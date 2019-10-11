NCR Acquires Midwest POS Solutions For Expanded Footprint

With the deal, NCR is continuing to expand and deepen its service footprint as it seeks to provide end-to-end payment services to retailers.

Midwest POS provide point-of-sale software solutions primarily to restaurants in the states of Indiana and Kentucky.

NCR (NCR) announced it has acquired Midwest POS Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Midwest POS provides point of sale [POS] software solutions to restaurants in the states of Indiana and Kentucky.

NCR is continuing to acquire software capabilities and expand its footprint as it seeks to bring new capabilities to U.S. and international POS markets.

Target Company

Indiana- and Kentucky-based Midwest POS was founded in 1943 to provide cash registers and point-of-sale solutions to businesses serving the restaurant and retail markets, including hardware, software, and training,

Management is headed by President/Owner Murray Bartholome, who has been with the firm since 1993.

Midwest POS’ primary offerings include:

Aloha POS

TableUp

Netmassons

TableSafe

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global restaurant POS terminals market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $22.3 billion by 2025.

This represents a strong forecast CAGR of 7.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand from restaurant owners due to better efficiency compared to traditional cash registers, as well as their ability to help reduce the time required for billing, recording sales figures, and other repeated paperwork, including tax reporting, inventory control, and payroll.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest annualized rate, 9.4% during the period due to the adoption of mobile POS device by restaurant owners, such as tablets, to display menu and provide better customer experience.

Major vendors that provide restaurant POS systems include:

Ingenico Group (EPA:ING)

PAX Technology

Verifone Systems

Revel Systems

POSist

Epos Now

Harbortouch

Acquisition Terms and Financial

NCR didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and did not file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, NCR had $335 million in cash and equivalents and $6.78 billion in total liabilities, of which $2.9 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $47 million.

In the past 12 months, NCR’s stock price has risen 15.2% vs. the U.S. Technology industry’s rise of 6.2% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 5.8% , as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen markedly in recent quarters as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

NCR has acquired Midwest POS to bring its hospitality-centric customer base in-house while enabling Midwest to increase its service posture even further.

As NCR CEO Michael Hayford stated in the deal announcement,

Midwest POS is known for its quality customer service. Midwest POS customers will keep their favorite local team, and now with NCR, that local team will receive even more support and can expand offerings provided.

The deal is also part of NCR’s larger acquisition strategy is to add to its software products portfolio, increase its services revenue, and expand its global distribution footprint.

Recently, NCR acquired Texas P.O.S., so the acquisition of Midwest POS appears to be a logical continuation of its growth efforts in the U.S..

Additionally, NCR acquired JetPay in October 2018 as part of desire to create an end-to-end integrated payment offering for its retail and hospitality segments.

Assuming that acquisition is largely integrated by now, I would expect to see NCR roll out those new capabilities to groups like Midwest POS and others in the relevant industry verticals.

NCR appears to be executing well on its stated strategic goals. As long as it isn’t overpaying for these deals, I’m bullish on its approach, since the U.S. is badly in need of more advanced POS options for retailers in all industry verticals.

The U.S. trails Europe and Asia in its adoption of advanced POS products. If NCR can change that through its acquisition efforts, the market will be there for the taking.

