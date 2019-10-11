Brookfield Renewable Carefully Examines Risk

Introduction

My thesis is that Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) has done a terrific job limiting risk.

Asset Class Investment Risk

The risk of investing in the wrong asset class at the wrong time is considerable for most companies, but BEP has done well navigating this area over the years. Despite having the name “renewable,” they haven’t had much solar until the last few years. Wind has been somewhat risky over the years, and solar, even more so because of the reliance on subsidies. BEP CEO Sachin Shah talked about this back in October 2015 during the Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Day Presentation:

The solar space, we do believe will be a meaningful part of the supply stack longer term, a great diversification tool for system operators. It provides power typically when load is the highest during the day and the sun resource is the strongest. But again, like wind and more exacerbated than wind, the issue we always had with solar is that the unincentivized cost was uneconomic. You couldn’t build solar without incentives and we didn’t want to build a business that was wholly predicated on government support because as government support changes as policies change, it can really have a detrimental impact to returns and it can create an environment where you’re destroying capital for your shareholders.

CEO Shah talks about their hydro focus in the 4Q15 earnings call:

Look, I think one thing we've always tried to maintain is our hydro focus. We do recognize that hydro is the premier asset class in the supply stack whether you're taking fossil fuel-based technologies or renewable technologies, and we're trying to build a portfolio for investors that if you look back 20 years from now, will be carbon-free and have significant exposure to what is an evolving trend in the world, which is global warming and people wanting to allocate their capital to places where the investment decisions can benefit from those technologies that are offsetting that trend.

BEP does not move into asset classes unless the risk/reward ratio makes sense. This is explained by CEO Shah in the 1Q16 earnings call:

Solar, we’ve been patient and although my remarks are suggesting that it’s moving in our favor, if we don’t see opportunities to do solar at mid-teens returns, we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to maintain that level of discipline and we’re not going to just get into an asset class or a sector to check a box and just say we are there. It just has never been our style. It comes down to the returns and so, although it would be great, it would give us another line of business to continue to grow, we’re not rushing into it until we see more compelling valuations.

We learned about the scale entry into solar and wind via the TerraForm sponsorship in the 2Q16 earnings call. At the time, CEO Shah said close to 90% of their business was hydro, and he clarified thoughts on wind and solar:

I would say one is we've always -- first, we have a very large wind business to begin with. We have 1,500 megawatts of wind. We don't have a meaningful solar presence today. We have a few small facilities. And what we've always said and what we've always maintained is they're very good technologies, as long as you can acquire them or develop them at the right value. And what we've felt generally over the last five years is that the values were higher than we were comfortable investing on behalf of our shareholders. So we've been patient. We haven't done a lot. All the wind that we have done, we've largely built ourselves. 1200 of the 1500 megawatts of wind that we have in the business today, we've actually developed and constructed ourselves, rather than chasing M&A valuations. So we've never once suggested that we don't like those asset classes. I think the other thing we've said and I remember when we launched BREP just over five years ago, we were at 80% of our business was hydro. And I'd say most people had the prevailing view that hydro would dilute over time and that was causing a little bit of angst.

North American power prices were in a low environment during the September 2016 Investor Day Presentation and slides were shown that illustrated the impact for various types of asset classes. At that time, wind and solar were still reliant on subsidies:

Image Source: September 2016 Investor Day Presentation

The presentation goes on to show the life of each asset. In this regard, wind and solar are disadvantaged to hydro because their lifetimes are 25 years as opposed to perpetual:

Image Source: September 2016 Investor Day Presentation

Market Research Head Stéphane Landry said investors want to be in the asset classes on the right side of history in the above slide:

So, next is how do you position yourself as investors, and I will put it in fairly blunt terms. The [right side of the] dotted line is the side of history you want to be on. There’s a wrong side of history and the right side of history, and there’s the question of timing, but what we put here were two dimensions. One is the life of the asset and the second one is carbon-producing or non-carbon-producing.

