Natural Gas: Don't Get Too Comfortable Bears

GFS-ENS remains the most bullish weather model of the two at the moment with a massive cold front by the end of October.

Welcome to the don't get too comfortable edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This week saw the EIA report +98 Bcf for the week ending Oct. 4. This was lower than our forecast of +101 Bcf and lower than the consensus average of +100 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending 10/11, we have a build of +110 Bcf. EOS is at 3.765 Tcf.

Don't Get Too Comfortable Bears!

We are now entering that period of natural gas trading where weather model changes dominate everything. As a matter of fact, the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook came in very bearish yesterday only to be overruled by the bullish update this morning. GFS-ENS remains the most bullish weather model of the two at the moment with a massive cold front by the end of October.

As you can see, GFS-ENS is head and shoulders more bullish than ECMWF-EPS.

Now according to our 16-day GFS-ENS cluster breakdown, we see the massive cold front being forecasted by most ensemble members.

Source: HFIRweather.com

This is why the title of this article is to not get too comfortable. As we wrote in our NGF yesterday, the bull cases that can be made today are 1) positioning remains too skewed to the bear side and 2) weather models could turn bullish. Now bears won't cover unless weather models turn bullish, so with the recent events, are the natural gas bulls a little too comfortable?

From our view, the recent model updates indicate to us that if the bullish weather continues, we should see prices rally back higher. If the weekend model updates confirm the bullish end of October outlook, then we will be looking at going long UGAZ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.