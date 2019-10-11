Express Has Room To Run

Shares are barely trading above the amount of per share cash the company has on its balance sheet.

Introduction

We wrote a bullish article on Express (EXPR) at the beginning of September - shares have increased by ~25% since then due to an upbeat earnings call and renewed market optimism on the name. Our conviction in the bull thesis has increased since then, and we will explain why below.

Capitalization Table as of October 10, 2019 (in m USD)

Share Price 2.90 Shares Outstanding 67.27 Market cap 195.03 Debt 0 Cash 153.96 Enterprise Value 41.07

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Net Cash Position

Express is in an excellent financial position due to management's decision to avoid levering the company up. The company has $154 million in cash (per the latest SEC filing). With 62.27 million shares outstanding, this equates to a per share cash position of $2.47, which is slightly lower than the current share price.

We have mentioned this point repeatedly in past articles on the company because it is the single biggest positive factor that shareholders have going for them. The company is slightly free cash flow-generative and management expects free cash flow to be positive in 2019, which means that this cash position will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

This is meaningful for the following reasons:

A sizable cash position buys the company time to turn operational performance around by experimenting with new apparel, store layouts, advertising tactics, etc.

No debt means that the company does not have to waste money on interest expense or debt amortization payments.

A net cash position means that there is no imminent bankruptcy or liquidity risk, which puts the company in a different position than other retailers who have gone bankrupt.

New Initiatives

In regards to the first point, the company has already begun to test new initiatives. Consider the following excerpts from page 21 of the latest 10-Q filing:

Women's Tops. We've had too much depth in older key items and not enough breadth and style diversity. We are conducting tests to understand the impact of optimizing our tops assortment by adding different colors, fabrics, prints and silhouettes and will apply these learnings going forward. Speed to market. In order to move faster and get more newness in our assortment, we have implemented a new InstaBuy process for both Women's and Men's. While the majority of our assortment will continue to be created by our internal design team, we also have the option to instantly buy product from our vendors that complete or enhance the assortment.

Other initiatives are described at length by CEO Tim Baxter on the company's last earnings call. The primary issue according to the company has been product misses that have dampened consumer interest and led to lower sales and comps numbers. In addition, Express has failed to cultivate a specific brand identity and message, which other apparel retailers like Lululemon (LULU) and Patagonia have done successfully.

CEO Tim Baxter, who joined the company in May of this year, has taken steps to reverse this by shaking up the company's management board. Malissa Akay and Sara Tervo were appointed in August as Chief Merchandising Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively. The two also collectively received ~300,000 RSUs which have the potential to be worth a considerable amount if they can execute and turn things around.

Retail Landscape

Part of the reason for Express's share price deterioration has been a weak retail environment - mall traffic rebounded in 2018 but has declined considerably in 2019 and retail store closures have outpaced store openings. However, there are signs that traffic trends aren't as bad as some think. Per the Thasos Group, mall traffic (as measured by foot traffic in properties owned by the five largest REITs) has increased by 5.4% YoY:

(Source: Bloomberg; Thasos Group)

Express is heavily exposed to trends in mall traffic given that 71% of its sales (per FY 2018 numbers) occur in its physical stores. However, e-commerce sales increased by 20% in 2018 to $609 million (page 22 of 10-K) which is an encouraging sign that management is actively trying to diversify its revenue stream away from its physical store locations.

Operational Underperformance

We won't try to sugarcoat things: Express's operating performance has been abysmal as of late. Net sales in 2018 declined by 2.1% while retail store comps declined by 9%, meaning that sales figures were propped up by new store openings and growing e-commerce sales.

Gross margins stayed flat at 29.1% but declined in 1H 2019 by 160 basis points YoY to 26.8%, which is a sign that the company has been ramping up promotional activity to drive sales (otherwise known as "buying sales"). Comparable sales in the first half of the year were down 6%, which is another sign of weak consumer demand.

We are hopeful that Tim Baxter will be able to stabilize operating performance: he has done an excellent job of identifying key weak points across the business and candidly addressed them on the last earnings call. However, this is certainly not guaranteed and continued declines across key metrics (sales, comps, etc.) in future quarters would cause us to consider revising our bull thesis on the company.

Risk-Reward Profile

To give a brief overview of EXPR's asymmetric risk-reward profile, consider that the company has $2.47 in cash, no financial debt, and is on track to generate ~$2 billion in net sales in FY 2019. The company had operating margins of 5%, 1.5%, and 1.3% in fiscal years 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. Operating margins fell to (2.4%) for the first half of 2019 due to gross margin declines and SG&A increases.

If management can get back to an operating margin of just 1%, the company will generate $100 million annually in EBITDA (annual D&A expense has been around $80 million in recent years and a 1% operating margin implies operating income of $20 million). At just a 3x EV/EBITDA multiple, this equates to an EV of $300 million. Adding back cash leads to a market capitalization of $454 million or $6.75 per share.

However, note that these assumptions are based on management turning around operating performance. A successful turnaround will be difficult and take time but shareholders will be richly rewarded if the company can cut costs and stabilize revenue.

Also note that the company has operating lease liabilities of $993 million, which are now considered long-term debt under new FASB standards. However, from an equity analysis perspective, we have decided not to consider these liabilities as part of enterprise value given that leases are operating decisions in nature and are reflected in operational activities (e.g. product pricing).

However, one could argue that it is indeed long-term debt and should be considered as part of enterprise value, which changes how surface level fundamental valuation metrics appear.

Conclusion

We remain bullish on Express and will continue to actively monitor company and industry-specific developments. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.