The verbiage on solar and wind was different at the September 2019 Investor Day Presentation. Saying the world is poised for wind and solar, CEO Shah pointed out that these technologies are no longer just a science project. He went on to say wind and solar are now competitive without subsidies, and the narrative on global warming is changing. It was mentioned that onshore wind at $60/MWh is now cheaper than gas and solar is not far behind:

Image Source: September 2019 Investor Day Presentation

The above slide shows the world has changed such that hydro is not the only attractive renewable. Wind is now the most economic source of bulk power, and solar isn’t far behind. In addition to hydro, BEP is now generating a significant amount of wind power, and they should be stepping up with solar as well. Looking at annualized proportionate long-term average generation on slide 31 of the 2Q19 Supplemental, we see a total of 26,083 GWh. Hydro is 75% at 19,656 GWh, wind is 21% at 5,443 GWh and solar is 4% at 984 GWh. Going back just two years to the 2Q17 Supplemental, we see hydro was 88%, wind was only 11% and “other” was a mere 1%.

The September 2019 Investor Day Presentation goes on to show that coal is declining quickly such that it is effectively “gone” as a choice for long-term investments:

Image Source: September 2019 Investor Day Presentation

The above chart is consistent with my electricity article where we saw that U.S. coal generation fell from 1,756 TWh in 2009 to 1,146 TWh in 2018 for a loss of more than 600 TWh. U.S. gas generation went up during that time, but gas should be flatter in the future such that the combination of the two fossil fuels will continue to fall over time as shown in the chart.

Summing up asset classes, hydro has always been the bread and butter for BEP. The risk/reward ratio for wind and solar has not been favorable until the last few years, so BEP has been measured in terms of initiating those investments.

Balance Sheet Risk

Debt can be disastrous without the right kind of planning. The 2Q19 Supplemental explains that most of the BEP debt is investment grade rated [BBB+] and non-recourse:

A key element of our financing strategy is to raise the majority of our debt in the form of asset-specific, non-recourse borrowings at our subsidiaries on an investment grade basis with no maintenance covenants. On a consolidated basis, almost 95% of our debt is either investment grade rated or sized to investment grade and approximately 85% of debt is non-recourse.

CFO Wyatt Hartley talked about BEP’s proven financial strength in the September 2019 Investor Day Presentation. One of his slides mentions that BEP has the lowest risk balance sheet in the sector. Citing the investment grade rating, high percentage of non-recourse debt, and the long 10-year average duration, he shows that the risk-reward proposition for BEP is aligned with investors:

Image Source: September 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Another slide from the September 2019 Investor Day Presentation shows that BEP refuses to be beguiled by debt:

Image Source: September 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Other Risks

Having around 3,000 operating employees, BEP has experience with renewables that many companies cannot match. Including transactions that have been signed but not yet closed, BEP has recently demonstrated operational know-how by monetizing assets for value to the tune of $780 million. CEO Shah talks about operating capabilities reducing risk at the 2017 Investor Day Presentation:

Sometimes it adds value, but, more importantly, it often protects the downside. Often, it’s actually our ability to de-risk investments and de-risk situations, and that ability to go into a situation that’s perceived as highly risky by financial investors or organizations that don’t have the depth that we have, means that you can move into a situation with less competition, de-risk the situation, and then, with that less competition, effectively, grab a better return.

The parent company, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), sums up thoughts on entering various countries. BAM CEO Bruce Flatt talks about the key factors in his 1Q18 shareholder letter. They are careful to avoid risky areas in terms of respect for capital:

There are three important factors we always consider when entering a country. These include its size, a culture of respect for capital (also sometimes referred to as a rule of law, but it’s more than that), and the ability to operate with the high global ethical standards we adhere to everywhere we do business.

Closing Thoughts

BEP knows the opportunity cost of choosing wind and solar investments as opposed to hydro investments. They are consistent in getting total unitholder returns of 12-15% while limiting the scope of risk. The actionable information here is to think about risk and the long-term future when making investments with respect to energy. It isn’t just a matter of using valuation formulas in a rote way, investors need to think deeply about the differences between energy companies. All dividend yields across energy companies are not equal. Companies like BEP with a focus on perpetual hydro assets have a large percentage of return on capital while companies invested in 25-year assets like solar and wind have a high percentage of return of capital. The distinction in the preceding sentence between “on capital” and “of capital” makes all the difference in the world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.