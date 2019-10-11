Federal Reserve Watch: The 'Bump' Is Over And Now Back To Uncertainty

This is uncharted territory and so investors must keep loose and respond to events as they unfold.

Uncertainty rules the world right now and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues seem very aware of it and appear to be willing to move if necessary.

The Federal Reserve has handled the little period of bank reserve dislocation well and now returns to the reality of the current world economic situation.

Two weeks ago, many were worried about the market “bump” that the Federal Reserve had to deal with. The market disturbance came in the area of repurchase agreements and the Fed responded quickly, and, in my opinion, kept things quiet although some analysts wanted to make a bigger deal of the whole situation.

Now, it appears that markets are calm again and attention is being directed back to more “normal” factors such as whether or not the Fed should cut its policy rate of interest again, or, how much is global economic growth going to slow down, or, how is the tariff battle between the United States and China going to work out.

Looking back at the Fed’s balance sheet (the Fed’s H.4.1 statistical release) over the past four weeks the one thing that catches the eye is the huge increase in the General Account of the US Treasury in the banking week ending September 18, 2019.

The rise in the Treasury’s General Account that week amounted to $120.0 billion. Funds rise in this account when the US Treasury Department moves funds from its accounts in commercial banks to its General Account at the Federal Reserve, the account on which it uses to write checks.

Furthermore, there was substantial a rise in Fed’s account for reverse repurchase agreements of $31.0 billion. This is the account that records the Fed’s sale of securities to dealers under an agreement to repurchase them on a certain future date. It is a sale of securities because as the securities dealer pays for the purchase, funds are transferred out of the banking system into the Fed.

That is, as this account rises, reserves in the banking system decline.

So, in the banking week ending September 18, 2019, around $151.0 billion in reserves were removed from the commercial banking system.

This was quite a drop.

This was the week were dislocations turned up in the repurchase market, the rate on repurchase agreements went up…and the Federal Reserve responded with committing $75.0 billion in the acquisition of securities under an agreement to resale them at a later date.

That is, reserves were supplied to the commercial banking system as the Fed paid securities dealers for the securities it acquired.

This was what all the fuss was about.

Note that Treasury deposits continued to rise. In the banking week ending September 25, 2019, funds in the Treasury’s General Account rose by almost $3.0 billion. And, in the banking week ending October 2, 2019, the General Account rose by $38.0 billion.

In the latest banking week, the one ending October 9, 2019, the Treasury’s deposits in the General Account dropped by almost $38.0 billion, putting reserves back into the commercial banking system.

Note that in the banking week ending September 25, the Federal Reserve added $30.0 billion more in repurchase agreements to its balance sheet, while, during the same week, it’s reverse repurchase agreement account dropped by just under $35.00 billion.

That is, through the repo market, the Fed put close to $65.0 billion in reserves into the commercial banking system, taking pressure off the banks, themselves.

This last week, the Treasury’s General Account at the Fed declined by almost $38.0 billion, putting a similar amount into commercial bank reserve accounts.

This apparently took pressure off the Fed and as a consequence the Fed’s repurchase agreement account actually declined by just over $2.0 billion.

Overall, during this time period “excess reserves” in the banking system, as measured by the amount of Reserve Balances commercial banks held with Federal Reserve banks, fell, indicating a drop in liquidity, and then rose the past three weeks as the Fed responded to the disturbance.

In the banking week ending September 18, excess reserves in the banking system dropped by over $73.0 billion, a substantial decline. In the next banking week, excess reserves rose by $42.0 billion, and then continued to rise by $59.0 billion and by $42.0 billion in the next two banking weeks.

So, excess reserves in the commercial banking system rose by around $143.0 billion over the past three banking weeks.

As usual, I believe, the Fed acted to err of the side of too much banking ease, putting more reserves into the banking system than actually needed, so as not to err on the other side and inadvertently cause a banking problem.

Some of the monetary dislocation showed up in the Federal Funds market as the effective Federal Funds rate rose to as high as 1.90 percent on September 30, but over the past week, the effective Federal Funds rate has averaged right around 1.82 percent, right where Fed officials seem to want to see it.

So, it appears as if the Federal Reserve experienced some operating glitches over the past four weeks, but appears to have handled the situation well, and the markets responded accordingly.

Now, we need to get back to the other business at hand.

It appears to me that Fed Chair Jerome Powell senses the apprehension that exists within world markets these days given the slowdown in world economic growth, the tariff spiff going on between China and the United States, given the rising possibility of a no-deal Brexit, and now given tensions in the Middle East.

Mr. Powell’s spoken message seems to be that the Fed is prepared to respond to whatever arises out of all this uncertainty. The Fed will, if anything, err on the side of monetary ease, although it will be data driven and not try to anticipate what might happen, which might result in it making a move inappropriately.

This is not an environment for monetary rules.

Touch and feel is going to drive the Fed’s actions.

Unfortunately, this just adds another factor contributing to the uncertainty that exists in the marketplace these days.

Investors must stay loose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.