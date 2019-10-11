National Oilwell: The Valuation Is Untenable

Source: nov.com

The debate over the direction of the global economy wages on. Oil-related names like National Oilwell Varco (NOV) are in the middle of it. If the economy slows down, then demand for oil could falter. That could spell bad news for oil prices and drilling activity. In Q1 2019, National Oilwell reported revenue of $2.1 billion, up 10% Q/Q.

Wellbore Technologies revenue rose 5% Q/Q to $850 million due to an improvement in international market conditions. The segment's U.S. operations increased by low-single digits due to stagnant drilling activities. Completion/Production revenue was up 14% due to high activity in international and offshore markets. Rig Technologies revenue of $671 million rose 11% as the company benefited from growing offshore activity and higher after-market volume. In the past, Rig Technologies was a drag on National Oilwell's revenue and earnings; the segment is now showing signs of life.

North America land drilling will garner a lot of attention going forward. The sector had been white-hot, but appears to have cooled. Schlumberger (SLB) generated 2% revenue growth in North America in Q2 2019, which implied E&P in the oil patch could finally be stalling. Combined revenue from Wellbore Technologies and Completion/Production was up 9% Q/Q. These segments comprise National Oilwell's North America operations. Whether they can continue this momentum remains to be seen.

The U.S. rig count for the week ending October 11, 2019, was down by about 19% Y/Y. This is another sign shale oil plays could be taking a breather. Brent oil prices are currently below $60, which may reflect waning demand for oil. It also may not be high enough to drive sustainable offshore E&P. If global demand does not pick up, then oil prices could remain in the doldrums regardless of actions from OPEC.

EBITDA Is Falling

National Oilwell reported Q1 2019 EBITDA of $129 million, down 50% versus Q4 2018. I found the EBITDA decline alarming. The company reported Q2 2019 EBITDA of -$201 million. I would have anticipated the rise in revenue would have created scale and allowed the company to grow EBITDA and expand margins. It raises the following questions, "What levers does National Oilwell have to pull? If EBITDA is falling now, then what happens if revenue growth stagnates?"

Gross profit during the quarter was $62 million, down 76% Q/Q. Gross margin was 3% versus 13% in Q1. SG&A expense was $417 million, up 37% Y/Y. Management intimated that the lion's share of the $113 million increase in SG&A from Q1 to Q2 was related severance charges:

During the second quarter, SG&A increased by $113 million, the vast majority of the increase was due to the severance charges associated with our cost savings initiatives. We’re required to record the expense when the company commits to an action creating mismatches between when expenses are reported and when cost savings are realized.

Even if SG&A expense had not increased, Q2 EBITDA still would have been negative. Management is taking steps to cut costs in case the decline in the oil patch becomes more protracted. Cost containment efforts could pay off down the road. Q2 results imply National Oilwell is working hard to grow its top line. Declining margins could be too much to overcome even if management reduces headcount and SG&A expense. The first half of 2019 could represent a peak if the global economy does not pick up.

Valuation Appears Untenable

The sharp decline in EBITDA puts NOV's valuation into question. The company's last 12 months EBITDA ("LTM") is $431 million, while it has an enterprise value of $9.6 billion. This equates to an EBITDA multiple of over 22x. In my opinion, NOV's trading multiple is untenable. Even if the trade war with China ends, the global economy may not rebound enough to drive E&P much higher. Government stimulus packages and OPEC supply cuts have likely run their course. National Oilwell will likely be unable to improve earnings enough to justify its lofty valuation.

Conclusion

NOV is down 50% Y/Y, yet is valuation is still untenable. Sell NOV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.