine the approximate implied free cash flow and implied preferred dividend coverage moving forward for full-year 2019.

Looking at the low end figures, we get an implied FCF estimate of ~$40M, which indicates full-year preferred coverage of ~3.85X, much healthier figure than the 1.58X achieved in Q1-2 '19.

The high end figures, however, indicate a lower implied coverage factor of 1.44X, but it's still positive coverage.

Debt and Liquidity:

Part of the negativity toward CBB comes from its higher than average debt level, which stood at 4.7X, as of 6/30/19, due to the 2018 Hawaii Telecom acquisition. For example, in yesterday's article about T and VZ, we saw that their respective net debt/EBITDA leverages were ~2.7X and 2.1X.

Management is cognizant about CBB's higher debt leverage and has made a decision to use the company's cash flow in order to invest in building out more fiber networks, which, in their view, represent a long-term competitive advantage that should pay off.

When asked about the possibility of paying down more debt on the Q2 '19 call, they said, "given that we still have significant opportunity to invest in fiber - both in Cincinnati as well as in Hawaii, we tend to believe in the longer-term investment and returns that come with investing in the company in the network rather than buying back debt."

"As of June 30, 2019, the company had $163.2 million of short-term liquidity, comprised of $9.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, $147.0 million of undrawn capacity on our Revolving Credit Facility, and $6.9 million available under its Receivables Facility." (Source: CBB Q2 '19 10Q)

Risks:

As pointed out above, management is investing heavily in fiber, particularly "fiber to the premises," which they see as a key to growth for CBB. When asked about 5G on the Q2 call, the CEO said, "as we talk to technologists, there is one common thing that we hear. Whether you're in wireline, whether you're in cable, whether you're in wireless, everything migrates to fiber-to-the-premises period. That's where everything is heading."

It's possible that CBB's continued capex spending may pressure its free cash flow preferred dividend coverage. Clearly, the market has heavily discounted the CBB.PB shares on the fear that the dividend might be suspended.

However, given the small ~$10M annual preferred payout, in relation to a projected EBITDA of $400M to $410M, a dividend suspension doesn't seem likely to us at present.

Legacy businesses will most likely continue to decline, which can offset the growth in CBB's newer businesses.

Regulatory: "I'm also pleased to report that recently passed state legislation reduces regulatory involvement within our business in Hawaii. This legislation increases our operating flexibility minimizing the need to engage the PUC on certain business matters and more closely aligns regulatory involvement with what we experienced here in Ohio." (Source: CBB Q2 '19 call)

Summary:

As we said at the outset, this is a flyer - we wouldn't bet the farm on these CBB.PB preferred shares, but maybe a few chickens, or possibly a goat.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBB.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

