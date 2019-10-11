Wayfair: Avoid For Now

The online furniture retailer is still struggling to return to EBITDA positive metrics leaving more dilution in the future.

One of the best times to buy a high-growth stock is after a substantial pullback. With dip to $100, Wayfair (W) has seen the stock fall by nearly $70 placing the online furniture retailer back in a potential buy zone. My investment thesis was bullish on the stock in the $80s range last year and the current view is very similar.

Bearish Calls Are Positives

Another interesting part of any story is where the analyst and research groups align on a stock. When a group is too bullish after a run, the stock makes a great contrarian sell. When the group is too negative after a selloff, the stock makes a good contrarian buy.

The recent negative Citron Research call on Wayfair places the stock in the later group. The compelling part of the story is the noted short-seller has an actual $70 target on the stock. The firm is ultra-bearish on the history of losses generated by Wayfair, but Andrew Left just prefers paying less for the stock than the current price above $100. Citron doesn't have an ultra-bearish price target.

Along with Citron, the average analyst isn't exactly bullish on the stock either. Only 16 analysts have a bullish call on Wayfair while 17 have Hold/Sell ratings on the stock.

The average analyst rating is a solid 3.7, but again, this number is the lowest since the company went public. Growth stocks don't typically have this many analysts that aren't bullish on a stock.

Source: SA sell side ratings

Reverse The Trend

Investors just need to read a quick snippet from Citron Research to understand the problem with the stock. The company headed into the start of 2019 on the trajectory towards generating profits in a few years, but Wayfair is now on a path towards escalating losses in 2021. Analysts now have the online furniture retailer losing nearly $4 per share in a couple of years.

Data by YCharts

The recent weakness in IPOs from Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) and the proposed IPO from The We Company (WE) has all been linked to companies generating sizable losses. The market isn't going to pay a premium price for a stock burning capital after years of reaching scale.

Wayfair went public all the way back in 2014. Investors gave the online furniture retailer nearly 5 years to produce a profit before punishing the stock recently. Now, the company needs to reverse the above EPS trend to grab positive attention from the stock market.

The recent $825 million convertible debt offering is a prime example of the need for Wayfair to rein in spending and start generating leverage. The company might have a long growth opportunity, but the current path requires too much dilution until the company generates free cash flows to fund future expansion.

If the company faces strong competition from Amazon (AMZN) and can't generate leverage in the meantime, investors should take this as a warning on the future business prospects. In the 1H'19, Wayfair burned $258 million in cash and guidance was for the Q3 EBITDA loss to double from the 3% loss in the last quarter to 6%.

Nobody doubts the large market opportunity Wayfair is positioned to capture with projected growth in the online furniture market going from $26 billion in 2018 to $147 billion in 2028. The total market size should grow to $411 billion leaving substantial market share growth remaining after 2028.

Source: Wayfair Q2'19 presentation

What the market doubts is whether Wayfair can generate positive cash flows in the process and eliminate future dilution. Remember, the company has already reached a scale with 2019 revenues topping $9 billion.

After all, Wayfair only has long-term adjusted EBITDA targets in the 10% range. The business isn't positioned for large margins in the future, so the online retailer needs to capture profits at the current market size.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock becomes appealing when Wayfair starts steering the company back towards a profitable future. When the EPS trend reverses and the company shows signs of reaching those 10% EBITDA margins, the stock is poised to rally. Otherwise, the business model just isn't appealing in a world where the best online furniture retailer isn't able to generate a solid profit due to aggressive competition from Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.