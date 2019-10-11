More Cameras And More Problems For GoPro

Introduction

In my last article on GoPro (GPRO), I took a look at a company that was seemingly finally turning around and heading toward profitability after years of mismanaged product launches and failed innovations (such as the drone). I thought that near $4.00 per share the company was looking attractive as a potential turnaround play, but I also said the stock remained speculative. The ideal investor was someone with a shorter timeframe, as the possibility of the trade not working out remained significant.

Data by YCharts

Sure enough, the stock rallied during September and had you purchased shares near $4.00, you would have seen a 25%+ gain in a few short weeks. It appeared that for once GoPro was getting it right.

Turns out they weren't.

More Cameras, More Problems

On October 1, 2019 the company announced the new Hero8 Black and Max cameras.

Source: GoPro Website

Then on October 2, very shortly after starting preorders for the Hero8 and Max, GoPro had an investor call and filed this report, cutting guidance for revenue and profits after production delays on the Hero8.

The company slashed revenue growth guidance for the second half of the year to 6% to 9%, down from 9% to 12% guidance earlier. For the full year the company is now expecting Non-GAAP EPS to come in between $0.30 and $0.35, while GAAP profitability remains off the table with an expected loss between $(0.02) and $(0.09). Full year revenue is expected to be in line with the second half of the year at 6% to 9% growth, or $1.215 to $1.25 billion in revenue.

The stock got crushed on this news, gapping down nearly 20% on October 3. The next few days continued to see significant selling in the stock. Investors appear to be spooked by these production delays and seem to have a justified lack of confidence for the company going forward.

In my last article, I suggested an arbitrary 10X multiple of non-GAAP earnings per share as a decent spot for a speculative buy. Using that same multiple now, however, places the stock as low as $3.00 per share using the low end of guidance. As of the time of writing this article, the stock trades at $3.50, meaning another 15% of downside is possible.

Conclusion

GoPro continues to struggle with product launches. The new Hero8 and Max do have some improvement but, in my opinion, are not overly impressive. The company is attempting to cater to a vlogging style of consumer with the Hero8 and accompanying accessories, which is ultimately a task often completed better with smartphones. GoPro should stick to the action camera market where they have a competitive advantage, or at least what's left of one. I rate GoPro stock an avoid for now, as this guidance cut reverses a previous trend of increasing momentum and growth.

