Toyota: The 'ICE To Hybrid To Pure EV' Play

This 'ICE (internal combustion engine) to Hybrid to Pure Electric' strategy might be the key to a successful transition that other automakers will keep struggling with.

It is heavily investing in future EV and hydrogen fuel cell tech, but its strategy differs from that of most other automakers.

For Q1 2020, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reported a sales growth rate of 3% to 2.3 million units. Revenue for the period increased by 3.8% while operating income grew 8.7% and net income grew 3.9%. What is important to note here is that the North America segment grew revenues by 1.5% for the period. The only markets that showed revenue declines were Asia (-0.1%) and Other (-8.1%), which includes Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. Japan and Europe both grew quarterly revenues in high single-digits over the prior period.

TM will make a great addition to any long-term portfolio for several reasons.

Strong Core Metrics

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The company has one of the highest forward revenue growth estimates of its sector peers, which include Honda Motor Company (HMC), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU), and others. Although Toyota faces the same macroeconomic headwinds as other automakers around the world and particularly in the United States, the market expects less of an impact on Toyota's top-line growth over the next year.

Annual total revenue growth has been up and down over the past five years, with FY 2019 total revenues coming in at about 1.4% lower than FY 2018. In terms of quarterly revenue growth, the company has increased YoY revenues for six out of the past seven quarters, the only anomaly being the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 when revenue dipped by 2.43% compared to Q4 2018.

The same consistency can be seen across its other metrics like quarterly gross profit margin, operating margin, and net income margin. One or two quarters showed negative YoY growth across these metrics, but the latest quarter points to healthy metrics.

If you take a longer view, Toyota has increased its total revenues by 33% and nearly doubled its EBITDA in the last ten years.

Data by YCharts

That being said, the uncertainty of the current market could continue to buffet Toyota's total revenues over the next several quarters.

Forward-looking Strategy

The company continually invests in the CASE (Connected, Autonomous/Automated, Shared, Electric) future of automobiles. It is already a long-time player in all these segments and continues to invest in technologies and partnerships that will keep its revenue growth intact in the long term.

Its latest deal builds on its 14-year-old partnership with Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) and involves Toyota buying an additional 3.17% of voting rights at Subaru, which takes its voting rights in its Japanese peer to 20%. The deal's core objectives are to extend the Toyota Hybrid System to additional Subaru models following the success of the CrossTrek Hybrid and to collaborate on autonomous driving and connected car technology.

Toyota's approach to electrification is to first get consumers comfortable with the idea of driving a hybrid vehicle before they make the psychological jump and lifestyle changes that are required to own an all-electric vehicle. That might actually be a better approach than to take the leap from gasoline or diesel to electric the way most other automakers are attempting to do. The advantage here is that Toyota has been dabbling with EVs for much longer than most other automakers. Its investments in EVs, as well as hydrogen fuel cell technology, are evidence of that, as is the accolade of being the automotive company with the most number of awarded and pending patents related to these forward technologies in the United States.

Staying in the Present

Toyota is ideally positioned for the future but is firmly rooted in the present. Its SUV and sedan models regularly feature in the monthly top-selling cars list in the United States, and September 2019 was no different:

Source: GoodCarBadCar

The fourth calendar quarter of 2019 is expected to be a tough quarter for all the automakers, and negative sales trends aren't likely to spare Toyota. However, all things considered, the company's current sales strengths, its investments in the future, and gains in the hybrid segment give it a bit of resilience that a lot of its peers don't currently have:

Led by a 51% increase in hybrid sales growth over the past three months, we're doubling down and accelerating our pace," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division."

Investor's Angle

The ICE-to-hybrid-to-EV strategy is clearly working for Toyota, and that push isn't going to slow down until it successfully starts posting pure EV sales figures that can rival those of its ICE lineup. That will obviously take several more years, which is why Toyota's hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell businesses are critical to the transition. Both will help offset declining ICE sales down the road.

As of June 30, 2019, Toyota had about $35 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and the company has some of the strongest EBITDA (14%) and net income (6.3%) margins in the sector. Cash from operations for FY 2019 was reported at $34 billion.

There's no doubt that Toyota will face several more tough quarters through FY 2020, but the company is resilient and has excellent cash management skills that give it the necessary capital to invest in an all-electric future while keeping its foot firmly in the ICE present and help ease the transition with its hybrid offerings.

In terms of valuation, the market doesn't seem to expect strong growth from the company, hence the forward earnings multiple of 8.5 compared to the sector median of around 17. The stock is trading at nearly 15% lower than its 5-year average forward P/E ratio.

Considering all these factors, I believe Toyota deserves a second look as a long-term investment. The economic climate is currently unstable, but Toyota has what it takes to weather the storm and come out on top, and the current 2.97% TTM dividend yield might just sweeten the deal for investors willing to hold for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.