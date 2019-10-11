Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Keeps Growing But At A Slower Pace

We currently expect the EIA to report a build of 110 bcf next week, which is 28 bcf larger than a year ago and 29 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This report covers the week ending October 11, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 565 bcf for the week ending October 11 (down 4.4% w-o-w (week over week) but up 0.3% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but dropped from +21.00% to +14.50%. We estimate that total demand has remained above the 5-year norm for 39 consecutive weeks now.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down significantly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) plunged by 48.0% w-o-w (from 58 to 30), while the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) jumped by 40% (from 25 to 35). Still, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was 8.0% below last year's level and 1.0% below the norm.

Non-degree-day factors were predominantly bearish (vs. last year). The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were mostly within the norm (16.1 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal dropped by $0.02 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas continued to fall, while the price of coal remained essentially unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.3 bcf/d this week (down 0.04 bcf/d vs. 2018 but up 0.9 bcf/d vs. the 5-year norm).

Wind speeds and hydro inflows were mostly stronger y-o-y. On balance, in the week ending October 11, these two factors probably displaced some 100 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2018).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from non-degree-day factors this week was positive at +4.8 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, that positive figure was still some 0.8 bcf/d below last year's results.

Total exports were down 5.0% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker pipeline exports into Mexico. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 8 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 28 bcf (compared with 15 LNG vessels a week ago). Total flows to liquefaction averaged 6.1 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 21.00% in the week ending October 11.

LNG stocks (at five key export terminals) are currently 90% full (see the chart below). If the arrival of LNG vessels slows (for whatever reason), then natural gas flows to liquefaction will drop very fast, as there is not much space left in the tanks. However, Gulf Coast LNG (GCL) futures contract is now cheaper than natural gas sold at European hubs (see the table below), although its price does not include any additional freight/voyage costs. Still, the current premium in Continental Europe should help the exporters - especially those who rely more on the spot market sales. Furthermore, the spread between natural gas futures contract and GCL futures contract seems to be too wide (+0.67 per MMbtu above the historical norm). In order for the spread to return to its long-term average, either LNG price has to drop or natural gas futures price has to rise.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: CME, ICE, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 123 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 93.5 bcf/d in October, 93.3 bcf/d in November, and 93.0 bcf/d in December. In the week ending October 11, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 100.4 bcf per day (down 1.0% w-o-w but up 7.2% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance for the week ending October 11 should be around +19.86 bcf/d, which is approximately +6.5 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018 (see the chart below). Next week (ending October 18), the balance is projected to loosen up more. Annual difference could be as large as +7.44 bcf/d (i.e., +17.01 bcf/d in 2019 vs. +9.57 bcf/d in 2018).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

However, weather-neutral SD balance (see the definition below) is projected to tighten slowly compared to the previous year. As of today, we estimate that the weather-neutral SD balance is around +4.83 bcf/d (vs. 2018), but we expect the balance to drop to +2.00 bcf/d by December 20.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Weather-Neutral SD Balance (yellow curve on the chart above) = production + imports - exports.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 110 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +102 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to expand from -9 bcf today to +78 bcf for the week ending October 25.

